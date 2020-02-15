TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again

By OlympicTalkFeb 15, 2020, 9:45 AM EST
Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, a 20-year-old Swede, broke the pole vault world record for the second straight Saturday.

Duplantis, who last week broke the world record by one centimeter, again went one centimeter higher at an indoor meet in Glasgow. The record is now 6.18 meters, or a little taller than 20 feet, 3 inches.

“It’s really complicated, but I guess when you’re doing it right, it seems simple,” Duplantis, who earned a $30,000 bonus for the world record, said on the BBC.

The progression is reminiscent of Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka. Bubka increased the world record by one centimeter on nine occasions from 1988-1994, taking advantage of bonus money each time he broke it.

Duplantis is a dual citizen born and raised in Louisiana, spending summers in his mother’s native Sweden.

His father, Greg, finished fifth in the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials pole vault.

Duplantis grew up pole vaulting in his family backyard at age 3 with older brother Andreas and became a prodigy, breaking age-group records as early as 7.

He competed in high school in Lafayette, La., through 2018. He competed one season for LSU before turning pro last year.

Before last Saturday, Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie held the world record at 6.16 meters, set indoors in 2014. Bubka still holds the highest outdoor clearance of 6.14.

Duplantis is the Olympic favorite, but American Sam Kendricks is the two-time reigning world champion, relegating Duplantis to silver at last year’s worlds. Duplantis beat Kendricks on Saturday for the second time in two head-to-heads this year.

Duplantis is bidding to become the youngest Olympic pole vault champion since 1932, according to the OlyMADMen.

Russia set to lose another Sochi Olympic gold medal, fall into tie with U.S.

AP
Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 8:29 AM EST
SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Russia is set to lose a biathlon gold medal from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in a new doping case.

The International Biathlon Union on Saturday announced a two-year ban for Evgeny Ustyugov, who was part of the gold medal-winning men’s relay team six years ago, citing evidence he used the banned steroid oxandrolone around the time of the Olympics.

His results from the 2013-14 season have been disqualified, including the Olympic victory.

When confirmed by the International Olympic Committee, that will knock Russia off top spot in the Sochi medal table in terms of golds. The host nation would have 10 golds, against 11 for Norway, and 28 total medals, the joint-most along with the United States.

Germany is in line to inherit the relay gold, subject to IOC confirmation.

Ustyugov, who is also facing another anti-doping charge on another matter, denies any wrongdoing and suggested the IBU was unfairly targeting him with a series of investigations.

“I’m no longer surprised. An outrage is an outrage,” he told the Russian state news agency Tass. “Time will show who is right.”

The Salzburg-based IBU also announced a similar two-year sanction for Svetlana Sleptsova, a Russian who didn’t win any medals at Sochi, over the banned substance ostarine.

The cases are based on disputed data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

The computer files were obtained last year by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has since said it considers some of the data to have been tampered with to cover up doping. WADA has banned Russia’s name and flag from the 2020 Olympics as a consequence.

A WADA panel said in November that attempts were made to delete files in two biathlon cases whose details appear to match those of Ustyugov and Sleptsova, but that computer experts recovered the files.

Any appeal by Ustyugov is likely to focus on whether the data can be considered reliable evidence. Even if he wins an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, he could still face a ban in a separate doping case.

The Biathlon Integrity Unit, a new anti-doping arm of the IBU, said Thursday it charged Ustyugov with a doping violation based on unusual data in blood samples he gave between Jan. 2010 and Feb. 2014. That could potentially threaten his gold medal in mass start and relay bronze from the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

The IOC and WADA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shelby Houlihan wins duel with Elle Purrier at USATF Indoor Champs

By OlympicTalkFeb 14, 2020, 10:55 PM EST
Shelby Houlihan is halfway to a fifth double at a national championships after taking the 3000m at the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque on Friday night.

Houlihan, a Rio Olympic 5000m runner, extended her domestic distance dominance by clocking 8:52.03.

She led after every lap and prevailed by 1.67 seconds over Bowerman Track Club teammate Karissa Schweizer. Elle Purrier, who last Saturday ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history, was fourth in 8:56.56.

Houlihan has won a pair of titles at four separate national championships — twice indoors and twice outdoors. She can do it again if she takes Saturday’s 1500m, with Purrier also in that field.

Houlihan, after placing 11th in the Rio 5000m, lowered the U.S. records at 1500m and the 5000m. The 1500m has proven her better event internationally. She took fourth at the world championships on Oct. 5, breaking Shannon Rowbury‘s American record by 1.3 seconds.

Nationals mark the end of the indoor season, given the world indoor championships were postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak in host China.

USATF Indoors: Results | Entry Lists | Event Schedule | TV Schedule

In other events Friday, meet headliner Christian Coleman shut it down early and still clocked the world’s fastest 60m this year — 6.48 seconds to win his first-round heat. The semifinals and final are Saturday.

“This is my opener, so I just wanted to make sure I feel good,” Coleman, racing his first meet since winning the world 100m title last fall, told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN.

In 2018, Coleman ran the three fastest indoor 60m times in history. His world record of 6.34 seconds still stands. His top competition in the 100m for June’s Olympic trials and the Tokyo Games — Justin Gatlin and Noah Lyles — are not racing indoors this season.

Olympic 5000m silver medalist Paul Chelimo won the men’s 3000m in 8:00.14, distancing Anthony Rotich by 1.77 seconds.

Tori Franklin and Keturah Orji each triple jumped farther than the U.S. indoor record. Franklin prevailed with a 14.64-meter final jump, edging Orji by four centimeters.

Olympic champion Michelle Carter placed seventh in the shot put won by reigning U.S. outdoor champion Chase Ealey.

Erik Kynard, the 2012 Olympic high jump silver medalist, won the indoor title after missing all of last season with a ruptured Achilles. Kynard, who cleared 2.26 meters, could be upgraded to gold from the London Olympics given original winner Ivan Ukhov of Russia was disqualified for doping.

