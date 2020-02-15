TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
AP

Netherlands on the board; more world records at speed skating worlds

By OlympicTalkFeb 15, 2020, 5:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Christian Coleman wins 60m at USATF Indoor Champs in history’s second-fastest time Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again Russia set to lose another Sochi Olympic gold medal, fall into tie with U.S.

It took four world records from other countries before the Netherlands won its first title in an Olympic program event at the world single distances speed skating championships.

Jutta Leerdam got the dominant skating nation on the board on the third day of the four-day competition and in the ninth Olympic program event. Leerdam scored an upset over defending champion and world-record holder Brittany Bowe, the American who ended up eighth.

Leerdam, 21, prevailed despite having zero World Cup podiums to her name. She clocked 1:11.84, just .23 slower than Bowe’s world record set on the same Utah Olympic Oval last year. Bowe, who recently had her yearlong win streak snapped in the 1000m, finished in 1:12.92.

Later, the Netherlands won the men’s team pursuit in a world record 3:34.68, the fifth world record in Olympic events the last two days on the world’s fastest ice at the 2002 Olympic oval outside Salt Lake City.

Full results are here.

The world championships conclude Sunday, highlighted by American Joey Mantia defending his world title in the mass start.

In other Saturday events, both the men’s 1000m and women’s 5000m world records fell. On Friday, world records were lowered in the men’s 10,000m and women’s team pursuit.

Pavel Kulizhnikov followed his Friday world 500m title with the 1000m crown, repeating his double gold from 2016. Kulizhnikov was one of the Russians banned from the PyeongChang Olympics after he served a prior doping ban.

On Saturday, Kulizhnikov clocked 1:05.69 to take .49 off Dutchman Kjeld Nuis‘ record from last March, also set at Salt Lake City. Nuis, the Olympic 1000m and 1500m champion, took silver, 1.03 seconds behind.

Russian Natalya Voronina and Czech Martina Sablikova both went under Sablikova’s world record in the 5000m. Voronina came out on top in 6:39.02, 2.99 seconds faster than Sablikova’s record from a year ago and 2.16 seconds faster than Sablikova on Saturday.

Voronina’s time would have been the men’s world record as recently as 1993. Sablikova won the previous 10 world titles in the event dating to 2007.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: World Single Distances Championships broadcast schedule

Christian Coleman wins 60m at USATF Indoor Champs in history’s second-fastest time

By OlympicTalkFeb 15, 2020, 5:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Netherlands on the board; more world records at speed skating worlds Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again Russia set to lose another Sochi Olympic gold medal, fall into tie with U.S.

Christian Coleman overcame an average start to nearly break his 60m world record at the USATF Indoor Championships, a signal that the Olympic 100m favorite is in form to start the season.

Coleman clocked 6.37 seconds, matching the second-fastest time in history behind his world record 6.34 from 2018.

“I thought I had a shot at the record,” Coleman, the 2019 World 100m champion, told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “We haven’t done a whole lot of speed work [in training], so I’m pretty satisfied.”

Coleman now has the four fastest 60m times in history. He beat a field at nationals in Albuquerque that did not include Olympic 100m contenders Noah Lyles and Justin Gatlin, who did not race the indoor season.

Nationals mark the last major meet of the indoor season, given the world indoor championships were postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak in host China.

USATF Indoors: Results

In other events Saturday, Olympic champion Ryan Crouser launched the second-farthest indoor shot put in history — 22.60 meters. It was six centimeters shy of American Randy Barnes‘ world record from 1989.

Shelby Houlihan earned her 13th national title and her second in as many days. Houlihan, fourth in the 2019 Worlds 1500m, followed Friday’s 3000m title by pulling away in Saturday’s 1500m in 4:06.41.

Olympic steeplechaser Colleen Quigley was second, 1.89 seconds behind. Elle Purrier, who last Saturday ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history, withdrew before the race.

Sandi Morris beat Jenn Suhr in a battle of the 2016 Olympic silver medalist and 2012 Olympic champion in the pole vault. Morris cleared 4.90 meters, where Suhr failed at three attempts.

World bronze medalist Vashti Cunningham earned her fifth straight U.S. indoor high jump title.

MORE: Full list of U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again

By OlympicTalkFeb 15, 2020, 9:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Christian Coleman wins 60m at USATF Indoor Champs in history’s second-fastest time Netherlands on the board; more world records at speed skating worlds Russia set to lose another Sochi Olympic gold medal, fall into tie with U.S.

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, a 20-year-old Swede, broke the pole vault world record for the second straight Saturday.

Duplantis, who last week broke the world record by one centimeter, again went one centimeter higher at an indoor meet in Glasgow. The record is now 6.18 meters, or a little taller than 20 feet, 3 inches.

“It’s really complicated, but I guess when you’re doing it right, it seems simple,” Duplantis, who earned a $30,000 bonus for the world record, said on the BBC.

The progression is reminiscent of Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka. Bubka increased the world record by one centimeter on nine occasions from 1988-1994, taking advantage of bonus money each time he broke it.

Duplantis is a dual citizen born and raised in Louisiana, spending summers in his mother’s native Sweden.

His father, Greg, finished fifth in the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials pole vault.

Duplantis grew up pole vaulting in his family backyard at age 3 with older brother Andreas and became a prodigy, breaking age-group records as early as 7.

He competed in high school in Lafayette, La., through 2018. He competed one season for LSU before turning pro last year.

Before last Saturday, Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie held the world record at 6.16 meters, set indoors in 2014. Bubka still holds the highest outdoor clearance of 6.14.

Duplantis is the Olympic favorite, but American Sam Kendricks is the two-time reigning world champion, relegating Duplantis to silver at last year’s worlds. Duplantis beat Kendricks on Saturday for the second time in two head-to-heads this year.

Duplantis is bidding to become the youngest Olympic pole vault champion since 1932, according to the OlyMADMen.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Usain Bolt talks fatherhood, Olympic sprint favorites, Tyreek Hill