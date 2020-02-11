TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
2020 World Biathlon Championships TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2020, 10:18 AM EST
NBC Sports airs live coverage of every event of the world biathlon championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, starting this week.

Frenchman Martin Fourcade, a five-time Olympic champion, headlines the entrants at worlds, held annually outside of Olympic years.

Fourcade, after an off-year in 2019 with zero world championships medals, is back leading the World Cup standings over Norwegian rival Johannes Thingnes Bø.

Norwegian veteran Tiril Eckhoff has taken hold of the women’s tour with six wins in 13 events. Eckhoff, 29, had five career World Cup wins before this season.

The top two female biathletes at the PyeongChang Olympics — German Laura Dahlmeier and Slovakian Anastasiya Kuzmina — retired after last season.

The U.S. contingent is led by Susan Dunklee, a two-time Olympian who in 2017 earned the first world medal for an American female biathlete (silver in the mass start).

Clare Egan has been the top American this season, notching a career-best sixth-place finish at a Jan. 24 World Cup individual race.

The men’s roster includes two-time Olympians Sean Doherty and Leif Nordgren.

Date Time (ET) Event Network
Feb. 13 8:45 a.m. Mixed Relay Olympic Channel | STREAM
1 p.m.* Mixed Relay NBCSN | STREAM
Feb. 14 8:45 a.m. Women’s Sprint Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 15 2 a.m.* Women’s Sprint NBCSN | STREAM
8:45 a.m. Men’s Sprint Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 16 1:30 a.m.* Men’s Sprint NBCSN | STREAM
6:50 a.m. Women’s Pursuit NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
9:15 a.m. Men’s Pursuit Olympic Channel | STREAM
10:30 a.m.* Women’s Pursuit Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 17 12:30 a.m.* Men’s Pursuit NBCSN | STREAM
Feb. 18 8:15 a.m. Women’s Individual Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 19 8:15 a.m. Men’s Individual Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 20 1:30 a.m.* Men’s Individual NBCSN | STREAM
9 a.m. Single Mixed Relay Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 21 1 a.m.* Single Mixed Relay NBCSN | STREAM
Feb. 22 5:45 a.m. Women’s Relay NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
8:45 a.m. Men’s Relay Olympic Channel | STREAM
10:15 a.m.* Women’s Relay Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 23 6:30 a.m. Women’s Mass Start Olympic Channel | STREAM
9 a.m. Men’s Mass Start Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 24 1 p.m.* Women’s Mass Start NBCSN | STREAM

*Delayed broadcast

J’den Cox challenges Kyle Snyder for Olympic wrestling spot

By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2020, 4:36 PM EST
J’den Cox, on the most dominant recent run of any U.S. male wrestler in three decades, will enter reigning Olympic champion Kyle Snyder‘s weight class at April’s Olympic trials.

Only one wrestler per division makes the team for Tokyo.

Cox, a Rio Olympic 86kg freestyle bronze medalist, won world titles the last two years at 92kg, a non-Olympic weight. Last September, he went unscored on at worlds for a second straight year. Only one other U.S. man achieved that once at an Olympics or worlds in the last 30 years.

Then Cox, 24, faced a decision for the Olympic year: go back down to 86kg, or move up to 97kg. He chose the latter, which means he must beat Snyder at trials in Pennsylvania the first weekend of April to make the Olympics.

Snyder has a bye into the best-of-three trials final as a reigning world medalist. Cox has a bye into the semifinals as a reigning world medalist at a non-Olympic weight.

“Really tough decision,” said Cox, who decided months ago but stayed silent until Tuesday. “Partially why I’ve kind of held off on telling the world, plus I like seeing people sweat a little bit.”

Cox said he made adjustments throughout 2019 with 86kg in mind. At some point after worlds, he chose 97kg instead, saying it was a test he owed to himself.

“Obviously, we all know Kyle Snyder’s there,” said Cox, undefeated in 17 matches since late 2018. “It’s an amazing feat that I’m going to have to pull out to even make this team.”

In Rio, Snyder became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion at age 20. He followed that by winning the Match of the Century, a 2017 World Championships final with fellow Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulayev of Russia.

But Snyder took silver and bronze at worlds the last two years and then changed coaches, moving from Ohio State to Penn State (site of trials) and living in the basement of 2004 Olympic champion Cael Sanderson.

For Cox, a move to 86kg would not have been much easier. David Taylor, a 2018 World champion who missed 2019 after knee surgery, resides there.

“When I’m 65, and I’m no longer able to do this sport, I want to be able to look back and know that I did everything in my power to be the best that I could be,” Cox said. “I want to live a tested life. This is part of my test.”

Will LeBron James play at the Olympics? He doesn’t know

By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2020, 7:57 AM EST
LeBron James was named one of 44 finalists for the U.S. Olympic basketball team on Monday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will accept a roster spot come June.

“My name is in the hat, and It’s always predicated on, one, my body, how my body’s feeling at the end of the season. I hope to make it a long playoff run,” James said after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 125-100 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. “Then where my mind is, and then where my family’s head is. So there’s a lot of factors, but my name is in the hat.”

James’ stance sounded unchanged from before the NBA season, when he also stopped short of saying he planned to be in Tokyo.

“Team USA? Um … I don’t know,” he said on Sept. 27. “See how I can do throughout this season. I will address that at some point, hopefully have an opportunity to have a conversation with coach Pop [Gregg Popovich].”

At 35, James will be older come the Tokyo Opening Ceremony than all but one previous U.S. Olympic men’s basketball player: Larry Bird in 1992.

He skipped the 2016 Rio Games to rest after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA title. Other stars also missed the Rio Olympics for various reasons, including Stephen Curry, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, all fellow Tokyo finalists.

Perhaps a player even more valuable to Team USA is James’ Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. Davis said Monday night that he did not know whether he would accept a roster spot.

“I’m getting old,” the 26-year-old said, smiling.

Davis spoke at greater length when asked before the season.

“I want to play USA Basketball,” he said Sept. 27. “If I get the opportunity to do so, they invite me, I definitely would love to do so. So, hopefully, guys are listening. So Pop, I’m ready.”

If the U.S. is thin anywhere, it’s at center. Neither of the 2016 Olympic centers is a Tokyo finalist (injured DeMarcus Cousins and healthy DeAndre Jordan). Outside of Davis, none of the NBA’s All-Star centers this season are Americans: Joel Embiid (Cameroon), Rudy Gobert (France), Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania).

