Yuzuru Hanyu plans quadruple Axel for world championships, coach says

By OlympicTalkFeb 4, 2020, 10:57 AM EST
Yuzuru Hanyu plans to attempt a quadruple Axel, a jump nobody has landed in competition, at the world championships in March, according to a report quoting one of his coaches.

Hanyu competes at the Four Continents Championships in Seoul this week, live on NBC Sports. A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

“[The quad Axel] is getting better and better,” coach Ghislain Briand said, according to Kyodo News. “He’s not going to do it here [at Four Continents] because he’s planning to do it at the worlds. He’s trying to find the best program he can to win the worlds. The Four Continents is just a step to recapture the world title.”

Hanyu, a 25-year-old Japanese megastar and two-time Olympic champion, took second at his last two competitions — to Nathan Chen at the Grand Prix Final and to Shoma Uno at the Japanese Championships in December. Neither Chen nor Uno is in the field at Four Continents.

Hanyu has often discussed eagerness to become the first skater to land a quad Axel in competition. It is the only quadruple jump yet to be mastered.

“There are very few people actually practicing even during training,” Hanyu said at the PyeongChang Olympics, according to The Associated Press. “I want to continue my challenge towards achieving my dream of successfully performing the quad Axel, even if I may not be the first person to do so.”

Hanyu went on to say in August 2018 that he hoped to land it in the 2018-19 season, but it didn’t happen.

“I promise that, while you are here in this world, I will do the Axel, and I will do it in competition, because otherwise I don’t think there’s much meaning to it,” Hanyu said, according to a translator, after taking silver behind Chen at last March’s worlds.

Hanyu fell on three quad Axel attempts during practice at December’s Grand Prix Final, according to figure skating expert Jackie Wong.

“I will try to land the quad Axel,” Hanyu said then. “Maybe some day, one day.”

2020 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships TV, stream schedule

By OlympicTalkFeb 3, 2020, 4:30 PM EST
Yuzuru Hanyu headlines the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, live on NBC Sports Gold this week from Seoul.

Hanyu, the two-time Olympic champion, is expected to revive his 2018 Olympic short and long programs in what should be his last competition before facing Nathan Chen at March’s world championships in Montreal.

Chen, undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Winter Games, is skipping Four Continents to focus on sophomore classes at Yale. Chen already crushed Hanyu at December’s Grand Prix Final with 335.30 points, a total that the Japanese megastar must approach this week to keep pressure on the American.

Four Continents features top skaters from North America, Asia (but not Russia, which is part of Europe in Olympic sport) and Australia.

Hanyu’s challengers include U.S. Olympian Jason Brown and China’s Jin Boyang, a two-time world bronze medalist.

Japanese national champion Rika Kihira is the favorite in a women’s field that includes 2018 U.S. Olympians Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen and Youth Olympic champion You Young of South Korea. U.S. champion Alysa Liu, at 14, is too young for Four Continents.

World champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are the class of the pairs’ field. Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who went one-two at last month’s U.S. Championships, take on Canadian champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier in ice dance.

Day Time (ET) Program Network
Wednesday 9 p.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Thursday 12:15 a.m. Pairs’ Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
4:05 a.m. Women’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
3 p.m.* Women’s Short NBCSN | STREAM
11:30 p.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Friday 3:40 a.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
7:30 p.m.* Free Dance NBCSN | STREAM
10:55 p.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
11 p.m.* Men’s Short NBCSN | STREAM
Saturday 4 a.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
7 p.m.* Women’s Free NBCSN | STREAM
9:30 p.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Sunday 4 p.m.* Highlights NBC | STREAM
11 p.m.* Men’s Free NBCSN | STREAM

*Delayed broadcast

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

Hannah Roberts is first U.S. Olympic qualifier in BMX freestyle

By OlympicTalkFeb 3, 2020, 12:32 PM EST
Hannah Roberts, an 18-year-old world champion, is the first American to qualify for BMX freestyle’s Olympic debut.

Roberts already clinched the top spot in USA Cycling rankings come a May 12 cutoff, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

In November, Roberts earned her second world title in three years in BMX freestyle, a judged cycling event that was added to the Olympic program for Tokyo 2020. The Michigan native became the first woman to land a 360 tailwhip in competition.

As many as two Americans per gender can qualify for the Olympics in BMX freestyle, a sister discipline to the BMX race that debuted at the 2008 Beijing Games.

In BMX freestyle, athletes take 60-second runs on park courses with ramps and obstacles to show style and tricks. They are judged on categories including difficulty, originality, execution and overall flow.

Roberts could become the youngest U.S. Olympic cycling medalist since 1912 and the first teenage woman to win an Olympic cycling title from any country.

She ascended to the top of her high-flying event after fracturing her T4 vertebra in a crash off a six-foot ramp when she was 10 years old. She was in a back brace for a month and unsure whether her passion for BMX would return.

“It was surprising to me that I wanted to get back on the bike,” she said, according to USA Cycling. “There was a lot of talking myself into it, but I was going crazy not being on my bike. Once back on the bike I knew this was where I wanted to be.”

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

