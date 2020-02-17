Team USA had its best Winter Olympic day ever, 10 years ago today

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Three titans helped deliver the U.S.’ most successful Winter Olympic medal day in history, 10 years ago today.

Lindsey Vonn, Shani Davis and Shaun White all earned gold on the fifth day of medal competition at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games — Feb. 17, 2010.

It began with Vonn, coming back from a significantly bruised shin to win the downhill in Whistler. Vonn and teammate Julia Mancuso went one-two that day, igniting what would be an eight-medal barrage for U.S. Alpine skiers at the Games.

“I’ve given up everything for this,” Vonn said through tears in the finish area on NBC. “It means everything to me.”

It would be Vonn’s lone Olympic title. The rest of her career became about fighting back from injury, including missing the Sochi Olympics but climbing back to earn one more bronze in PyeongChang.

Later that day in British Columbia, Davis repeated as Olympic 1000m champion at the Richmond Olympic Oval, edging South Korean Mo Tae-Bum by .18 of a second. Davis, too, was joined by another American on the podium. Rival Chad Hedrick took bronze for his last individual Olympic medal.

“I had to have the courage and the strength and the determination and the will power,” Davis said on NBC.

White capped the night at Cypress Mountain, landing his signature Double McTwist 1260 on a victory-lap final run. He already had the gold medal sewn up from his first of two runs.

“I didn’t come all the way out here to hold back anything,” White, who also earned halfpipe golds in 2006 and 2018, said on NBC. “To me, it would be a bit of a disappointment if I didn’t stomp that trick.”

Bronze medalist Scotty Lago made it two Americans on the podium. That made it six total medals for the U.S. on Feb. 17, 2010, breaking the nation’s single-day Winter Olympic medal record of five from Feb. 20, 2002.

The U.S.’ best days at the Summer Olympics came on Sept. 3, 1904 (29 medals) and Aug. 11, 1984 (17 gold medals), according to the OlyMADMen.

