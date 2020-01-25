Nathan Chen begins his quest for a fourth straight U.S. figure skating title, while the pairs’ and dance champions will be crowned, live on NBC Sports on Saturday.
NBC Sports Gold streams live coverage of every program for subscribers starting at 1:30 p.m. ET in Greensboro, N.C. NBC and NBCSN also provide live TV coverage starting at 2:30.
Chen, a 20-year-old Yale sophomore, is undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics. He can become the first man to win four straight U.S. titles since Brian Boitano in 1988.
His competitors include two-time U.S. silver medalist Vincent Zhou and 2015 U.S. champion Jason Brown, both aiming to join Chen on the three-man team for March’s world championships.
Later Saturday, Olympians Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim try to become the first pair to win three U.S. titles since 2002. After the short program, the Knierims lead three other U.S. pairs who have won national titles.
Finally in dance, Madison Chock and Evan Bates look to become the first skater or couple in decades to go five years between national titles. They lead two-time U.S. champions and training partners Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue after the rhythm dance.
Saturday TV, live stream schedule (ET)
|1:30-4:30 p.m.
|Men’s Short
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM | Skate Order
|2:30-4:30 p.m.
|Men’s Short
|NBC | STREAM
|6-9 p.m.
|Pairs’ Free
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM | Skate Order
|8-11 p.m.
|Pairs’/Dance Free
|NBCSN | STREAM
|9:30-11 p.m.
|Free Dance
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM | Skate Order
Key Skate Times
2:37 p.m. — Nathan Chen
2:56 — Vincent Zhou
4 — Jason Brown
7:52 — Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier
8:27 — Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc
8:45 — Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea
8:54 — Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Christopher Knierim
10:29 — Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue
10:37 — Madison Chock/Evan Bates
10:44 — Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
NATIONALS: TV Schedule | Full ResultsFollow @nbcolympictalk
As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.