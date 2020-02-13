2020 USATF Indoor Championships TV, live stream schedule

Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest man each of the last three years, headlines the USATF Indoor Championships, live on NBC Sports on Friday and Saturday.
Coleman takes on the 60m, four months before he’s expected to enter both the 100m and the 200m at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Coleman’s best event may be the 60m, where in a six-week stretch in 2018 he clocked the three fastest times in history. His world record of 6.34 seconds still stands.
Coleman did not run indoors in 2019 — a non-indoor championship year. Later in the summer and fall, he swept national and world titles at 100m to become the favorite in the Olympics’ marquee event.
At USATF Indoors in Albuquerque, Coleman is slated to race the first round on Friday and the semifinals and final on Saturday. His competition includes 2016 Olympian Marvin Bracy and Demek Kemp, the world’s fastest 60m sprinter this season (6.50 seconds).
Other meet headliners include Olympic and world medalists Ryan Crouser (shot put), Jenn Suhr and Sandi Morris (pole vault), Ajee Wilson and Vashti Cunningham (high jump). Plus Elle Purrier, who last Saturday ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history.
March’s world indoor championships were postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak in host China.
Olympic silver medalist and former “Dancing With The Stars” contestant Chris Mazdzer expects to be back in top shape just in time for the luge world championships this weekend in Sochi.
“Mentally, I’m always about 100 percent,” Mazdzer said on a conference call this week. “I’m physically doing great also.”
Mazdzer, one of very few luge sliders to participate in both singles and doubles, has been dealing with a neck problem that caused him to miss the last four World Cup stops.
On the other side of the injury report, 2019 world championship bronze medalist Emily Sweeney has gone back to the U.S. to deal with a neck problem, a lingering result of a crash in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics in which she suffered fractures in her neck and back.
Sweeney has been on the podium in three World Cup races this season. Summer Britcher has reached the podium four times, including a third-place finish earlier this month in Oberhof, Germany.
Tucker West had a pair of second-place finishes in Lake Placid earlier this season.
Mazdzer’s doubles partner, Jayson Terdiman, also has had a neck issue but is set to compete.
With several women from the perennially dominant German team, including two-time defending Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger, out of action this season, Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova is the leader in the women’s World Cup, just ahead of Germany’s Julia Taubitz in a two-woman race for the season title.
Russia’s Roman Repilov is the men’s World Cup leader. Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken have a slim lead over their longtime rivals Tobias Wendt and Tobias Arlt in the doubles competition.
The championships will be live on OlympicChannel.com, with delayed broadcasts on the Olympic Channel and NBCSN.
Brad Gushue, the curling skip who won 2006 Olympic gold for Canada, has a new teammate who wasn’t born when he won in Torino.
Gushue has qualified once again for the Brier, the Canadian men’s championship he won for the first time in 14 tries in 2017 and won again in 2018. He’s having another stellar season, ranking third in the Order of Merit with top-three finishes in all four Grand Slam events so far this season.
This week, Gushue is playing in the Newfoundland and Labrador mixed doubles championship with his 12-year-old daugher, Hayley.
Hayley Gushue helped her father learn the new discipline of mixed doubles curling in time for the Olympic trials in 2018, where he and Val Sweeting reached the final but missed out on an Olympic berth.
The younger Gushue doesn’t take curling all that seriously yet, her father told local newspaper The Telegram, but she’s already ahead of him in one sense — he didn’t start curling until age 13.
While Hayley wasn’t around to see her father win Olympic gold, she’s old enough to remember his world championship win in 2017, 11 years after the 2006 Games. He took silver the next year in Las Vegas.
So far, the father-daughter duo is 1-1 in the Newfoundland and Labrador championship, opening with a loss to defending champions Dave Thomas and Jenna Harvey.
