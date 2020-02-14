TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
AP

Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach convicted in case tied to Larry Nassar

Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 4:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Shelby Houlihan wins duel with Elle Purrier at USATF Indoor Champs World records fall at speed skating worlds; Dutch reign ends Susan Dunklee takes surprise silver at world biathlon championships

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Friday convicted a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach of lying to police when she denied that two teen athletes told her of sexual abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997, nearly 20 years before he was charged.

Kathie Klages, 65, was found guilty of a felony and a misdemeanor in a Lansing courthouse where Nassar was sentenced more than two years ago. Klages faces up to four years in prison. She is the second person other than Nassar to be found guilty of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Klages resigned in 2017 after she was suspended for defending the since-imprisoned Nassar. Prosecutors said she lied in 2018 when she told investigators that the two young athletes, who were in a campus gymnastics program but not MSU gymnasts, had not reported Nassar’s sexual misconduct to her.

Klages testified earlier Friday that she did not remember being told about abuse. She said she was “shocked” when she first learned in 2017 that one of the teens said she had previously told Klages about Nassar, whom she considered a “very good friend, professionally.”

“I have no recollection of the conversation,” Klages said. Later, under cross-examination, she said: “I would think that I would remember something like that. I would think I would.”

In closing statements, the prosecution said Klages lied in 2018 when she told investigators that the two young athletes, who were in a campus gymnastics program but not Michigan State gymnasts, had not reported Nassar’s sexual misconduct to her.

“It’s not believable that the defendant forgot about being told … what happened to them,” said Assistant Attorney General Bill Rolstin. “Kathie Klages should not be rewarded for her lies that she told you today, and she should not be rewarded for lies she told during the MSU investigation trying to get to the bottom of what happened with Larry Nassar.”

Larissa Boyce testified that when she was 16 and training with the Spartan youth gymnastics team in 1997, she told Klages about Nassar — long before the scandal emerged in 2016. But she said she backed off and even apologized after Klages warned her that any complaints about Nassar could cause trouble.

Another witness, who asked that her name not be used in news coverage, was 14 when she said she also reported Nassar to Klages. She said the coach started asking other gymnasts if Nassar had done anything to make them uncomfortable.

Defense attorney Mary Chartier urged jurors to not “rely on the word of two teenage girls from 23 years ago” and noted that Klages sent her three children and a granddaughter to be treated by Nassar for years after she was allegedly told of his abuse. She also cited inconsistencies in their stories and said authorities never found anyone who was at the meeting or had heard of it, despite allegations that Klages brought in college gymnasts to talk to the accusers.

“They have absolutely no evidence that even if these comments were made, she remembers them all these years later,” Chartier said.

Nassar worked at Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He is serving what are effectively life sentences for child porn possession and sexually assaulting young women and girls. More than 300 victims have said he molested them during treatment for back problems and other injuries.

In August, Nassar’s former supervisor at Michigan State, ex-College of Osteopathic Medicine Dean William Strampel, was sentenced to jail for crimes including neglecting a duty to enforce protocols on Nassar after a patient complained about sexual contact in 2014.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nassar survivors offered $215M by USA Gymnastics

Shelby Houlihan wins duel with Elle Purrier at USATF Indoor Champs

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 14, 2020, 10:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

World records fall at speed skating worlds; Dutch reign ends Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach convicted in case tied to Larry Nassar Susan Dunklee takes surprise silver at world biathlon championships

Shelby Houlihan is halfway to a fifth double at a national championships after taking the 3000m at the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque on Friday night.

Houlihan, a Rio Olympic 5000m runner, extended her domestic distance dominance by clocking 8:52.03.

She led after every lap and prevailed by 1.67 seconds over Bowerman Track Club teammate Karissa Schweizer. Elle Purrier, who last Saturday ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history, was fourth in 8:56.56.

Houlihan has won a pair of titles at four separate national championships — twice indoors and twice outdoors. She can do it again if she takes Saturday’s 1500m, with Purrier also in that field.

Houlihan, after placing 11th in the Rio 5000m, lowered the U.S. records at 1500m and the 5000m. The 1500m has proven her better event internationally. She took fourth at the world championships on Oct. 5, breaking Shannon Rowbury‘s American record by 1.3 seconds.

Nationals mark the end of the indoor season, given the world indoor championships were postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak in host China.

USATF Indoors: Results | Entry Lists | Event Schedule | TV Schedule

In other events Friday, meet headliner Christian Coleman shut it down early and still clocked the world’s fastest 60m this year — 6.48 seconds to win his first-round heat. The semifinals and final are Saturday.

“This is my opener, so I just wanted to make sure I feel good,” Coleman, racing his first meet since winning the world 100m title last fall, told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN.

In 2018, Coleman ran the three fastest indoor 60m times in history. His world record of 6.34 seconds still stands. His top competition in the 100m for June’s Olympic trials and the Tokyo Games — Justin Gatlin and Noah Lyles — are not racing indoors this season.

Olympic 5000m silver medalist Paul Chelimo won the men’s 3000m in 8:00.14, distancing Anthony Rotich by 1.77 seconds.

Tori Franklin and Keturah Orji each triple jumped farther than the U.S. indoor record. Franklin prevailed with a 14.64-meter final jump, edging Orji by four centimeters.

Olympic champion Michelle Carter placed seventh in the shot put won by reigning U.S. outdoor champion Chase Ealey.

Erik Kynard, the 2012 Olympic high jump silver medalist, won the indoor title after missing all of last season with a ruptured Achilles. Kynard, who cleared 2.26 meters, could be upgraded to gold from the London Olympics given original winner Ivan Ukhov of Russia was disqualified for doping.

MORE: Full list of U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

World records fall at speed skating worlds; Dutch reign ends

AP
By OlympicTalkFeb 14, 2020, 8:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Shelby Houlihan wins duel with Elle Purrier at USATF Indoor Champs Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach convicted in case tied to Larry Nassar Susan Dunklee takes surprise silver at world biathlon championships

The world single distances speed skating championships produced two world records Friday. And, for the first time, a non-Dutch winner of the men’s 10,000m.

Graeme Fish led a Canadian one-two in the 10,000m, clocking 12:33.86 to take 2.44 seconds off silver medalist Ted-Jan Bloemen‘s world record from 2015. Full results are here.

The Netherlands was shut out of the medals altogether in an event it won at all 19 prior world championships.

Fish, a 22-year-old from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, is in his first full season of senior racing at the top international level. He said he was so tired after Friday’s effort that he threw up at the 2002 Olympic oval outside Salt Lake City.

“I did break Ted’s record, but he’s the reason I’m here. He’s taught me everything he knows,” Fish told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “I don’t know if I’m surprised. I think I was capable of it.”

Later, Japan lowered its world record in the women’s team pursuit from 2:50.87 to 2:50.76. Russian Pavel Kulizhnikov and Japanese Nao Kodaira won the 500m events.

The Netherlands, so dominant in recent years, failed to win any of the first six Olympic events between the first two days of the four-day competition. Saturday’s slate includes American Brittany Bowe defending her world title in the 1000m.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: World Single Distances Championships broadcast schedule