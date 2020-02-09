TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

Teddy Riner, French judoka, loses for first time since 2010

By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2020, 2:23 PM EST
French judoka Teddy Riner suffered his first defeat since 2010, ending his win streak at 154 matches.

Japanese Kokoro Kageura beat Riner in the third round of the Paris Grand Slam on Sunday.

“If this happens at the [Tokyo Olympic] Games I’ll be annoyed. Better this happens now than then,” Riner said, according to Agence France-Presse. “But I’ll tell you another thing too. It’s a relief in a way. Counting wins as I closed in on [Yasuhiro] Yamashita‘s record [203 straight in the 1970s and ’80s] was really heavy.”

Riner, a 30-year-old, 6-foot-8-inch native of Guadeloupe, was undefeated since December 2010.

He earned Olympic titles in 2012 and 2016 and world titles in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. Riner rarely competed the last two years, skipping the 2018 and 2019 World Championships to rest up for another Olympic run.

He could compete through the 2024 Paris Games.

“When I am invincible, I will stop,” Riner said in 2013, according to The Associated Press.

Sofia Goggia, Viktoria Rebensburg suffer season-ending crashes in super-G

By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2020, 1:56 PM EST
Olympic champions Sofia Goggia and Viktoria Rebensburg suffered season-ending injuries from crashes in a World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday.

Goggia, the 2018 Olympic downhill champion from Italy, suffered a fracture in her left arm, according to the International Ski Federation. Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic giant slalom champion from Germany, suffered a fracture in one of her tibias, according to her national federation.

Goggia previously had four knee surgeries, missed the 2014 Olympics with an ACL tear and sat out the first two months of the 2018-19 season after fracturing her right ankle in a training fall.

Rebensburg won Saturday’s downhill in Garmisch and has been one of Mikaela Shiffrin‘s giant slalom rivals for several seasons.

Swiss Corinne Suter won Saturday’s race to move into first place in the World Cup super-G standings. Full results are here.

Suter leads both the downhill and super-G standings despite never winning a World Cup race before this season, though she did earn silver and bronze medals at the 2019 World Championships.

The women’s Alpine skiing World Cup moves to Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, for a giant slalom and slalom next Saturday and Sunday.

Shiffrin’s status for those events is unknown following the unexpected death of her father, Jeff, last Sunday.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly labeled Suter as Austrian.

Elle Purrier runs second-fastest indoor mile in history

By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2020, 7:17 AM EST
NEW YORK — Elle Purrier ran the second-fastest women’s indoor mile in history, breaking a 37-year-old American record with an eight-second personal best at the Millrose Games on Saturday.

Purrier came from third place going into the final lap to win in 4:16.85, taking seven tenths of a second off Mary Slaney‘s national record. Only Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba‘s world record was faster — 4:13.31 from 2016.

She had no idea of the history she made until her trackside TV interview with NBC Sports’ Lewis Johnson.

“I held on for dear life, kicked as hard as I could,” Purrier said after winning the Wanamaker Mile at the Armory in Manhattan’s Washington Heights. “I’m still trying to grasp it. I’m just so surprised.”

Purrier, 24, came into the meet expecting to lower her personal best of 4:24.88 from last year. The 2018 NCAA indoor mile champion for the University of New Hampshire made her first world championships team last year in the 5000m, finishing 11th in Doha.

“I don’t know if I’m a miler or 5000m runner,” she said before Millrose. “At heart I’m a miler but really enjoying the training for the 5k.”

Purrier, who grew up milking cows on her family’s century-old Vermont dairy farm, set one of three American records at Millrose. The others came in the 800m from world champion Donavan Brazier and world bronze medalist Ajee Wilson.

The indoor season wraps up with the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque next weekend, airing on NBC Sports.

The world indoor championships, traditionally in early March, were postponed due to the coronavirus in host nation China.

