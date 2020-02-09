Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Olympic champions Sofia Goggia and Viktoria Rebensburg suffered season-ending injuries from crashes in a World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday.

Goggia, the 2018 Olympic downhill champion from Italy, suffered a fracture in her left arm, according to the International Ski Federation. Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic giant slalom champion from Germany, suffered a fracture in one of her tibias, according to her national federation.

Goggia previously had four knee surgeries, missed the 2014 Olympics with an ACL tear and sat out the first two months of the 2018-19 season after fracturing her right ankle in a training fall.

Rebensburg won Saturday’s downhill in Garmisch and has been one of Mikaela Shiffrin‘s giant slalom rivals for several seasons.

Swiss Corinne Suter won Saturday’s race to move into first place in the World Cup super-G standings. Full results are here.

Suter leads both the downhill and super-G standings despite never winning a World Cup race before this season, though she did earn silver and bronze medals at the 2019 World Championships.

The women’s Alpine skiing World Cup moves to Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, for a giant slalom and slalom next Saturday and Sunday.

Shiffrin’s status for those events is unknown following the unexpected death of her father, Jeff, last Sunday.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly labeled Suter as Austrian.

