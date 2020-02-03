Yuzuru Hanyu headlines the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, live on NBC Sports Gold this week from Seoul.

Hanyu, the two-time Olympic champion, is expected to revive his 2018 Olympic short and long programs in what should be his last competition before facing Nathan Chen at March’s world championships in Montreal.

Chen, undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Winter Games, is skipping Four Continents to focus on sophomore classes at Yale. Chen already crushed Hanyu at December’s Grand Prix Final with 335.30 points, a total that the Japanese megastar must approach this week to keep pressure on the American.

Four Continents features top skaters from North America, Asia (but not Russia, which is part of Europe in Olympic sport) and Australia.

Hanyu’s challengers include U.S. Olympian Jason Brown and China’s Jin Boyang, a two-time world bronze medalist.

Japanese national champion Rika Kihira is the favorite in a women’s field that includes 2018 U.S. Olympians Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen and Youth Olympic champion You Young of South Korea. U.S. champion Alysa Liu, at 14, is too young for Four Continents.

World champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are the class of the pairs’ field. Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who went one-two at last month’s U.S. Championships, take on Canadian champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier in ice dance.

Day Time (ET) Program Network Wednesday 9 p.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Thursday 12:15 a.m. Pairs’ Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM 4:05 a.m. Women’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM 3 p.m.* Women’s Short NBCSN | STREAM 11:30 p.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Friday 3:40 a.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM 7:30 p.m.* Free Dance NBCSN | STREAM 10:55 p.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM 11 p.m.* Men’s Short NBCSN | STREAM Saturday 4 a.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM 7 p.m.* Women’s Free NBCSN | STREAM 9:30 p.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Sunday 4 p.m.* Highlights NBC | STREAM 11 p.m.* Men’s Free NBCSN | STREAM

*Delayed broadcast

