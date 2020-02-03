TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
2020 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships TV, stream schedule

By OlympicTalkFeb 3, 2020, 4:30 PM EST
Yuzuru Hanyu headlines the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, live on NBC Sports Gold this week from Seoul.

Hanyu, the two-time Olympic champion, is expected to revive his 2018 Olympic short and long programs in what should be his last competition before facing Nathan Chen at March’s world championships in Montreal.

Chen, undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Winter Games, is skipping Four Continents to focus on sophomore classes at Yale. Chen already crushed Hanyu at December’s Grand Prix Final with 335.30 points, a total that the Japanese megastar must approach this week to keep pressure on the American.

Four Continents features top skaters from North America, Asia (but not Russia, which is part of Europe in Olympic sport) and Australia.

Hanyu’s challengers include U.S. Olympian Jason Brown and China’s Jin Boyang, a two-time world bronze medalist.

Japanese national champion Rika Kihira is the favorite in a women’s field that includes 2018 U.S. Olympians Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen and Youth Olympic champion You Young of South Korea. U.S. champion Alysa Liu, at 14, is too young for Four Continents.

World champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are the class of the pairs’ field. Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who went one-two at last month’s U.S. Championships, take on Canadian champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier in ice dance.

MORE: U.S. Figure Skating Championships takeaways

Day Time (ET) Program Network
Wednesday 9 p.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Thursday 12:15 a.m. Pairs’ Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
4:05 a.m. Women’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
3 p.m.* Women’s Short NBCSN | STREAM
11:30 p.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Friday 3:40 a.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
7:30 p.m.* Free Dance NBCSN | STREAM
10:55 p.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
11 p.m.* Men’s Short NBCSN | STREAM
Saturday 4 a.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
7 p.m.* Women’s Free NBCSN | STREAM
9:30 p.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Sunday 4 p.m.* Highlights NBC | STREAM
11 p.m.* Men’s Free NBCSN | STREAM

*Delayed broadcast

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

Hannah Roberts is first U.S. Olympic qualifier in BMX freestyle

By OlympicTalkFeb 3, 2020, 12:32 PM EST
Hannah Roberts, an 18-year-old world champion, is the first American to qualify for BMX freestyle’s Olympic debut.

Roberts already clinched the top spot in USA Cycling rankings come a May 12 cutoff, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

In November, Roberts earned her second world title in three years in BMX freestyle, a judged cycling event that was added to the Olympic program for Tokyo 2020. The Michigan native became the first woman to land a 360 tailwhip in competition.

As many as two Americans per gender can qualify for the Olympics in BMX freestyle, a sister discipline to the BMX race that debuted at the 2008 Beijing Games.

In BMX freestyle, athletes take 60-second runs on park courses with ramps and obstacles to show style and tricks. They are judged on categories including difficulty, originality, execution and overall flow.

Roberts could become the youngest U.S. Olympic cycling medalist since 1912 and the first teenage woman to win an Olympic cycling title from any country.

She ascended to the top of her high-flying event after fracturing her T4 vertebra in a crash off a six-foot ramp when she was 10 years old. She was in a back brace for a month and unsure whether her passion for BMX would return.

“It was surprising to me that I wanted to get back on the bike,” she said, according to USA Cycling. “There was a lot of talking myself into it, but I was going crazy not being on my bike. Once back on the bike I knew this was where I wanted to be.”

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Jeff Shiffrin, father of Mikaela Shiffrin, dies at 65

By OlympicTalkFeb 3, 2020, 11:39 AM EST
Jeff Shiffrin, the father of Mikaela Shiffrin, died unexpectedly on Sunday night at age 65, U.S. Ski & Snowboard confirmed.

“My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father,” was posted on Mikaela Shiffrin’s social media. “Our mountains, our ocean, our sunrise, our heart, our soul, our everything. He taught us so many valuable lessons…but above everything else, he taught us the golden rule: be nice, think first. This is something I will carry with me forever. He was the firm foundation of our family and we miss him terribly. Thank you, from the depths of my heart, for respecting my family’s privacy as we grieve during this unimaginable and devastating time.”

Jeff Shiffrin, a former Alpine skier at Dartmouth who became an anesthesiologist, and wife Eileen were instrumental in the skiing development of their children: Mikaela and Taylor, a former University of Denver team member.

“As far as skiing, the only thing we pushed on the kids is that you better love it, so that you’re happy doing it, and learning is a lifelong endeavor,” Jeff said before his daughter’s first Olympics in 2014, according to NBC Olympic Research.

Eileen, a former Masters-level ski racer, has been a longtime coach of Mikaela, accompanying her throughout Europe in the winters. Jeff, an avid photographer, traveled with their daughter, too, often taking photos of her and other U.S. skiers at races.

“His contributions to all aspects of the skiing and riding world are immeasurable,” according to a U.S. Ski & Snowboard release.

Jeff, Eileen and Mikaela were together for a stretch in Europe a month ago when Mikaela was struggling with pressure. She called her holiday break from racing and time with her parents “soul-healing.”

Mikaela is expected to remain in her native Colorado for the near future. Her return date to the World Cup is unknown.

“My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father. Our mountains, our ocean, our sunrise, our heart, our soul, our everything. He taught us so many valuable lessons…but above everything else, he taught us the golden rule: be nice, think first. This is something I will carry with me forever. He cared for everyone. He was the most selfless and giving person I have ever known. He was the firm foundation of our family and we miss him terribly. Thank you, from the depths of my heart, for respecting my family's privacy as we grieve during this unimaginable and devastating time.”—Courtesy of Mikaela’s Team 💔🙏

