Alberto Salazar suspended by SafeSport

Track coach Alberto Salazar is temporarily suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for unspecified allegations of misconduct.

SafeSport is tasked with investigating abuse claims in Olympic sports.

Salazar was previously banned four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for doping violations linked to the Nike Oregon Project track group. USADA said Salazar ran experiments with supplements and testosterone, and possessed and trafficked the banned substance.

The case also related to falsified and incomplete medical records that disguised the work.

Salazar appealed that ban, which was handed down Oct. 1.

In November, ex-Oregon Project runner Mary Cain alleged physical and emotional abuse by Salazar when he was her coach. Salazar defended himself, according to the Oregonian.

