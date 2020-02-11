TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

2020 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2020, 5:11 PM EST
Americans Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia defend their titles at the world single distances speed skating championships, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold from the 2002 Olympic oval in Kearns, Utah, this weekend.

Medal events run from Thursday through Sunday on the world’s fastest ice. Ten of the 12 world records in Olympic events were set at this venue.

Some of those world-record holders are on this week’s start lists. Bowe, a two-time U.S. Olympian, lowered the 1000m world record at the Utah Olympic Oval last March as part of a seven-race World Cup win streak in the event that was snapped last week.

Bowe, fourth in the PyeongChang Olympic 1000m in her comeback from a concussion, seeks her third world title in the distance. Her biggest challengers include the Olympic silver and bronze medalists — Japanese Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi. PyeongChang Olympic champion Jorien ter Mors did not make the deep Dutch team.

Mantia, a fellow Ocala, Fla., native, goes for his third straight world title in the mass start, an event that made its Olympic debut in PyeongChang. Mantia leads this season’s World Cup standings in the often unpredictable discipline.

The international contingent is led by the Dutch, who topped the medal standings at every Olympics and worlds dating to the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games. Their star-laden cast includes Ireen Wuest and Sven Kramer, the most decorated male and female speed skaters in Olympic history with a combined 20 medals.

MORE: Shani Davis retires, takes new role in speed skating

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Thursday 2:30 p.m. Women’s 3000m NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
3:39 p.m. Men’s 5000m NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
5:25 p.m. Women’s Team Sprint NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
5:42 p.m. Men’s Team Sprint NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Friday 4 p.m. Men’s 10,000m NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
5:58 p.m. Women’s Team Pursuit NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
6:30 p.m. Men’s 500m NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
7:09 p.m. Women’s 500m NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Saturday 1 a.m.* Day 2 Highlights Olympic Channel | STREAM
2:30 p.m. Women’s 5000m NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
3:35 p.m. Men’s 1000m NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
4:22 p.m. Women’s 1000m NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
5:09 p.m. Men’s Team Pursuit NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Sunday 1:30 a.m.* Day 3 Highlights Olympic Channel | STREAM
2:30 p.m. Women’s 1500m NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
3:25 p.m. Men’s 1500m NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
4:21 p.m. Women’s Mass Start NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
4:43 p.m. Men’s Mass Start NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Monday 1 a.m.* Day 4 Highlights Olympic Channel | STREAM

*Delayed broadcast

Olympic BMX hopeful in medically-induced coma after crash

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2020, 8:41 PM EST
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Olympic BMX cycling hopeful Kai Sakakibara is in a medically-induced coma in Canberra Hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in a weekend racing accident.

The 23-year-old rider underwent surgery on Sunday morning to relieve pressure on his brain following the Saturday crash. Described as being in a critical but stable condition, Sakakibara is expected to remain in a coma for the next two weeks.

Sakakibara, ranked 10th in the world, was aiming to make his Olympic debut in Japan, where he spent part of his childhood after being born on the Gold Coast in Australia.

“We understand the road ahead will be a long and difficult one, we are staying positive and taking things day by day,” a statement from Sakakibara’s family said Wednesday. “There isn’t much we can do at this point, but Kai needs your support and your positive energy sent his way.”

Sakakibara fell on the second corner during his opening-round heat at a World Cup event in Bathurst, 125 miles northwest of Sydney, and was treated on site by paramedics and a doctor before he was airlifted to hospital.

He began racing as a four-year-old, moving to Tokyo in 2000 and collecting multiple national titles before returning to Australia in 2008.

Sakakibara’s parents Martin and Yuki said their son’s BMX career was “on hold for now” as they focused on his long-term rehabilitation.

J’den Cox challenges Kyle Snyder for Olympic wrestling spot

United World Wrestling
By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2020, 4:36 PM EST
J’den Cox, on the most dominant recent run of any U.S. male wrestler in three decades, will enter reigning Olympic champion Kyle Snyder‘s weight class at April’s Olympic trials.

Only one wrestler per division makes the team for Tokyo.

Cox, a Rio Olympic 86kg freestyle bronze medalist, won world titles the last two years at 92kg, a non-Olympic weight. Last September, he went unscored on at worlds for a second straight year. Only one other U.S. man achieved that once at an Olympics or worlds in the last 30 years.

Then Cox, 24, faced a decision for the Olympic year: go back down to 86kg, or move up to 97kg. He chose the latter, which means he must beat Snyder at trials in Pennsylvania the first weekend of April to make the Olympics.

Snyder has a bye into the best-of-three trials final as a reigning world medalist. Cox has a bye into the semifinals as a reigning world medalist at a non-Olympic weight.

“Really tough decision,” said Cox, who decided months ago but stayed silent until Tuesday. “Partially why I’ve kind of held off on telling the world, plus I like seeing people sweat a little bit.”

Cox said he made adjustments throughout 2019 with 86kg in mind. At some point after worlds, he chose 97kg instead, saying it was a test he owed to himself.

“Obviously, we all know Kyle Snyder’s there,” said Cox, undefeated in 17 matches since late 2018. “It’s an amazing feat that I’m going to have to pull out to even make this team.”

In Rio, Snyder became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion at age 20. He followed that by winning the Match of the Century, a 2017 World Championships final with fellow Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulayev of Russia.

But Snyder took silver and bronze at worlds the last two years and then changed coaches, moving from Ohio State to Penn State (site of trials) and living in the basement of 2004 Olympic champion Cael Sanderson.

For Cox, a move to 86kg would not have been much easier. David Taylor, a 2018 World champion who missed 2019 after knee surgery, resides there.

“When I’m 65, and I’m no longer able to do this sport, I want to be able to look back and know that I did everything in my power to be the best that I could be,” Cox said. “I want to live a tested life. This is part of my test.”

MORE: World’s top wrestler banned 4 months for T-shirt