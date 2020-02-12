TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Chris Mazdzer
2020 World Luge Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Beau DureFeb 12, 2020, 7:07 PM EST
Olympic silver medalist and former “Dancing With The Stars” contestant Chris Mazdzer expects to be back in top shape just in time for the luge world championships this weekend in Sochi.

“Mentally, I’m always about 100 percent,” Mazdzer said on a conference call this week. “I’m physically doing great also.”

Mazdzer, one of very few luge sliders to participate in both singles and doubles, has been dealing with a neck problem that caused him to miss the last four World Cup stops.

On the other side of the injury report, 2019 world championship bronze medalist Emily Sweeney has gone back to the U.S. to deal with a neck problem, a lingering result of a crash in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics in which she suffered fractures in her neck and back.

Sweeney has been on the podium in three World Cup races this seasonSummer Britcher has reached the podium four times, including a third-place finish earlier this month in Oberhof, Germany.

Tucker West had a pair of second-place finishes in Lake Placid earlier this season.  

Mazdzer’s doubles partner, Jayson Terdiman, also has had a neck issue but is set to compete.

With several women from the perennially dominant German team, including two-time defending Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger, out of action this season, Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova is the leader in the women’s World Cup, just ahead of Germany’s Julia Taubitz in a two-woman race for the season title.

Russia’s Roman Repilov is the men’s World Cup leader. Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken have a slim lead over their longtime rivals Tobias Wendt and Tobias Arlt in the doubles competition.

The championships will be live on OlympicChannel.com, with delayed broadcasts on the Olympic Channel and NBCSN.

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 5:30 a.m. Doubles sprint OlympicChannel.com
6:25 a.m. Women’s sprint OlympicChannel.com
7:20 a.m. Men’s sprint OlympicChannel.com
Saturday 5:40 a.m. Doubles OlympicChannel.com
8:15 a.m. Women’s singles OlympicChannel.com
12:30 p.m.* Doubles Olympic Channel | STREAM
2 p.m.* Women’s singles Olympic Channel | STREAM
Sunday 5:15 a.m. Men’s singles OlympicChannel.com
9:50 a.m. Team relay OlympicChannel.com
11:30 a.m.* Men’s singles Olympic Channel | STREAM
10:30 p.m.* Highlights NBCSN

*Delayed broadcast

Olympic curling champion forms mixed doubles team with 12-year-old daughter

Brad Gushue
By Beau DureFeb 12, 2020, 4:21 PM EST
Brad Gushue, the curling skip who won 2006 Olympic gold for Canada, has a new teammate who wasn’t born when he won in Torino.

Gushue has qualified once again for the Brier, the Canadian men’s championship he won for the first time in 14 tries in 2017 and won again in 2018. He’s having another stellar season, ranking third in the Order of Merit with top-three finishes in all four Grand Slam events so far this season.

This week, Gushue is playing in the Newfoundland and Labrador mixed doubles championship with his 12-year-old daugher, Hayley.

Hayley Gushue helped her father learn the new discipline of mixed doubles curling in time for the Olympic trials in 2018, where he and Val Sweeting reached the final but missed out on an Olympic berth.

The younger Gushue doesn’t take curling all that seriously yet, her father told local newspaper The Telegram, but she’s already ahead of him in one sense — he didn’t start curling until age 13.

While Hayley wasn’t around to see her father win Olympic gold, she’s old enough to remember his world championship win in 2017, 11 years after the 2006 Games. He took silver the next year in Las Vegas.

So far, the father-daughter duo is 1-1 in the Newfoundland and Labrador championship, opening with a loss to defending champions Dave Thomas and Jenna Harvey.

Salt Lake City civic leaders and athletes band together for possible bid to host Olympics again

By Beau DureFeb 12, 2020, 2:22 PM EST
Olympic medalists Eric Heiden, Apolo Ohno, Shannon Bahrke, Derek Parra and Noelle Pikus-Pace are among the members of a large committee to prepare Salt Lake City and Utah for a possible bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics.

Salt Lake City, which hosted the 2002 Games, is not yet officially in the running for the Games, but it will be the candidate if the U.S. bids.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games will be led by a couple of business leaders — retired Rocky Mountain Power president/CEO Cindy Crane is the chair, while Sorenson Capital managing director Fraser Bullock is the committee’s president/CEO. The vice chairs are leaders of Utah’s top sports organizations — Jeff Robbins of the Utah Sports Commission and Colin Hilton of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation. 

All of the areas that have expressed interest in hosting the 2030 Games have hosted the Olympics in the past. The first official bid is 1972 Winter Olympic host Sapporo, Japan. Barcelona, which hosted the 1992 Summer Olympics, is bidding to follow Beijing in hosting the Winter Olympics after hosting the Summer Games.

Salt Lake City may be at a disadvantage in bidding for the 2030 Olympics because Los Angeles is hosting the Summer Olympics two years prior. Continental rotation isn’t a certainty, though, with Asia hosting both the 2020 (Tokyo) and 2022 (Beijing) Olympics.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and recently elected Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall unveiled the committee Wednesday in the Utah State Capitol Building.

“This committee is an important next step for Utah, as the state of sport, to show that we continue to be ready, willing and able to play host to a future Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” Herbert said.

“We are ready to welcome the world again as a returning host of a future Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” Mendenhall said. “Our beautiful city has so much to offer our worldwide guests, including the added benefit of our existing Olympic facilities and infrastructure.”

Salt Lake City’s venues are still in consistent use. The Utah Olympic Oval is a popular World Cup stop, where the high altitude contributes to a lot of world records. Utah Olympic Park is an essential training spot for U.S. winter sports athletes, and its sliding track is frequently used for World Cup competitions.

The executive committee includes a current Olympian — short-track speedskater Maame Biney — along with retired speedskater Catherine Raney Norman and Paralympic skiing multimedalist Chris Waddell. The city’s pro teams are also represented by Steve Miller, son on longtime Utah Jazz owner Larry Miller, and Real Salt Lake/Utah Royals owner Dell Roy Hansen.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

 

 