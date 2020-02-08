TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record

By OlympicTalkFeb 8, 2020, 6:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Donavan Brazier, after another U.S. 800m record, looks to David Rudisha French skating chief resigns amid sexual abuse scandal U.S. women’s soccer team qualifies for Olympics; tough decisions ahead

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, a 20-year-old Swede raised in Louisiana, broke a six-year-old record in the pole vault at an indoor meet on Saturday.

Duplantis cleared 6.17 meters — or 20 feet and nearly 3 inches — in Torun, Poland.

“It’s something that I wanted since I was 3 years old,” Duplantis said, according to World Athletics. “It doesn’t feel like it’s really happening right now. It kind of feels fake, this whole thing, like I didn’t actually break the world record, like there’s a catch to it or something.”

France’s Renaud Lavillenie held the previous overall record of 6.16 meters, set at an indoor meet in Ukraine in 2014. Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka holds the outdoor world record of 6.14 meters, set in 1994.

Duplantis, the world silver medalist, took three attempts at a world record at an indoor meet on Tuesday.

He and American Sam Kendricks, the two-time reigning world champion, traded head-to-head wins in the last year and are the Tokyo Olympic favorites. Kendricks broke an 18-year-old U.S. indoor record by clearing 6.01 meters at a different meet Saturday.

Duplantis is bidding to become the youngest Olympic pole vault champion since 1932, according to the OlyMADMen.

His mother, Helena, is a Sweden native and was a heptathlete and volleyball player growing up. His father, Greg, finished fifth in the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials pole vault.

Duplantis grew up pole vaulting in his family backyard with older brother Andreas and became a prodigy, breaking age-group records as early as 7. He competed in high school in Lafayette, La., through 2018 and one season for LSU before turning pro last year.

Another older brother, Antoine, is an outfielder drafted by the New York Mets in the 12th round last year.

“My emotions right when I landed in the pit, just yelling and just running around doing whatever,” Duplantis said. “I don’t think I had a brain for a second. Literally just living through the crowd.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt talks fatherhood, Olympic sprint favorites, Tyreek Hill

Getty Images
Getty Images

Donavan Brazier, after another U.S. 800m record, looks to David Rudisha

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 8, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record French skating chief resigns amid sexual abuse scandal U.S. women’s soccer team qualifies for Olympics; tough decisions ahead

NEW YORK — Donavan Brazier lowered the U.S. indoor 800m record again at the Millrose Games, but he’s hoping later this year to achieve a career first: line up in a race with David Rudisha.

Brazier, who won the world outdoor title in 2019 to stamp himself as Tokyo Olympic favorite, clocked 1:44.22 at the Armory in New York City on Saturday. He previously lowered a 26-year-old American record at last year’s Millrose Games, when he ran 1:44.41.

“When I saw the clock going 1:42, 1:43, I was like, oh, I have a chance,” Brazier said Saturday. “To get it by point-two seconds, there’s really not much room for error there.”

Brazier wasn’t the only American record-breaker Saturday. Ajee Wilson lowered her national 800m record from 1:58.60 to 1:58.29. Elle Purrier took down Mary Slaney‘s 37-year-old U.S. indoor mile record, clocking 4:16.85, the world’s second-fastest time in history.

Full Millrose Games results are here.

The indoor season wraps up with the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque next weekend, airing on NBC Sports. The world indoor championships, traditionally in early March, were postponed due to the coronavirus in host nation China.

Indoor success is fantastic, but in an Olympic year the focus is outdoors. Last Oct. 1, Brazier broke a 34-year-old American outdoor record to become the first U.S. man or woman to win a world 800m title.

It came in the absence of Rudisha, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion and world-record holder who hasn’t competed since 2017, partly due to injury. Rudisha’s 2012 Olympic title, when he set the outdoor world record of 1:40.91, is considered by many the greatest race in the sport’s history as he carried the rest of the field to the fastest times in history for each placement.

Brazier, who was 15 in 2012, said he couldn’t remember watching that final live. But he said he’s watched it dozens of times on replay, more than any other race.

“It’s a work of art,” Brazier said. “He was probably in sub-1:40 shape.”

