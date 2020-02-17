Tokyo Olympic motto unveiled by Naomi Osaka

“United by Emotion” is the Tokyo Olympic motto, unveiled in a video starring tennis player Naomi Osaka.
“The motto emphasizes the power of sport to bring together people from diverse backgrounds of every kind and allow them to connect and celebrate in a way that reaches beyond their differences,” according to Tokyo Olympic organizers. “‘United by Emotion’ expresses the hope that the spectators, volunteers, and athletes from over 200 National Olympic Committees and the Refugee Olympic Team gathering in Tokyo this summer, as well as the billions watching on television and online across the globe, will come together and understand that there is more that unites than divides them.”
Osaka, a 22-year-old born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, is one of the host nation’s most recognizable athletes. She won back-to-back Grand Slams at the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open, becoming the first major singles champion from Japan.
Recent Olympic mottos:
PyeongChang 2018: Passion. Connected.
Rio 2016: A new world
Sochi 2014: Hot. Cool. Yours.
London 2012: Inspire a Generation
Vancouver 2010: With glowing hearts
Beijing 2008: One World, One Dream
Torino 2006: Passion lives here
Athens 2004: Welcome Home
Salt Lake 2002: Light The Fire Within
Sydney 2000: Share the Spirit
Nagano 1998: Coexistence with Nature
Atlanta 1996: The Celebration of the Century
Former NBA player Robbie Hummel and WNBA stars lead U.S. Olympic qualifying teams in the new Olympic event of 3×3 basketball.
The four-man and four-woman teams will compete in a global qualifier in India in March, each favored to grab one of three available Olympic berths per gender for the U.S.
Hummel, who unretired to become world champion in 3×3, is joined on the U.S. Olympic men’s qualifying team by Team Princeton teammates Canyon Barry and Kareem Maddox, plus Dominique Jones from Team Harlem. Team Princeton is guided by an investment firm CEO who once beat Michael Jordan one-on-one.
Last year, Hummel, Maddox and Barry (one of Rick Barry‘s sons) were part of a team that won the world title.
The U.S. women’s 3×3 qualifying roster is made up of WNBA stars Napheesa Collier, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Plum. The U.S.’ top-ranked 3×3 player, as of last month, is Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu, who can’t play internationally this spring as she is in the thick of the NCAA season.
If the U.S. qualifies for Tokyo, it will then choose its roster(s) in a similar fashion to its traditional basketball teams — via selection committee. It’s unlikely active NBA players will be eligible.
Like with the qualifying tournament, two of the four Olympic players must be ranked in the top 10 among Americans in FIBA 3×3 rankings (as of a May 22 cutoff).
In 3×3, games last 10 minutes, or until one team reaches 21 points. Games are played on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock, and offense immediately turns to defense after a team scores.
The first five members of the U.S. Olympic sailing team were finalized this past weekend. The last American sailor to win an Olympic title missed on a tiebreaker.
Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea (49er FX), Anna Weis and Riley Gibbs (Nacra 17) and Charlie Buckingham (Laser) qualified after world championships competition concluded in Australia. The U.S. Olympic roster across all sports is now at 43 qualified athletes.
The closest race for a U.S. Olympic spot came in 49er FX. Roble and Shea edged Paris Henken and 2008 Olympic champion Anna Tobias on a tiebreak. Roble and Shea, both first-time Olympic qualifiers, won Saturday’s medal race and earned an overall bronze medal.
That put the two U.S. duos in a tie in Olympic qualifying — combining placements from the 2019 and 2020 Championships, according to TeamUSA.org. The tiebreak went to Roble and Shea for having the better finish at this year’s worlds.
Tobias, a 37-year-old who won the individual 2008 Olympic Laser Radial as Anna Tunnicliffe, came out of retirement in a bid for a third Olympics. She left competitive sailing in 2014, took up CrossFit competitions and returned to crew for Henken more than two years ago.
“We are very sad and upset,” was posted on Tobias’ Instagram, “but we wish them [Roble and Shea] the best of luck.”
