Elle Purrier runs second-fastest indoor mile in history

By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2020, 7:17 AM EST
NEW YORK — Elle Purrier ran the second-fastest women’s indoor mile in history, breaking a 37-year-old American record with an eight-second personal best at the Millrose Games on Saturday.

Purrier came from third place going into the final lap to win in 4:16.85, taking seven tenths of a second off Mary Slaney‘s national record. Only Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba‘s world record was faster — 4:13.31 from 2016.

She had no idea of the history she made until her trackside TV interview with NBC Sports’ Lewis Johnson.

“I held on for dear life, kicked as hard as I could,” Purrier said after winning the Wanamaker Mile at the Armory in Manhattan’s Washington Heights. “I’m still trying to grasp it. I’m just so surprised.”

Purrier, 24, came into the meet expecting to lower her personal best of 4:24.88 from last year. The 2018 NCAA indoor mile champion for the University of New Hampshire made her first world championships team last year in the 5000m, finishing 11th in Doha.

“I don’t know if I’m a miler or 5000m runner,” she said before Millrose. “At heart I’m a miler but really enjoying the training for the 5k.”

Purrier, who grew up milking cows on her family’s century-old Vermont dairy farm, set one of three American records at Millrose. The others came in the 800m from world champion Donavan Brazier and world bronze medalist Ajee Wilson.

The indoor season wraps up with the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque next weekend, airing on NBC Sports.

The world indoor championships, traditionally in early March, were postponed due to the coronavirus in host nation China.

Yuzuru Hanyu wins Four Continents; next: world championships and Nathan Chen

By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2020, 6:51 AM EST
Yuzuru Hanyu overcame an unspecified problem before taking the ice to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, a tune-up event for next month’s world championships.

Hanyu, the two-time Olympic champion, totaled 299.42 points — a world-record 111.82-point short program followed by Sunday’s 187.60-point free skate with four quadruple jump attempts (and a fall). He distanced silver medalist Jason Brown of the U.S. by 24.6 points in Seoul.

“Before taking the ice, there was something not as usual happened, so it was difficult for me to concentrate,” Hanyu said through a translator, adding, according to the International Skating Union, that there was “a problem with the ice.” “To be honest, I wasn’t able to let myself really, really get into the program.

“I’m not able to say happy with my performance today, but I really wanted to get the win, so actually I am glad.”

Hanyu’s total score was 23.1 points shy of his season’s best and 35.88 points shy of American Nathan Chen‘s total at December’s Grand Prix Final. Chen, the two-time world champion undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics, outscored Hanyu in their last five head-to-head programs starting with the Olympic free skate.

Chen skipped Four Continents to focus on Yale sophomore studies.

Hanyu completed a set of major championship titles with his first Four Continents crown. The event invites the top skaters from the Americas, Asia and Australia. Hanyu earned his first international medal at the event in 2011 at age 16, a silver.

Brown, the U.S. silver medalist, posted his highest-scoring free skate and highest total score of his senior international career. His free skate — to music from “Schindler’s List” — was strong save doubling a potential quadruple toe loop. He has yet to land a clean, fully rotated quad in competition, but Brown is now ranked fourth in the world this season.

“Overall, I’m really happy with my performance,” he said. “I had a little blip, which I would have loved to have tackled. I would have loved to skate completely clean. But I guess I have to leave a little left over for worlds.”

Earlier, Japanese favorite Rika Kihira won the women’s Four Continents title as one of three skaters to attempt a triple Axel in the free skate. She won by 11.11 points over South Korean 15-year-old You Young. U.S. Olympian Bradie Tennell took bronze.

Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record

By OlympicTalkFeb 8, 2020, 11:59 PM EST
Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, a 20-year-old Swede raised in Louisiana, broke a six-year-old record in the pole vault at an indoor meet on Saturday.

Duplantis cleared 6.17 meters — or 20 feet and nearly 3 inches — in Torun, Poland.

“It’s something that I wanted since I was 3 years old,” the dual citizen Duplantis said, according to World Athletics. “It doesn’t feel like it’s really happening right now. It kind of feels fake, this whole thing, like I didn’t actually break the world record, like there’s a catch to it or something.”

France’s Renaud Lavillenie held the previous overall record of 6.16 meters, set at an indoor meet in Ukraine in 2014. Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka holds the outdoor world record of 6.14 meters, set in 1994.

“Have a good day baby,” Lavillenie texted Duplantis before Saturday’s meet, according to World Athletics, “but not too good.”

Duplantis, the world silver medalist, took three attempts at a world record at an indoor meet on Tuesday.

He and American Sam Kendricks, the two-time reigning world champion, traded head-to-head wins in the last year and are the Tokyo Olympic favorites. Kendricks broke an 18-year-old U.S. indoor record by clearing 6.01 meters at a different meet Saturday.

Duplantis is bidding to become the youngest Olympic pole vault champion since 1932, according to the OlyMADMen.

His mother, Helena, is a Sweden native and was a heptathlete and volleyball player growing up. His father, Greg, finished fifth in the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials pole vault.

Duplantis grew up pole vaulting in his family backyard with older brother Andreas and became a prodigy, breaking age-group records as early as 7.

He spent summers in Sweden and competed in high school in Lafayette, La., through 2018. He competed one season for LSU before turning pro last year.

Another older brother, Antoine, is an outfielder drafted by the New York Mets in the 12th round last year.

“My emotions right when I landed in the pit, just yelling and just running around doing whatever,” Duplantis said. “I don’t think I had a brain for a second. Literally just living through the crowd.”

