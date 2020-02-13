2020 USATF Indoor Championships TV, live stream schedule

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest man each of the last three years, headlines the USATF Indoor Championships, live on NBC Sports on Friday and Saturday.

Coleman takes on the 60m, four months before he’s expected to enter both the 100m and the 200m at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Coleman’s best event may be the 60m, where in a six-week stretch in 2018 he clocked the three fastest times in history. His world record of 6.34 seconds still stands.

Coleman did not run indoors in 2019 — a non-indoor championship year. Later in the summer and fall, he swept national and world titles at 100m to become the favorite in the Olympics’ marquee event.

At USATF Indoors in Albuquerque, Coleman is slated to race the first round on Friday and the semifinals and final on Saturday. His competition includes 2016 Olympian Marvin Bracy and Demek Kemp, the world’s fastest 60m sprinter this season (6.50 seconds).

Other meet headliners include Olympic and world medalists Ryan Crouser (shot put), Jenn Suhr and Sandi Morris (pole vault), Ajee Wilson and Vashti Cunningham (high jump). Plus Elle Purrier, who last Saturday ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history.

March’s world indoor championships were postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak in host China.

USATF Indoor Championships broadcast schedule

Day Time (ET) Network Friday 7-11 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | Stream Link 9:30-11 p.m. NBCSN | Stream Link Saturday 2-6 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | Stream Link 4-6 p.m. NBC | Stream Link

MORE: Full list of U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

