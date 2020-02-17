Former NBA player Robbie Hummel and WNBA stars lead U.S. Olympic qualifying teams in the new Olympic event of 3×3 basketball.
The four-man and four-woman teams will compete in a global qualifier in India in March, each favored to grab one of three available Olympic berths per gender for the U.S.
Hummel, who unretired to become world champion in 3×3, is joined on the U.S. Olympic men’s qualifying team by Team Princeton teammates Canyon Barry and Kareem Maddox, plus Dominique Jones, who has played with Team Harlem. Team Princeton is guided by an investment firm CEO who once beat Michael Jordan one-on-one.
Last year, Hummel, Maddox and Barry (one of Rick Barry‘s sons) were part of a team that won the world title.
The U.S. women’s 3×3 qualifying roster is made up of WNBA stars Napheesa Collier, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Plum. The U.S.’ top-ranked 3×3 player, as of last month, is Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu, who can’t play internationally this spring as she is in the thick of the NCAA season.
Olympic teams will not necessarily be made up of players from the qualifying tournament.
If the U.S. qualifies for Tokyo, it will then choose its roster(s) in a similar fashion to its traditional basketball teams — via selection committee. It’s unlikely active NBA players will be eligible.
Like with the qualifying tournament, two of the four Olympic players must be ranked in the top 10 among Americans in FIBA 3×3 rankings (as of a May 22 cutoff).
In 3×3, games last 10 minutes, or until one team reaches 21 points. Games are played on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock, and offense immediately turns to defense after a team scores.
The first five members of the U.S. Olympic sailing team were finalized this past weekend. The last American sailor to win an Olympic title missed on a tiebreaker.
Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea (49er FX), Anna Weis and Riley Gibbs (Nacra 17) and Charlie Buckingham (Laser) qualified after world championships competition concluded in Australia. The U.S. Olympic roster across all sports is now at 43 qualified athletes.
The closest race for a U.S. Olympic spot came in 49er FX. Roble and Shea edged Paris Henken and 2008 Olympic champion Anna Tobias on a tiebreak. Roble and Shea, both first-time Olympic qualifiers, won Saturday’s medal race and earned an overall bronze medal.
That put the two U.S. duos in a tie in Olympic qualifying — combining placements from the 2019 and 2020 Championships, according to TeamUSA.org. The tiebreak went to Roble and Shea for having the better finish at this year’s worlds.
Tobias, a 37-year-old who won the individual 2008 Olympic Laser Radial as Anna Tunnicliffe, came out of retirement in a bid for a third Olympics. She left competitive sailing in 2014, took up CrossFit competitions and returned to crew for Henken more than two years ago.
“We are very sad and upset,” was posted on Tobias’ Instagram, “but we wish them [Roble and Shea] the best of luck.”
Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug is the subject of a biopic, “Perfect,” to be directed by Olivia Wilde.
“Best script I’ve ever read,” was posted on Wilde’s social media. “This story is unreal. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell it my way.”
The film is based on Strug’s autobiography, “Landing on my Feet, a Diary of Dreams.”
Strug, now a 42-year-old mom, became one of the household names of the 1996 Atlanta Games. She helped the U.S. women’s gymnastics team to the program’s first Olympic title, hitting a vault while injured and tearing two left ankle ligaments (though it turned out the last vault wasn’t necessary to win).
The injury forced her out of the remaining individual finals. She retired soon after the Olympics.
“This is a film about what real power looks like,” Wilde said in a press release. “It is an excruciatingly beautiful underdog story that will thrust the audience into the heart of Kerri Strug with unblinking, raw honesty. It is an epic sports movie that will deliver on all the wish-fulfillment that makes those films so thrilling to watch. At the same time, it is unlike any sports movie you have seen before.”
Fellow gymnasts Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles were the subjects of TV biopics after their first Olympics.
