Kerri Strug biopic to be directed by Olivia Wilde

By OlympicTalkFeb 17, 2020, 12:06 PM EST
Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug is the subject of a biopic, “Perfect,” to be directed by Olivia Wilde.

“Best script I’ve ever read,” was posted on Wilde’s social media. “This story is unreal. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell it my way.”

The film is based on Strug’s autobiography, “Landing on my Feet, a Diary of Dreams.”

Strug, now a 42-year-old mom, became one of the household names of the 1996 Atlanta Games. She helped the U.S. women’s gymnastics team to the program’s first Olympic title, hitting a vault while injured and tearing two left ankle ligaments (though it turned out the last vault wasn’t necessary to win).

The injury forced her out of the remaining individual finals. She retired soon after the Olympics.

“This is a film about what real power looks like,” Wilde said in a press release. “It is an excruciatingly beautiful underdog story that will thrust the audience into the heart of Kerri Strug with unblinking, raw honesty. It is an epic sports movie that will deliver on all the wish-fulfillment that makes those films so thrilling to watch. At the same time, it is unlike any sports movie you have seen before.”

Fellow gymnasts Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles were the subjects of TV biopics after their first Olympics.

First U.S. sailors qualify for Olympics; gold medalist misses on tiebreak

By OlympicTalkFeb 17, 2020, 1:33 PM EST
The first five members of the U.S. Olympic sailing team were finalized this past weekend. The last American sailor to win an Olympic title missed on a tiebreaker.

Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea (49er FX), Anna Weis and Riley Gibbs (Nacra 17) and Charlie Buckingham (Laser) qualified after world championships competition concluded in Australia. The U.S. Olympic roster across all sports is now at 43 qualified athletes.

The closest race for a U.S. Olympic spot came in 49er FX. Roble and Shea edged Paris Henken and 2008 Olympic champion Anna Tobias on a tiebreak. Roble and Shea, both first-time Olympic qualifiers, won Saturday’s medal race and earned an overall bronze medal.

That put the two U.S. duos in a tie in Olympic qualifying — combining placements from the 2019 and 2020 Championships, according to TeamUSA.org. The tiebreak went to Roble and Shea for having the better finish at this year’s worlds.

Tobias, a 37-year-old who won the individual 2008 Olympic Laser Radial as Anna Tunnicliffe, came out of retirement in a bid for a third Olympics. She left competitive sailing in 2014, took up CrossFit competitions and returned to crew for Henken more than two years ago.

“We are very sad and upset,” was posted on Tobias’ Instagram, “but we wish them [Roble and Shea] the best of luck.”

Team USA had its best Winter Olympic day ever, 10 years ago today

By OlympicTalkFeb 17, 2020, 9:34 AM EST
Three titans helped deliver the U.S.’ most successful Winter Olympic medal day in history, 10 years ago today.

Lindsey VonnShani Davis and Shaun White all earned gold on the fifth day of medal competition at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games — Feb. 17, 2010.

It began with Vonn, coming back from a significantly bruised shin to win the downhill in Whistler. Vonn and teammate Julia Mancuso went one-two that day, igniting what would be an eight-medal barrage for U.S. Alpine skiers at the Games.

“I’ve given up everything for this,” Vonn said through tears in the finish area on NBC. “It means everything to me.”

It would be Vonn’s lone Olympic title. The rest of her career became about fighting back from injury, including missing the Sochi Olympics but climbing back to earn one more bronze in PyeongChang.

Later that day in British Columbia, Davis repeated as Olympic 1000m champion at the Richmond Olympic Oval, edging South Korean Mo Tae-Bum by .18 of a second. Davis, too, was joined by another American on the podium. Rival Chad Hedrick took bronze for his last individual Olympic medal.

“I had to have the courage and the strength and the determination and the will power,” Davis said on NBC.

White capped the night at Cypress Mountain, landing his signature Double McTwist 1260 on a victory-lap final run. He already had the gold medal sewn up from his first of two runs.

“I didn’t come all the way out here to hold back anything,” White, who also earned halfpipe golds in 2006 and 2018, said on NBC. “To me, it would be a bit of a disappointment if I didn’t stomp that trick.”

Bronze medalist Scotty Lago made it two Americans on the podium. That made it six total medals for the U.S. on Feb. 17, 2010, breaking the nation’s single-day Winter Olympic medal record of five from Feb. 20, 2002.

The U.S.’ best days at the Summer Olympics came on Sept. 3, 1904 (29 medals) and Aug. 11, 1984 (17 gold medals), according to the OlyMADMen.

