Nathan Chen
U.S. figure skating roster for world championships

By OlympicTalkJan 26, 2020, 9:07 PM EST
U.S. Figure Skating announced its world championship team at the end of the U.S. Championships.

The team — three men, two women, two pairs and three ice dance couples — was chosen by committee and, as usual, went closely in line with results from nationals.

Save two exceptions: the third men’s spot went not to bronze medalist Tomoki Hiwatashi, but fourth-place finisher Vincent Zhou, the 2019 World bronze medalist; the second pair will not be silver medalists Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, but instead fourth-place finishers Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc.

The committee decides the team considering results not only from nationals but also other recent competitions. Zhou and Cain-Gribble and LeDuc have more international experience and past nationals success.

Nathan Chen leads the charge as he attempts to win a third consecutive world title, coming off his fourth straight nationals victory. This sets up a duel with two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan.

Two-time women’s national champion, Alysa Liu, remains too young at 14 to compete on the senior international level. Her post-season assignments will be determined after the 2020 U.S. World Junior Team Camp, though it is widely expected she will make her world junior championship debut.

The world championships are set for March 16-22 in Montreal. The Four Continents Championships will run Feb. 3-9 in Seoul. Events will be televised and live streamed for NBC Sports Gold Figure Skating pass subscribers.

World Championships
Nathan Chen
Jason Brown
Vincent Zhou

Mariah Bell
Bradie Tennell

Alexa Knierim/Chris Knierim
Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc

Madison Chock/Evan Bates
Madison Hubbell/Zach Donohue
Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker

Four Continents Championships
Jason Brown
Tomoki Hiwatashi
Camden Pulkinen

Karen Chen
Amber Glenn
Bradie Tennell

Alexa Knierim/Chris Knierim
Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson
Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea

Madison Chock/Evan Bates
Madison Hubbell/Zach Donohue
Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker

Nathan Chen, from flu-ridden on his coach’s floor, fights for 4th U.S. title

By Philip HershJan 26, 2020, 9:32 PM EST
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Rafael Arutunian showed me a photo on his phone of Nathan Chen sleeping on the floor in the coach’s office at Great Park Ice Arena when he was supposed to be practicing earlier this month.

Arutunian said he could have taken the same picture on eight days in the 2 1/2 weeks they spent together at his Irvine, Calif., training base during Chen’s semester break from Yale.

Arutunian would see the flu-ridden and feverish Chen curled up asleep, turn off the light, leave the room and wait until Chen woke up before trying to have him do any training.

In the past, Arutunian said, Chen could train through sickness. This time it was futile.

“He couldn’t move,” Arutunian said.

It wasn’t until about 10 days ago, after Chen returned to college on the East Coast, that he was able to do anything resembling training.

At that point, the coach knew he had to be more hands-on than usual, or as much as he could be from 3,000 miles away.

“This time, I was managing everything, calling every day to give him exactly what he needed to do to get ready for the U.S. Championships,” Arutunian said.

NATIONALS: Full results | World championships team named

What Chen did on the ice Saturday and Sunday left Arutunian shaking his head in admiration.

He landed six clean quads in six attempts, two in the short program Saturday, four in the free skate Sunday. The short program was of the surpassing excellence that forces writers to exhaust the superlatives in our language for accurate portrayals of his skating.

The free skate did not require consulting a dictionary for new ways to say extraordinary. That was not unexpected, given how diminished fitness figured to take a toll over the length of a free skate, four minutes, compared to the two minutes, 50 seconds in the short.

Yet Chen’s overall skating still drew superlatives from Arutunian, not a coach given to gushing.

“I don’t know anybody who could recover and do what he did after that sickness,” Arutunian said.

This time, his performance was one for historians more than lexicographers, making it one for the ages from a different perspective.

Chen, 20, became the first U.S. man to win four straight U.S. titles since Olympic champion Brian Boitano in 1988. Others who have done that since World War II include Olympic champions Scott Hamilton, David Jenkins, Hayes Jenkins and Dick Button, the last a winner of seven straight.

Chen was fifth at his only Olympics so far, in 2018.  He has won 10 straight events since, including two world titles, two Grand Prix Final titles and the third and fourth U.S. titles.

“It’s a huge deal for me to be able to take the next step to not necessarily being one of the legends but to sort of follow their footsteps,” Chen said. “These guys have done amazing things, well beyond what I have accomplished. It’s amazing to have that inspiration in front of you, to see how far I can take myself.”

For the fourth straight year, Chen was far ahead of his contemporaries, even if his winning margin of 37.29 points was less than any of the previous three: 58.21, 40.72, 55.44.

That smaller gap owed less to Chen’s flaws in the free skate than to Jason Brown’s having done what his coach, Tracy Wilson, thought was the best skating of Brown’s career, especially for its interpretive maturity.

Chen finished with 330.17 points to 292.88 for Brown and 278.08 for Tomoki Hiwatashi, who had a breakthough performance. World bronze medalist Vincent Zhou, who has had only a few weeks of good training after taking a leave from Brown University and moving to Toronto, was fourth at 275.23.

“A couple jump landings were a little shaky,” Chen said. “I wasn’t as controlled and calm as I was in the short program.”

Chen, Brown and Zhou were named to the U.S. team for the March world championships in Montreal. Better results over the past year, notably the world bronze, gave Zhou the third spot over Hiwatashi.

Brown, 25, once again failed to land a quadruple jump, with his quad toe attempt ending in a downgrade and two-footed landing. But he did everything else so brilliantly in a mesmerizingly beautiful performance to music from “Schindler’s List” that his individual grade of execution marks were higher than Chen’s. This was a Brown at a level he had not approached since his 2014 Olympic season.

“I think that was just a glimpse of what’s to come,” Brown said. “One hundred percent, it’s probably the best skating I have done. I think I still have a long way to go as far as the technical aspect as well as the skating skills, but as far as being strong and confident, I really feel things coming together.”

Chen, on the other hand, felt as unprepared as he ever had been for a nationals because of the illness. So he was “absolutely pleased” with his performance to music from the Elton John biopic, “Rocketman.”

“I was able to make good use of the week I had relatively healthy to sort of get myself back in check before this competition,” Chen said.  “I’ve had a lot of experience over the past few years competing in different sorts of situations, and that helped me here in how to still keep myself in a positive, confident mindset.”

Chen’s concession to his physical condition was no quad Lutz. His execution of three of the four quads he did, two toes, a salchow and a flip, was exceptional – especially the opening flip in combination and the final toe. The judges also rewarded him with 15 perfect component scores, six for composition and five for interpretation. 

As much as he impressed the judges, Chen impressed his coach more.

“Amazing,” Arutunian said. “Who else could do this?”

Philip Hersh, who has covered figure skating at the last 11 Winter Olympics, is a special contributor to NBCSports.com/figure-skating.

