Getty Images

Reddit hosts Olympic AMAs with Tokyo hopefuls

By OlympicTalkFeb 7, 2020, 10:47 AM EST
Reddit is hosting Ask Me Anything (AMA) events every Tuesday with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls through the spring leading up to the Tokyo Games this summer.

It’s a chance for fans and Olympic followers to ask the nation’s top athletes about their events and their preparations for the world’s biggest sporting event.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympic track and field champion with nine medals and six golds, kicked off the series in January. Also among the headliners: Rio triple gold medalist backstroker Ryan Murphy and water polo gold medalists Ashleigh Johnson and Maggie Steffens.

Reddit hosted its first Olympic AMA series leading up to the PyeongChang Winter Games, featuring figure skater Adam Rippon, hockey player Hilary Knight and cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, among others.

Check back here for times and links as they become available as each athlete’s AMA gets closer.

Reddit Olympic AMA Schedule

Day Time (ET) Athlete(s) Sport Transcript
Jan. 28 1 p.m. Allyson Felix Track and Field AMA Link
Feb. 4 1 p.m. Haley Anderson Open-Water Swimming AMA Link
Feb. 11 Katie Nye Weightlifting
Feb. 18 Naya Tapper Rugby
Feb. 25 Brady Ellison Archery
March 3 Elena Della Donne Basketball
March 10 Heimana Reynolds Skateboarding
March 17 Melissa Stockwell Paralympic Triathlon
March 24 Haylie McCleney
Amanda Chidester
Cat Osterman		 Softball
March 31 Ryan Murphy Swimming
April 7 Chloe Dygert Cycling
April 14 Sakura Kokumai Karate
April 21 Robbie Hummel Basketball
April 28 Jessica Long Paralympic Swimming
May 5 Steele Johnson Diving
May 12 Ashleigh Johnson
Maggie Steffens		 Water Polo
May 19 Lily Zhang Table Tennis
May 26 Nathaniel Coleman Sport Climbing
June 2 Hunter Woodhall Paralympic Track and Field
June 9
June 16

 

WNBA stars are candidates for U.S. Olympic 3×3 qualifying team

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 7, 2020, 3:31 PM EST
The U.S. is serious about qualifying an Olympic women’s 3×3 basketball team for the event’s debut in Tokyo. Just look at the candidates for March’s Olympic qualifying tournament team.

They include WNBA All-Stars Napheesa Collier, Stefanie Dolson and Layshia Clarendon, plus fellow pros and recent college standouts Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelson. A group of 11 will take part in a training camp next week to determine the four-woman team for the Olympic qualifying tournament in India in March.

At least two of the four chosen players must be among the top 10 Americans in FIBA’s 3×3 rankings from a January cutoff date. Via USA Basketball:

  1. Sabrina Ionescu (not at the training camp)
  2. Kelsey Plum
  3. Allisha Gray
  4. Katie Lou Samuelson
  5. Kelly Faris
  6. Layshia Clarendon
  7. Madison Hayes (not at the training camp)
  8. Hailey Van Lith (not at the training camp)
  9. Rickea Jackson (not at the training camp)
  10. Stefanie Dolson

None of the 11 players at next week’s training camp are collegians (like Oregon standout Ionescu), who are in the middle of their seasons. NCAA players would seemingly be unavailable for an Olympic qualifying tournament in March, when the NCAA Tournament happens.

At least two current WNBA players will be on the Olympic qualifying team, given nine of the 11 at the training camp are active WNBAers.

On Nov. 1, FIBA announced the first four teams per gender that qualified for the Olympic 3×3 tournaments based on FIBA rankings (with Japan getting one spot as host). Mongolia and Romania qualified teams, but the U.S. did not for either gender.

The rest of the top nations, including the U.S., were put in the Olympic qualifying tournaments. Three teams per gender will qualify next month for the Tokyo Games.

If the U.S. qualifies for Tokyo, it will then choose its roster(s) in a similar fashion to its traditional basketball teams — via selection committee. It’s unlikely NBA players will be eligible. Like with the qualifying tournament, two of the four players must be ranked in the top 10 among Americans in the FIBA rankings.

The candidates for the U.S. men’s Olympic 3×3 qualifying team include its top FIBA-ranked players and no active NBA players, as expected. The most notable name is former NBA player and Purdue star Robbie Hummel.

3×3 games last 10 minutes, or until one team reaches 21 points. Games are played on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock, and offense immediately turns to defense after a team scores.

Yuzuru Hanyu breaks world record at Four Continents; Chock, Bates win ice dance

By OlympicTalkFeb 7, 2020, 10:30 AM EST
Yuzuru Hanyu skated the highest-scoring short program in history, breaking his own record at the Four Continents Championships in Seoul on Friday.

Hanyu, the two-time Olympic champion, tallied 111.82 points with a quadruple Salchow and a quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination. Hanyu reverted to his 2018 Olympic season short program for the first time. He held the previous short program record of 110.53 from November 2018.

“Today’s performance was the most perfect performance I’ve ever done,” Hanyu said, according to the International Skating Union. “I set as a goal a score higher than 110 for myself.”

Hanyu leads China’s Jin Boyang by 15.99 points going into the free skate. American Jason Brown is in third.

Four Continents features top skaters from North America, Asia (but not Russia, which is part of Europe in Olympic sport) and Australia. A TV and live stream schedule is here.

Hanyu and other skaters are preparing for March’s world championships in Montreal. That’s where Hanyu will next face Nathan Chen, who is skipping Four Continents to focus on sophomore studies at Yale. Chen beat Hanyu in their last five head-to-head programs starting with the 2018 Olympic free skate.

Earlier, U.S. champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates extended their resurgence, repeating as Four Continents ice dance gold medalists despite a free-dance fall. Chock and Bates, eighth and ninth at their two Olympics, totaled 213.18 to beat Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier by three points.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, the top U.S. couple the previous two seasons, dropped from first after the rhythm dance to third. Donohue erred on a twizzle in the free dance.

Chock and Bates bettered Hubbell and Donohue in all three head-to-heads this season. Chock and Bates rank third in the world going into the world championships, trailing four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France and Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia.

At the European Championships last month, the Russians handed the French their first defeat since the PyeongChang Olympics.

