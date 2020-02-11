2020 World Biathlon Championships TV, live stream schedule

NBC Sports airs live coverage of every event of the world biathlon championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, starting this week.
Frenchman Martin Fourcade, a five-time Olympic champion, headlines the entrants at worlds, held annually outside of Olympic years.
Fourcade, after an off-year in 2019 with zero world championships medals, is back leading the World Cup standings over Norwegian rival Johannes Thingnes Bø.
Norwegian veteran Tiril Eckhoff has taken hold of the women’s tour with six wins in 13 events. Eckhoff, 29, had five career World Cup wins before this season.
The top two female biathletes at the PyeongChang Olympics — German Laura Dahlmeier and Slovakian Anastasiya Kuzmina — retired after last season.
The U.S. contingent is led by Susan Dunklee, a two-time Olympian who in 2017 earned the first world medal for an American female biathlete (silver in the mass start).
Clare Egan has been the top American this season, notching a career-best sixth-place finish at a Jan. 24 World Cup individual race.
The men’s roster includes two-time Olympians Sean Doherty and Leif Nordgren.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Feb. 13
|8:45 a.m.
|Mixed Relay
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|1 p.m.*
|Mixed Relay
|NBCSN | STREAM
|Feb. 14
|8:45 a.m.
|Women’s Sprint
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Feb. 15
|2 a.m.*
|Women’s Sprint
|NBCSN | STREAM
|8:45 a.m.
|Men’s Sprint
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Feb. 16
|1:30 a.m.*
|Men’s Sprint
|NBCSN | STREAM
|6:50 a.m.
|Women’s Pursuit
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|9:15 a.m.
|Men’s Pursuit
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|10:30 a.m.*
|Women’s Pursuit
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Feb. 17
|12:30 a.m.*
|Men’s Pursuit
|NBCSN | STREAM
|Feb. 18
|8:15 a.m.
|Women’s Individual
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Feb. 19
|8:15 a.m.
|Men’s Individual
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Feb. 20
|1:30 a.m.*
|Men’s Individual
|NBCSN | STREAM
|9 a.m.
|Single Mixed Relay
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Feb. 21
|1 a.m.*
|Single Mixed Relay
|NBCSN | STREAM
|Feb. 22
|5:45 a.m.
|Women’s Relay
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|8:45 a.m.
|Men’s Relay
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|10:15 a.m.*
|Women’s Relay
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Feb. 23
|6:30 a.m.
|Women’s Mass Start
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|9 a.m.
|Men’s Mass Start
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Feb. 24
|1 p.m.*
|Women’s Mass Start
|NBCSN | STREAM
*Delayed broadcast