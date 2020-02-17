Tokyo Olympic motto unveiled by Naomi Osaka

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

“United by Emotion” is the Tokyo Olympic motto, unveiled in a video starring tennis player Naomi Osaka.

“The motto emphasizes the power of sport to bring together people from diverse backgrounds of every kind and allow them to connect and celebrate in a way that reaches beyond their differences,” according to Tokyo Olympic organizers. “‘United by Emotion’ expresses the hope that the spectators, volunteers, and athletes from over 200 National Olympic Committees and the Refugee Olympic Team gathering in Tokyo this summer, as well as the billions watching on television and online across the globe, will come together and understand that there is more that unites than divides them.”

Osaka, a 22-year-old born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, is one of the host nation’s most recognizable athletes. She won back-to-back Grand Slams at the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open, becoming the first major singles champion from Japan.

Recent Olympic mottos:

PyeongChang 2018: Passion. Connected.

Rio 2016: A new world

Sochi 2014: Hot. Cool. Yours.

London 2012: Inspire a Generation

Vancouver 2010: With glowing hearts

Beijing 2008: One World, One Dream

Torino 2006: Passion lives here

Athens 2004: Welcome Home

Salt Lake 2002: Light The Fire Within

Sydney 2000: Share the Spirit

Nagano 1998: Coexistence with Nature

Atlanta 1996: The Celebration of the Century

