Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Gushue, the curling skip who won 2006 Olympic gold for Canada, has a new teammate who wasn’t born when he won in Torino.

Gushue has qualified once again for the Brier, the Canadian men’s championship he won for the first time in 14 tries in 2017 and won again in 2018. He’s having another stellar season, ranking third in the Order of Merit with top-three finishes in all four Grand Slam events so far this season.

This week, Gushue is playing in the Newfoundland and Labrador mixed doubles championship with his 12-year-old daugher, Hayley.

Hayley Gushue helped her father learn the new discipline of mixed doubles curling in time for the Olympic trials in 2018, where he and Val Sweeting reached the final but missed out on an Olympic berth.

The younger Gushue doesn’t take curling all that seriously yet, her father told local newspaper The Telegram, but she’s already ahead of him in one sense — he didn’t start curling until age 13.

While Hayley wasn’t around to see her father win Olympic gold, she’s old enough to remember his world championship win in 2017, 11 years after the 2006 Games. He took silver the next year in Las Vegas.

So far, the father-daughter duo is 1-1 in the Newfoundland and Labrador championship, opening with a loss to defending champions Dave Thomas and Jenna Harvey.

Things have changed in 12 years! We are playing in the provincial mixed doubles championship this week pic.twitter.com/DJEqxTG0QY — Brad Gushue (@BradGushue) February 12, 2020

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk