TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Will Shaner
USA Shooting

First four U.S. shooters qualify for Olympics; Ginny Thrasher will not defend Rio title

By OlympicTalkFeb 10, 2020, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Lucas Kozeniesky, Will ShanerMary Tucker and Ali Weisz became the first U.S. shooters to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at air rifle trials that finished Sunday.

Kozeniesky is the lone returning Olympian of the group, having placed 21st in Rio.

Meanwhile, Ginny Thrasher, who won the first gold medal of the Rio Games, will not defend that air rifle title in Tokyo. But she can still make the U.S. team in another event.

Tucker and Shaner are both 18-year-old University of Kentucky students. They are the third and fourth U.S. Olympic qualifiers across all sports so far born in 2001 or later.

The youngest U.S. Olympians in Rio (table tennis player Kanak Jha) and PyeongChang (figure skater Vincent Zhou) were born in 2000.

Thrasher, the youngest U.S. shooter in Rio as a 19-year-old West Virginia student, placed fifth at air rifle trials. She can still make the team via smallbore rifle trials, which she also did for Rio (placing 11th).

Thrasher was the surprise winner of the first medal event of the 2016 Olympics with no major international championship experience.

MORE: Full list of U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Olympic women’s basketball field set; U.S. eyes record-tying seventh straight title

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 10, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Will Shaner First four U.S. shooters qualify for Olympics; Ginny Thrasher will not defend Rio title LeBron James, Stephen Curry lead finalists for Olympic men’s basketball roster Teddy Riner, French judoka, loses for first time since 2010

The U.S. is joined by every other world power in the Olympic women’s basketball field that was finalized over the weekend.

Before last week, the only qualified nations were the U.S. (by winning the 2018 World title) and Japan (as host nation). Four tournaments in Europe determined the last 10 teams to make up the Tokyo tournament.

Qualifiers include the U.S.’ longtime rival Australia, 2016 Olympic silver medalist Spain and the rest of the semifinalists from Rio and every quarterfinalist from the 2018 Worlds. The lone nation ranked in the top 10 in the world not to qualify was No. 6 Turkey, which was eliminated by placing 14th at 2019 EuroBasket.

The 12 Olympic qualifiers (world ranking):

U.S. (1)
Australia (2)
Spain (3)
Canada (4)
France (5)
Serbia (7)
China (8)
Belgium (9, first Olympics)
Japan (10)
Nigeria (17)
South Korea (19)
Puerto Rico (23, first Olympics)

The U.S. seeks a seventh straight Olympic title to match the basketball record held by U.S. men’s teams from the first seven Olympic tournaments from 1936-68. The U.S. women have won 46 straight games between the Olympics and FIBA World Cup dating to 2006.

MORE: Kobe Bryant embraced the Olympics, on and off the court

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

LeBron James, Stephen Curry lead finalists for Olympic men’s basketball roster

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 10, 2020, 10:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Olympic women’s basketball field set; U.S. eyes record-tying seventh straight title Will Shaner First four U.S. shooters qualify for Olympics; Ginny Thrasher will not defend Rio title Teddy Riner, French judoka, loses for first time since 2010

LeBron JamesStephen Curry and every active American superstar in the NBA, plus the injured Kevin Durant, headline 44 finalists for the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team. It’s USA Basketball’s largest player pool for 12 roster spots since it began naming finalists in 2008.

The full list of finalists:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs)
Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)
Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers)
Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)
Mike Conley Jr. (Utah Jazz)
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs)
Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)
Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
James Harden (Houston Rockets)
Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers)
Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)
Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)
Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics)
Dwight Howard (Los Angeles Lakers)
Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)
Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)
LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)
Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)
Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)
JaVale McGee (Los Angeles Lakers)
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)
Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)
Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)
Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)
Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets)
Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)

Durant, the leading scorer on the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams, will miss the entire NBA season after rupturing an Achilles in June. Every eligible 2020 NBA All-Star is a finalist except Trae Young.

Other notable missing names: Four-time Olympian Carmelo Anthony (retired from international play after Rio), Rio Olympians DeMarcus Cousins (out with an ACL tear) and DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin (knee surgery in January) and John Wall (out since last February due to Achilles surgery).

The final team, expected to be named by selection committee in June, will play with the memory of Kobe Bryant. Bryant was a leader on the 2008 and 2012 Olympic teams that brought the U.S. back to its dominant place in global basketball.

Bryant attended last September’s FIBA World Cup, where the U.S. finished seventh, its worst-ever senior national team tournament result. After that failure, many NBA superstars declared intent to play at the Olympics.

“It’s not a matter of the rest of the world catching up to the U.S.,” Bryant said at the World Cup in China. “The rest of the world has been caught up for quite some time. It’s to the point where us in the U.S. are going to win some, going to lose some. There’s just great basketball being played. Whether it’s Redeem [Team] two, no matter what team it is, it’s not going to be easy.”

After the U.S.’ FIBA World Cup disaster, James stopped short of saying he planned to be in Tokyo. At 35, he will be older come the Tokyo Opening Ceremony than all but one previous U.S. Olympic men’s basketball player (Larry Bird).

“Team USA? Um … I don’t know,” James said on Sept. 27. “See how I can do throughout this season. I will address that at some point, hopefully have an opportunity to have a conversation with coach [Gregg Popovich].”

James, a teammate of Bryant’s in 2008 and 2012, skipped the 2016 Rio Games to rest after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA title. He had been named one of 30 finalists earlier in the year. Other stars also missed the Rio Olympics for various reasons, including Curry, Harden and Westbrook.

In April 2018, James, Durant and Curry headlined the initial 35-player national team pool.

From 1992-2004, a USA Basketball committee chose Olympic teams without naming large pools of finalists. There were 33 finalists in 2008, 22 in 2012 and 30 in 2016.

MORE: Kobe Bryant: Redeem Team 2 might not be enough

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!