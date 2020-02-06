TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Nike Alphafly
Nike

Nike Alphafly marathon shoes cleared for competition

By OlympicTalkFeb 6, 2020, 10:30 AM EST
Nike will release a version of its scrutinized, record-breaking marathon Vaporfly shoes — the “Alphafly” — later this year. It will meet new legal standards to be used in competition such as the Olympics, according to the apparel giant.

When Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours on Oct. 12, he wore a prototype of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%, unusually tall shoes.

On Wednesday, Nike announced that a version of the Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% will be made available to the public and legally eligible to wear in official races.

Neither Nike nor World Athletics, track and field’s international governing body, said whether Kipchoge’s pair of shoes from Oct. 12 remain eligible under the new rules.

World Athletics said last week that there is an immediate indefinite moratorium on any shoe that is thicker than 40 millimeters and contains more than one rigid embedded plate (of any material).

World Athletics also ruled that any shoe used in competition, starting April 30, must have been available for purchase by any athlete on the open retail market for four months.

“Where World Athletics has reason to believe that a type of shoe or specific technology may not be compliant with the rules or the spirit of the rules, it may submit the shoe or technology for study and may prohibit the use of the shoe or technology while it is under examination,” a release read.

The Kenyan Kipchoge, when he ran 1:59:41, wore prototypes of the Nike Vaporfly. They had not yet been made available to the public at the time.

The next day, countrywoman Brigid Kosgei won the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04, shattering the 16-year-old women’s world record by 81 seconds. She also wore a version of the Vaporfly.

World Athletics will establish a group to guide future research into shoe technology. It previously had vaguer rules regulating shoes.

“Any type of shoe used must be reasonably available to all in the spirit of the universality of athletics,” the old rules read. “Shoes must not be constructed so as to give athletes any unfair assistance or advantage.”

Days after Kipchoge and Kosgei’s breakthroughs, World Athletics (then known as the IAAF) commissioned a group to review shoe technologies.

“It is clear that some forms of technology would provide an athlete with assistance that runs contrary to the values of the sport,” a statement read in October. “The challenge for the IAAF is to find the right balance in the technical rules between encouraging the development and use of new technologies in athletics and the preservation of the fundamental characteristics of the sport: accessibility, universality and fairness.”

Kipchoge, speaking three weeks after his sub-two-hour marathon, defended the shoes.

“I respect technology. I respect innovation,” he said. “The world is moving, and you can’t stop. We are moving with the world, and the world is changing. I expect the [World Athletics] committee will be respecting the change in the world, the innovation, the technology.”

Allyson Felix headlines NYRR Millrose Games, live on NBC Sports

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 6, 2020, 11:32 AM EST
Allyson Felix leads a host of Olympic medalists at the world’s top annual international indoor track and field meet, the NYRR Millrose Games, live on NBC Sports on Saturday.

Felix, the most decorated female track and field Olympian with nine medals, competes in the 60m at the Armory in New York City. She takes on a field including U.S. 100m champion Teahna Daniels and 17-year-old Jamaican phenom Briana Williams.

NBC and NBC Sports Gold air live coverage of the Millrose Games on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. ET. Full start lists are here.

Athletes are preparing for the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., the following weekend, and the Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., in June. The world indoor championships, traditionally held in even years, have been postponed due to host nation China’s coronavirus.

Felix is racing indoors this season for the first time since 2016. She missed the last indoor season following the birth of daughter Camryn. Though Felix is predominantly a 400m sprinter, she said in the fall that she plans to be ready to race the 200m at the Olympic trials. The 200m comes after the 400m at trials, so it could be a safety net if Felix is unable to make the team in the 400m.

In other Millrose Games events, the 60m hurdles features Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica, plus the two fastest men from last year — world champion Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts, both Americans.

World champion Nia Ali and world-record holder Keni Harrison are entered in the women’s 60m hurdles.

Another world champion, Donavan Brazier, leads an 800m field that includes fellow U.S. Olympic team contenders Bryce Hoppel, Brannon Kidder and Isaiah Harris.

In field events, Olympic champion Ryan Crouser takes on world champion Joe Kovacs in the shot put. Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris headlines the women’s pole vault.

Action concludes with the Wanamaker Men’s Mile. Two-time Olympic 1500m medalist Nick Willis of New Zealand aims to win that race for the first time.

Roland Schoeman, Olympic swimming champion, banned one year for doping

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2020, 10:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion swimmer Roland Schoeman has been banned for one year after testing positive for a black market substance considered to be a cancer risk.

The 39-year-old South African tested positive for GW501516 in May, swimming body FINA said in a published ruling.

Schoeman had been in training to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. He won three medals — including gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay — at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He is also a three-time world champion who set a world record while winning the 50m butterfly title (not an Olympic event) in 2005 in Montreal.

FINA’s doping panel imposed a one-year ban that expires on May 17, the governing body said Wednesday.

The substance GW501516 is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency in the category of “hormones and metabolic modulators.” WADA alerted athletes in 2013 that GW501516 failed medical trials and was a toxic threat to health if used as a performance enhancer.

“(It’s) a developmental drug that was withdrawn from research by the pharmaceutical company and terminated when serious toxicities were discovered in pre-clinical studies,” WADA warned seven years ago.

Schoeman can appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

