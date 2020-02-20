TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

2020 World Bobsled, Skeleton Championships TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkFeb 20, 2020, 11:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Amy Cragg to withdraw from U.S. Olympic marathon trials Ri Se-Gwang, Olympic vault champion, retires from gymnastics Olympic champion field hockey player retires after freak head injury

NBC Sports and Olympic Channel will air daily coverage of the world bobsled and skeleton championship starting Friday in Altenberg, Germany.

Headliners include Kaillie Humphries, the two-time Canadian Olympic bobsled champion finishing her first season competing for the U.S.

Humphries, who married a former U.S. bobsledder, was released by the Canadian federation in September after filing verbal abuse and harassment claims against a coach, saying she no longer felt safe with the program.

She won four of her seven World Cup starts this season and will race at worlds with Olympic silver medalist brakewoman Lauren Gibbs. Gibbs made the podium in PyeongChang with Elana Meyers Taylor, who is not competing this season due to pregnancy.

Humphries’ top competition on Friday and Saturday should be PyeongChang Olympic gold medalist Mariama Jamanka and Stephanie Schneider, both from host Germany. Humphries earned two world titles, in 2012 and 2013.

German Francesco Friedrich looks to continue his domination of the two- and four-man events. He swept the World Cup titles in each discipline the last two seasons, earned gold medals in each at the PyeongChang Olympics and won both titles at the last two worlds in 2017 and 2019.

Latvian Martins Dukurs, one of the greatest athletes yet to win an Olympic gold medal, can take his seventh world title in skeleton on the second weekend of competition in Altenberg. Dukurs is coming off his ninth World Cup season title, bettering the last two Olympic champions — Russian Alexander Tretiakov and South Korean Yun Sungbin.

Germans have dominated women’s skeleton since the retirement of 2014 and 2018 Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain. Tina Hermann is the defending world champion. Jacqueline Loelling is the reigning World Cup champion

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Steven Holcomb’s mother’s speech after accepting Olympic medals

2020 World Bobsled and Skeleton Championships Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Network
Feb. 21 8 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 22 5:30 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 1 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
7 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 2 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 3 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
11 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
3:30 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM
4:30 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM
5:30 p.m.* Women’s Bobsled Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM
6:30 p.m.* Women’s Bobsled Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 23 1:30 a.m.* Women’s Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM
8:30 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 3 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
10 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
3 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM
4 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 24 2 a.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM
Feb. 27 4 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM
6 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 28 3:30 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM
5 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM
7 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM
8:30 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM
Feb. 29 3:30 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM
5 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
6:30 a.m.* Women’s Skeleton Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM
7:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM
9 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM
March 1 4 a.m. Team Event Olympic Channel | STREAM
7 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 3 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
8:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM
12:30 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM
1:30 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM
March 2 1:30 a.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM

*Delayed broadcast

Amy Cragg to withdraw from U.S. Olympic marathon trials

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 20, 2020, 2:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ri Se-Gwang, Olympic vault champion, retires from gymnastics 2020 World Bobsled, Skeleton Championships TV, live stream schedule Olympic champion field hockey player retires after freak head injury

Defending champion Amy Cragg will miss the Feb. 29 U.S. Olympic marathon trials with an illness, according to her social media.

“The Trials are the reason I have shown up every day for the last four years, so this has been an extremely difficult decision,” was posted on her social media.

Cragg, 36, was among the favorites to grab three Olympic spots at trials in Atlanta, despite not having completed a marathon since the February 2018 Tokyo Marathon.

Cragg, fourth at the 2012 Olympic trials, relegated Des Linden and Shalane Flanagan to second and third at the 2016 trials. Linden and Flanagan went on to win the Boston and New York City Marathons, respectively, ending long U.S. women’s victory droughts.

Cragg went on to finish ninth in Rio and earn a 2017 World bronze medal, the first world championships marathon podium finish for an American woman since the first worlds in 1983.

With Cragg absent and Flanagan retired, Linden is the only woman in next week’s field with Olympic marathon experience. Other favorites include Olympic 10,000m runner Molly Huddle, world championships 10,000m runner Emily Sisson and Jordan Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nike: Eliud Kipchoge’s sub-2 shoes meet new rules

Ri Se-Gwang, Olympic vault champion, retires from gymnastics

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 20, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ri Se-Gwang, the Rio Olympic vault champion from North Korea, announced his retirement last week, according to the International Gymnastics Federation.

Ri, 35, earned one of North Korea’s two gold medals overall at the Rio Games.

Ri performed the most difficult combination of vaults — each with a 6.4 difficulty — and took one step on each landing to beat Russian Denis Ablyazin and Japanese Kenzo Shirai. He became the oldest Olympic gymnastics champion since 1968, according to the OlyMADMen.

Rio marked Ri’s lone Olympics.

He earned vault bronze at the 2007 World Championships but was unable to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Games.

North Korea’s gymnastics federation was banned from international competition during the London Olympics as punishment for age falsification.

After the ban was lifted, Ri earned world titles in 2014, 2015 and 2018. He failed to make the eight-man vault final at 2019 Worlds won by Russian Nikita Nagornyy, the world all-around champion.

MORE: Ragan Smith finds joy in college gymnastics after life-changing decision

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!