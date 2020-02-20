TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Olympic champion field hockey player retires after freak head injury

Associated PressFeb 20, 2020, 9:37 AM EST
LONDON (AP) — A field hockey player who helped Britain win a gold medal at the Rio Olympics announced her retirement on Thursday after failing to recover from head trauma caused by hitting a brick wall hard while laughing at a joke.

Alex Danson-Bennett said her head injury had been life-changing “in terms of my perspective and things that have happened within my family.”

“It’s difficult because this has been my life,” said Danson-Bennett, a 34-year-old who co-led the last two Olympic tournaments in goals.

A key player for Britain when the team won Olympic gold in 2016, she was on holiday in Kenya with her now-husband, Alex, when she threw her head back to laugh at his joke and hit her head against a brick wall.

She suffered a mild traumatic brain injury, and said she had to spend 24 hours a day in bed for a few months and struggled to walk to the bathroom.

“I couldn’t bear light, sound, touch, anything,” she told the BBC in an interview. “It was almost like my sensory dials had been whacked up. Even holding a conversation, I’d have to talk very slowly.”

Danson-Bennett was told she would make a full recovery, and made changes in her personal life in an attempt to get back playing for Britain.

“Hockey has always been my priority, but I’ve come to that stage where I can’t do that and it wouldn’t be fair to the team,” she said.

Danson-Bennett said she will be Britain’s “No. 1 supporter” when the team tries to retain the Olympic title in Tokyo this year.

Ri Se-Gwang, Olympic vault champion, retires from gymnastics

By OlympicTalkFeb 20, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Ri Se-Gwang, the Rio Olympic vault champion from North Korea, announced his retirement last week, according to the International Gymnastics Federation.

Ri, 35, earned one of North Korea’s two gold medals overall at the Rio Games.

Ri performed the most difficult combination of vaults — each with a 6.4 difficulty — and took one step on each landing to beat Russian Denis Ablyazin and Japanese Kenzo Shirai. He became the oldest Olympic gymnastics champion since 1968, according to the OlyMADMen.

Rio marked Ri’s lone Olympics.

He earned vault bronze at the 2007 World Championships but was unable to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Games.

North Korea’s gymnastics federation was banned from international competition during the London Olympics as punishment for age falsification.

After the ban was lifted, Ri earned world titles in 2014, 2015 and 2018. He failed to make the eight-man vault final at 2019 Worlds won by Russian Nikita Nagornyy, the world all-around champion.

2020 World Bobsled, Skeleton Championships TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkFeb 20, 2020, 11:57 AM EST
NBC Sports and Olympic Channel will air daily coverage of the world bobsled and skeleton championship starting Friday in Altenberg, Germany.

Headliners include Kaillie Humphries, the two-time Canadian Olympic bobsled champion finishing her first season competing for the U.S.

Humphries, who married a former U.S. bobsledder, was released by the Canadian federation in September after filing verbal abuse and harassment claims against a coach, saying she no longer felt safe with the program.

She won four of her seven World Cup starts this season and will race at worlds with Olympic silver medalist brakewoman Lauren Gibbs. Gibbs made the podium in PyeongChang with Elana Meyers Taylor, who is not competing this season due to pregnancy.

Humphries’ top competition on Friday and Saturday should be PyeongChang Olympic gold medalist Mariama Jamanka and Stephanie Schneider, both from host Germany. Humphries earned two world titles, in 2012 and 2013.

German Francesco Friedrich looks to continue his domination of the two- and four-man events. He swept the World Cup titles in each discipline the last two seasons, earned gold medals in each at the PyeongChang Olympics and won both titles at the last two worlds in 2017 and 2019.

Latvian Martins Dukurs, one of the greatest athletes yet to win an Olympic gold medal, can take his seventh world title in skeleton on the second weekend of competition in Altenberg. Dukurs is coming off his ninth World Cup season title, bettering the last two Olympic champions — Russian Alexander Tretiakov and South Korean Yun Sungbin.

Germans have dominated women’s skeleton since the retirement of 2014 and 2018 Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain. Tina Hermann is the defending world champion. Jacqueline Loelling is the reigning World Cup champion

2020 World Bobsled and Skeleton Championships Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Network
Feb. 21 8 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 22 5:30 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 1 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
7 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 2 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 3 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
11 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
3:30 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM
4:30 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM
5:30 p.m.* Women’s Bobsled Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM
6:30 p.m.* Women’s Bobsled Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 23 1:30 a.m.* Women’s Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM
8:30 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 3 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
10 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
3 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM
4 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 24 2 a.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM
Feb. 27 4 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM
6 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 28 3:30 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM
5 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM
7 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM
8:30 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 29 3:30 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM
5 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
6:30 a.m.* Women’s Skeleton Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM
7:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM
9 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM
March 1 4 a.m. Team Event Olympic Channel | STREAM
7 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 3 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
8:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
12:30 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM
1:30 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM
March 2 1:30 a.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM

*Delayed broadcast