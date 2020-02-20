2020 World Bobsled, Skeleton Championships TV, live stream schedule

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports and Olympic Channel will air daily coverage of the world bobsled and skeleton championship starting Friday in Altenberg, Germany.

Headliners include Kaillie Humphries, the two-time Canadian Olympic bobsled champion finishing her first season competing for the U.S.

Humphries, who married a former U.S. bobsledder, was released by the Canadian federation in September after filing verbal abuse and harassment claims against a coach, saying she no longer felt safe with the program.

She won four of her seven World Cup starts this season and will race at worlds with Olympic silver medalist brakewoman Lauren Gibbs. Gibbs made the podium in PyeongChang with Elana Meyers Taylor, who is not competing this season due to pregnancy.

Humphries’ top competition on Friday and Saturday should be PyeongChang Olympic gold medalist Mariama Jamanka and Stephanie Schneider, both from host Germany. Humphries earned two world titles, in 2012 and 2013.

German Francesco Friedrich looks to continue his domination of the two- and four-man events. He swept the World Cup titles in each discipline the last two seasons, earned gold medals in each at the PyeongChang Olympics and won both titles at the last two worlds in 2017 and 2019.

Latvian Martins Dukurs, one of the greatest athletes yet to win an Olympic gold medal, can take his seventh world title in skeleton on the second weekend of competition in Altenberg. Dukurs is coming off his ninth World Cup season title, bettering the last two Olympic champions — Russian Alexander Tretiakov and South Korean Yun Sungbin.

Germans have dominated women’s skeleton since the retirement of 2014 and 2018 Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain. Tina Hermann is the defending world champion. Jacqueline Loelling is the reigning World Cup champion

2020 World Bobsled and Skeleton Championships Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Network Feb. 21 8 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM 9:30 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM Feb. 22 5:30 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 1 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM 7 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 2 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM 9:30 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 3 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM 11 a.m. Women’s Bobsled Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM 3:30 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM 4:30 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM 5:30 p.m.* Women’s Bobsled Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM 6:30 p.m.* Women’s Bobsled Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM Feb. 23 1:30 a.m.* Women’s Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM 8:30 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 3 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM 10 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM 3 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM 4 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM Feb. 24 2 a.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM Feb. 27 4 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM 6 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM Feb. 28 3:30 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM 5 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM 7 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM 8:30 a.m. Men’s Skeleton Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM Feb. 29 3:30 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM 5 a.m. Women’s Skeleton Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM 6:30 a.m.* Women’s Skeleton Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM 7:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 1 Olympic Channel | STREAM 9 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 2 Olympic Channel | STREAM March 1 4 a.m. Team Event Olympic Channel | STREAM 7 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 3 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM 8:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled Run 4 OlympicChannel.com | STREAM 12:30 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Run 3 Olympic Channel | STREAM 1:30 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Run 4 Olympic Channel | STREAM March 2 1:30 a.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM

*Delayed broadcast