Brazier can’t fathom running as fast as Rudisha, whose world record is 1.43 seconds faster than Brazier’s American record. But he’s carried a simple mindset since being eliminated in the first round of the 2016 Olympic trials, when he was ranked third in the world for the season as a college freshman.

“If I can work as hard as I was the year before, I’ll just naturally get faster,” said Brazier, who last year ran the fastest indoor 600m in history, in addition to breaking the U.S. indoor and outdoor 800m records.

The success puts pressure on Brazier to become the first American to win an Olympic 800m title since Dave Wottle did so wearing a hat in Munich in 1972.

“I think the target’s on my back just because I won 2019, but it’s definitely not as big of a target as [Rudisha] had on his back post-2012,” Brazier said. “I’m not thinking that I’m like this David Rudisha takeover because I’m not really damn near close to his times, but I think, for now, I’ve got that small target on my back. I guess I’m just trying to make it as big as possible.”

Rudisha, if he returns to racing this year, looks questionable to defend his Olympic gold medals in Tokyo. Five of the nine fastest men in the world last year were Kenyans, and only three can go to the Games.

“He’s a hell of a racer,” Brazier said. “I don’t know how fast he’s going to be if he comes back.”

In other events Saturday, nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix took sixth in a 60m won by American Javianne Oliver in 7.13. Felix’s time — 7.32 seconds in an off-event for her — was .03 faster than she ran last Saturday.

Felix is bidding to race the 200m and 400m at June’s Olympic trials, where her better chance is in the 400m, where at least six women will make the Olympic team due to the 4x400m relays.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt talks fatherhood, Olympic sprint favorites, Tyreek Hill

French skating chief resigns amid sexual abuse scandal

AP
Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 8:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record Donavan Brazier, after another U.S. 800m record, looks to David Rudisha U.S. women’s soccer team qualifies for Olympics; tough decisions ahead

PARIS (AP) — The long-serving head of France’s skating federation resigned Saturday amid suspicions that he covered up for a coach accused of rape and sexual abuse by former figure skaters.

Didier Gailhaguet denies protecting the coach and says he’s not at fault, and cast blame on a former sports minister when he announced his resignation following a special meeting at the federation Saturday. He said no one at the federation was aware of alleged wrongdoing.

Speaking after the meeting in Paris, Gailhaguet said “out of the need for appeasement I have taken … the wise decision to resign from my position as president of the federation.” It was not immediately known who would replace him as FFSG president.

Paris prosecutors opened a criminal investigation this week into accusations from 10-time French champion Sarah Abitbol that she was raped by skating coach Gilles Beyer from 1990-1992, when she was a teen.

Two other former skaters have also accused Beyer, and denounced a lack of support from the federation.

The accusations led to calls for Gailhaguet to resign, notably by France’s current sports minister Roxana Maracineanu, because Beyer was allowed to continue having roles at the French skating federation until 2018 despite having been let go by the French sports ministry in 2001 following a report highlighting repeated “serious acts” committed against young skaters.

The Associated Press does not normally name sexual assault victims. But Abitbol accused Beyer in a book published last week and has also spoken about her personal experience on television.

Gailhaguet served a first term as FFSG president 1998-2004 and started his second stint in 2007. Four members of the FFSG’s executive office, including a treasurer, resigned on Tuesday night.

Maracineanu had met with Gailhaguet on Monday and asked him to resign, saying he “cannot absolve himself of his moral and personal responsibility.”

He defiantly said he would not, and then hit back at Maracineanu in virulent terms when holding a news conference on Wednesday, during which he again said he would not immediately resign.

After finally stepping aside on Saturday, he took another swipe at Maracineanu, maintaining his view that she was making him “a sacrificial victim” for the wrongdoing of others.

Gailhaguet blamed former sports minister Marie-George Buffet, who was in position in 2001, saying she allowed Beyer to continue working despite evidence against him.

Gailhaguet was in charge of the skating federation when Beyer was named France’s team leader during the 2011 World Junior Championships in Gangneung, South Korea. Gailhaguet said it was “probably through naivety or trust” that he allowed Beyer to be given that role, given serious allegations against him previously.

Gailhaguet was pressed on Wednesday as to whether he spoke to parents of the junior skaters involved in the 2011 worlds, out of a responsibility to warn them about Beyer, but said he did not.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Figure skating season TV schedule