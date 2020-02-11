Americans Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia defend their titles at the world single distances speed skating championships, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold from the 2002 Olympic oval in Kearns, Utah, this weekend.
Medal events run from Thursday through Sunday on the world’s fastest ice. Ten of the 12 world records in Olympic events were set at this venue.
Some of those world-record holders are on this week’s start lists. Bowe, a two-time U.S. Olympian, lowered the 1000m world record at the Utah Olympic Oval last March as part of a seven-race World Cup win streak in the event that was snapped last week.
Bowe, fourth in the PyeongChang Olympic 1000m in her comeback from a concussion, seeks her third world title in the distance. Her biggest challengers include the Olympic silver and bronze medalists — Japanese Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi. PyeongChang Olympic champion Jorien ter Mors did not make the deep Dutch team.
Mantia, a fellow Ocala, Fla., native, goes for his third straight world title in the mass start, an event that made its Olympic debut in PyeongChang. Mantia leads this season’s World Cup standings in the often unpredictable discipline.
The international contingent is led by the Dutch, who topped the medal standings at every Olympics and worlds dating to the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games. Their star-laden cast includes Ireen Wuest and Sven Kramer, the most decorated male and female speed skaters in Olympic history with a combined 20 medals.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Thursday
|2:30 p.m.
|Women’s 3000m
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|3:39 p.m.
|Men’s 5000m
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|5:25 p.m.
|Women’s Team Sprint
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|5:42 p.m.
|Men’s Team Sprint
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|Friday
|4 p.m.
|Men’s 10,000m
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|5:58 p.m.
|Women’s Team Pursuit
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|6:30 p.m.
|Men’s 500m
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|7:09 p.m.
|Women’s 500m
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|Saturday
|1 a.m.*
|Day 2 Highlights
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|2:30 p.m.
|Women’s 5000m
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|3:35 p.m.
|Men’s 1000m
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|4:22 p.m.
|Women’s 1000m
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|5:09 p.m.
|Men’s Team Pursuit
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|Sunday
|1:30 a.m.*
|Day 3 Highlights
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|2:30 p.m.
|Women’s 1500m
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|3:25 p.m.
|Men’s 1500m
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|4:21 p.m.
|Women’s Mass Start
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|4:43 p.m.
|Men’s Mass Start
|NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
|Monday
|1 a.m.*
|Day 4 Highlights
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
*Delayed broadcast