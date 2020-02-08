TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
AP

French skating chief resigns amid sexual abuse scandal

Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 8:47 AM EST
PARIS (AP) — The long-serving head of France’s skating federation resigned Saturday amid suspicions that he covered up for a coach accused of rape and sexual abuse by former figure skaters.

Didier Gailhaguet denies protecting the coach and says he’s not at fault, and cast blame on a former sports minister when he announced his resignation following a special meeting at the federation Saturday. He said no one at the federation was aware of alleged wrongdoing.

Speaking after the meeting in Paris, Gailhaguet said “out of the need for appeasement I have taken … the wise decision to resign from my position as president of the federation.” It was not immediately known who would replace him as FFSG president.

Paris prosecutors opened a criminal investigation this week into accusations from 10-time French champion Sarah Abitbol that she was raped by skating coach Gilles Beyer from 1990-1992, when she was a teen.

Two other former skaters have also accused Beyer, and denounced a lack of support from the federation.

The accusations led to calls for Gailhaguet to resign, notably by France’s current sports minister Roxana Maracineanu, because Beyer was allowed to continue having roles at the French skating federation until 2018 despite having been let go by the French sports ministry in 2001 following a report highlighting repeated “serious acts” committed against young skaters.

The Associated Press does not normally name sexual assault victims. But Abitbol accused Beyer in a book published last week and has also spoken about her personal experience on television.

Gailhaguet served a first term as FFSG president 1998-2004 and started his second stint in 2007. Four members of the FFSG’s executive office, including a treasurer, resigned on Tuesday night.

Maracineanu had met with Gailhaguet on Monday and asked him to resign, saying he “cannot absolve himself of his moral and personal responsibility.”

He defiantly said he would not, and then hit back at Maracineanu in virulent terms when holding a news conference on Wednesday, during which he again said he would not immediately resign.

After finally stepping aside on Saturday, he took another swipe at Maracineanu, maintaining his view that she was making him “a sacrificial victim” for the wrongdoing of others.

Gailhaguet blamed former sports minister Marie-George Buffet, who was in position in 2001, saying she allowed Beyer to continue working despite evidence against him.

Gailhaguet was in charge of the skating federation when Beyer was named France’s team leader during the 2011 World Junior Championships in Gangneung, South Korea. Gailhaguet said it was “probably through naivety or trust” that he allowed Beyer to be given that role, given serious allegations against him previously.

Gailhaguet was pressed on Wednesday as to whether he spoke to parents of the junior skaters involved in the 2011 worlds, out of a responsibility to warn them about Beyer, but said he did not.

U.S. women’s soccer team qualifies for Olympics; tough decisions ahead

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 8, 2020, 12:04 AM EST
The U.S. women’s soccer team beat Mexico 4-0 to earn a place in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night, keeping its record intact of qualifying for every major tournament.

Sam Mewis scored twice. Rose Lavelle and Christen Press added goals. Alyssa Naeher got the shutout in Carson, Calif.

The world champion U.S. was a heavy favorite against world No. 26 Mexico. The Americans are now 37-1-1 all-time against the neighbors to the south.

They’re 19-0 all-time in Olympic qualifying with a goal differential of 110-1 (not counting matches played after the U.S. already clinched Olympic berths).

The next tasks should be more difficult. First, forming an 18-player Olympic roster (versus 23 at the 2019 World Cup and 20 in Olympic qualifying). Second, becoming the first nation to follow a World Cup title with an Olympic title the next year.

Past U.S. teams faltered in 2000 and 2016.

In Rio, the U.S. was stunned by Sweden in a quarterfinal shootout. The Americans failed to reach an Olympic final for the first time. After, goalie Hope Solo (no longer with the national team) called the Swedes “a bunch of cowards” for their defensive style.

“I remember not leaving the field for a long time,” Crystal Dunn said last fall. “The tears couldn’t come out of my eyes because I didn’t even want to believe that we were knocked out of the tournament. We had to bring it in for a huddle. And I can’t even remember the words that were said in the huddle because nobody was probably listening. Everybody was like, there’s nothing that could be said that’s going to make this moment feel any better than it is right now. We know the pain that we felt in that moment. And since then we have worked so hard to never have that feeling ever again.”

Julie Ertz, the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year after last summer’s World Cup triumph, agreed.

“If it wasn’t for 2016,” she said, “I don’t know if I’d be on the podium in 2019.”

At least five players from that 2019 World Cup podium will not be on the roster in Tokyo. New U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski and his staff left off the Olympic qualifying roster the two youngest World Cup players — Mallory Pugh and Tierna Davidson — though they could play their way back into Olympic selection.

The most intriguing name for the next few months is Alex Morgan. The star forward also wasn’t on the Olympic qualifying team because she’s due in April with her first child. Morgan said she wants to be considered for the Olympic roster.

Joy FawcettChristie RamponeCarla Overbeck and Kate Markgraf previously made Olympic teams as moms, all doing so at least one year after childbirths.

Carli Lloyd, who turns 38 a week before the Tokyo Games, is bidding to become the oldest U.S. Olympic soccer player in history, breaking Rampone’s record. Lloyd and Tobin Heath are trying to tie Rampone’s U.S. record of playing in four Olympic tournaments.

Lloyd, a substitute in all four 2019 World Cup knockout-round matches, was captain in this week’s tournament and started at center forward against Mexico.

Come the Olympics, the U.S. may have to go through the host nation en route to the gold. Japan beat the U.S. in the 2011 World Cup final, then lost to the Americans in finals at the 2012 Olympics and 2015 World Cup.

Rio Olympic champion Germany failed to qualify to defend its title.

Remembering Jeff Shiffrin: A video tribute to Mikaela’s father

By OlympicTalkFeb 7, 2020, 6:49 PM EST
Jeff Shiffrin was a ski dad, and so much more.

Shiffrin, the father of Olympic Alpine skiing gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, died unexpectedly Sunday night at age 65.

“Our mountains, our ocean, our sunrise, our heart, our soul, our everything,” was posted on Mikaela’s social media Monday. “He taught us so many valuable lessons…but above everything else, he taught us the golden rule: be nice, think first. This is something I will carry with me forever.”

NBC Sports’ Tim Layden remembered Jeff Shiffrin in a story this week and a video essay that airs during NBC Sports’ Alpine skiing World Cup coverage this weekend (full season TV schedule here).

Shiffrin is not racing at the World Cup stop in Germany on Saturday and Sunday. When she returns to the circuit is unknown, but when she does, she will carry what she learned from her father, so often a steady presence at the bottom of the ski hill for her and older brother Taylor.

“As far as skiing,” he said before Mikaela’s first Olympics in 2014, “the only thing we pushed on the kids is that you better love it, so that you’re happy doing it, and learning is a lifelong endeavor.”