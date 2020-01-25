TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Figure Skating Championships men’s short program, pairs, dance

By OlympicTalkJan 25, 2020, 12:19 PM EST
Nathan Chen begins his quest for a fourth straight U.S. figure skating title, while the pairs’ and dance champions will be crowned, live on NBC Sports on Saturday.

NBC Sports Gold streams live coverage of every program for subscribers starting at 1:30 p.m. ET in Greensboro, N.C. NBC and NBCSN also provide live TV coverage starting at 2:30.

Chen, a 20-year-old Yale sophomore, is undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics. He can become the first man to win four straight U.S. titles since Brian Boitano in 1988.

His competitors include two-time U.S. silver medalist Vincent Zhou and 2015 U.S. champion Jason Brown, both aiming to join Chen on the three-man team for March’s world championships.

Later Saturday, Olympians Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim try to become the first pair to win three U.S. titles since 2002. After the short program, the Knierims lead three other U.S. pairs who have won national titles.

Finally in dance, Madison Chock and Evan Bates look to become the first skater or couple in decades to go five years between national titles. They lead two-time U.S. champions and training partners Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue after the rhythm dance.

Saturday TV, live stream schedule (ET)

1:30-4:30 p.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM | Skate Order
2:30-4:30 p.m. Men’s Short NBC | STREAM
6-9 p.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM | Skate Order
8-11 p.m. Pairs’/Dance Free NBCSN | STREAM
9:30-11 p.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM | Skate Order

Key Skate Times
2:37 p.m. — Nathan Chen
2:56 — Vincent Zhou
4 — Jason Brown
7:52 — Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier
8:27 — Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc
8:45 — Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea
8:54 — Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Christopher Knierim
10:29 — Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue
10:37 — Madison Chock/Evan Bates
10:44 — Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker

NATIONALS: TV Schedule | Full Results

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the 'Figure Skating Pass' on NBC Sports Gold.

Rafaela Silva, Brazil’s first gold medalist of Rio Olympics, banned 2 years

By OlympicTalkJan 25, 2020, 11:01 AM EST
Rafaela Silva, the judoka who grew up in Rio’s most famously violent favela to become Brazil’s first gold medalist at the Rio Olympics, was banned two years and is in line to miss the Tokyo Olympics, according to multiple Brazilian reports.

Silva tested positive for a banned substance at August’s Pan American Games, it was previously announced. The substance, fenoterol, can be legal to treat asthma if an athlete has a therapeutic use exemption (TUE). Silva did not produce a TUE, so she was stripped of a Pan Am gold medal.

Silva is appealing the suspension, according to Brazilian media.

Silva claimed innocence at a news conference in September, reportedly saying that a young child with whom she had bodily contact at her training location used the substance.

The 27-year-old backed up her Rio Olympic 57kg title by taking bronze at the world championships in August, after the Pan Am Games but before her positive test was announced. Silva said that she had a clean drug test at worlds, according to O Globo.

Silva, from Rio’s Ciadade de Deus favela, has the Olympic rings tattooed on her right bicep with the inscription “God knows how much I’ve suffered and what I’ve done to get here.”

Brazil’s top female swimmer, Etiene Medeiros, reportedly tested positive for fenoterol in May 2016 but was cleared to compete at the Rio Olympics.

In PyeongChang, Slovenian hockey player Ziga Jeglic tested positive for fenoterol and was scratched before his nation’s last game before it was announced. Jeglic was suspended from the Games and, later, was suspended eight months.

MORE: Judo world champion granted Mongolian citizenship after fleeing Iran

Matthias Mayer ends Kitzbuehel downhill drought for Austria

Associated PressJan 25, 2020, 10:30 AM EST
KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — For the second time in two days at the 80th Hahnenkamm races, Matthias Mayer spread his arms and bent over backward in celebration.

While his leading time in Friday’s World Cup super-G didn’t hold up, his gutsy run on the Streif course on Saturday earned him the victory in the classic downhill, becoming the first Austrian winner of the event in six years.

In cloudy conditions but on a perfect track, Mayer finished 0.22 ahead of Austrian teammate Vincent Kriechmayr and Switzerland’s Beat Feuz, who tied for second.

“There is nothing better than crossing the finish in front of those thousands of people. It’s really incredible,” said Mayer, who won the super-G here three years ago.

“In Kitzbuehel there is always tension but I was just looking forward to this race, I wanted to enjoy it,” he added.

It was the eighth career World Cup win for the two-time Olympic champion and third of the season, after triumphing in a super-G in Lake Louise, Alberta, in December and an Alpine combined in Wengen, Switzerland, last week.

No Austrian had won the prestigious race, which is usually attended by tens of thousands of spectators, since Hannes Reichelt in 2014.

“It’s very important, simply cool,” Mayer said about winning one of the marquee events of the season.

World Cup downhill champion Feuz was denied victory in the circuit’s most challenging race once again, as he finished runner-up for the fourth time in the last five years.

“Again I was not fast enough,” Feuz said. “But second place on the most difficult course in Kitzbuehel, you have to be satisfied. In Wengen luck has been on my side three times, here in Kitzbuehel it has not been on my side.”

Feuz, however, extended his lead in the discipline standings, having finished in the top three each race this season.

Feuz is currently 96 points clear of Dominik Paris, who won the downhill here last season, while Mayer climbed to third, trailing Feuz by 180 points.

Paris has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after the Italian tore the ACL and fractured the fibula head in his right knee in a crash during super-G practice this week.

“It’s a shame what happened to Dominik. That was a super battle,” Feuz said. “The gap is a bit bigger now. But Mayer has also been top five all the time so I cannot allow myself to make mistakes.”

Feuz led the race until Kriechmayr clocked the same time. It was already the sixth race this season with a tie for a podium place, which also happened in Friday’s super-G.

Kriechmayr crashed in Thursday’s downhill training and placed a disappointing sixth in the super-G the next day.

“It was a good run, I wanted to show that I could do better than yesterday,” he said after the Austrian 1-2 finish. “Our fans have deserved this. We have don’t well in recent years.”

France duo Johan Clarey and Maxence Muzaton placed fourth and fifth, respectively, while Kjetil Jansrud, who won the super-G Friday, finished sixth.

American downhiller Steven Nyman was among the fastest starters and still was ahead of Mayer’s time at the fourth split time but he couldn’t match the Austrian’s pace in the demanding bottom section of the course.

Nyman came 1.05 off the lead in 13th, five places behind the best American finisher, Bryce Bennett.

Peter Fill, who won the race in 2016 for one of his three career victories, failed to finish before announcing his retirement at the end of the season after 17 years on the circuit.

The 37-year-old Italian won the World Cup downhill title in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017, and the Alpine combined rankings the following year. Fill also won super-G silver at the 2009 world championships.

The Hahnenkamm races traditionally end with a slalom on Sunday.

MORE: Lindsey Vonn goes to Kitzbuehel, still feeling sadness of retirement