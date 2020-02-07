Reddit hosts Olympic AMAs with Tokyo hopefuls

Reddit is hosting Ask Me Anything (AMA) events every Tuesday with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls through the spring leading up to the Tokyo Games this summer.
It’s a chance for fans and Olympic followers to ask the nation’s top athletes about their events and their preparations for the world’s biggest sporting event.
Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympic track and field champion with nine medals and six golds, kicked off the series in January. Also among the headliners: Rio triple gold medalist backstroker Ryan Murphy and water polo gold medalists Ashleigh Johnson and Maggie Steffens.
Reddit hosted its first Olympic AMA series leading up to the PyeongChang Winter Games, featuring figure skater Adam Rippon, hockey player Hilary Knight and cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, among others.
Check back here for times and links as they become available as each athlete’s AMA gets closer.
Reddit Olympic AMA Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Athlete(s)
|Sport
|Transcript
|Jan. 28
|1 p.m.
|Allyson Felix
|Track and Field
|AMA Link
|Feb. 4
|1 p.m.
|Haley Anderson
|Open-Water Swimming
|AMA Link
|Feb. 11
|Katie Nye
|Weightlifting
|Feb. 18
|Naya Tapper
|Rugby
|Feb. 25
|Brady Ellison
|Archery
|March 3
|Elena Della Donne
|Basketball
|March 10
|Heimana Reynolds
|Skateboarding
|March 17
|Melissa Stockwell
|Paralympic Triathlon
|March 24
|Haylie McCleney
Amanda Chidester
Cat Osterman
|Softball
|March 31
|Ryan Murphy
|Swimming
|April 7
|Chloe Dygert
|Cycling
|April 14
|Sakura Kokumai
|Karate
|April 21
|Robbie Hummel
|Basketball
|April 28
|Jessica Long
|Paralympic Swimming
|May 5
|Steele Johnson
|Diving
|May 12
|Ashleigh Johnson
Maggie Steffens
|Water Polo
|May 19
|Lily Zhang
|Table Tennis
|May 26
|Nathaniel Coleman
|Sport Climbing
|June 2
|Hunter Woodhall
|Paralympic Track and Field
|June 9
|June 16