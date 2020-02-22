TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Justin Schoenefeld
U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Justin Schoenefeld gets U.S.’ first men’s aerials World Cup win in 4 years

By OlympicTalkFeb 22, 2020, 2:01 PM EST
Justin Schoenefeld ended a four-year U.S. men’s aerials drought with his first World Cup win Saturday in Belarus.

Schoenfeld, 21, hit a double full-full-full in the super final to beat a field that included world champion Maxim Burov of Russia. Burov was fourth, one spot behind another American, Chris Lillis. Full results are here.

“I’m pretty speechless right now,” Schoenefeld said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “I’m just shocked. It just all came so quick, all of a sudden the two finals were over, and I was on top of the podium. I probably landed two of my training jumps yesterday, but I managed to land all of my comp jumps down to my feet.”

Schoenefeld’s best previous World Cup finish was fourth, in Belarus last season.

Lillis earned the U.S.’ last World Cup men’s aerials victory on Feb. 20, 2016, also in Belarus. The four-year gap between wins marked the longest for the U.S. men since aerials was added as an Olympic medal sport in 1994.

Schoenefeld also became the first American of either gender to win a World Cup aerials event in two years, since Kiley McKinnon on Jan. 6, 2018. That gap was the longest for the U.S. since 2005.

Kaillie Humphries wins bobsled world title in first season for U.S.

By OlympicTalkFeb 22, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries won a bobsled world title in her first season since switching allegiance from Canada to the U.S., ending recent German dominance.

Humphries, with brakewoman Lauren Gibbs, edged German junior world champ Kim Kalicki by .37 of a second combining times from four runs between Friday and Saturday in Altenberg, Germany.

“I love this track. It’s very challenging, one of the hardest in the world,” Humphries said, according to U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton. “It demands a lot of focus, a lot of respect every minute you’re on that track. So to be able to win here, I know the Germans and the spectators, everybody, have worked so hard and this week, no exceptions. I’m proud of all of the girls.”

Canadian Christine de Bruin took bronze for a second straight year. Full results are here.

Humphries, who married a former U.S. bobsledder, was released by Canada in September after filing verbal abuse and harassment claims against a coach, saying she no longer felt safe with the program. As a Canadian, Humphries won 2010 and 2014 Olympic titles, plus 2012 and 2013 World titles.

Humphries joined German Sandra Kiriasis as the only female drivers to win three world titles. She is already the only female driver with multiple Olympic titles.

German Mariama Jamanka, the reigning Olympic champion and defending world champion, finished fourth in Altenberg.

Triple U.S. Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor didn’t compete as she sits out the season due to pregnancy. Meyers Taylor and Gibbs teamed for silver in PyeongChang.

The world championships continue Sunday with the conclusion of the two-man competition. German Francesco Friedrich, eyeing his sixth straight world title, leads after the first two of four runs.

A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

Tommy Ford returns to giant slalom podium in Japan

By OlympicTalkFeb 22, 2020, 6:22 AM EST
Tommy Ford earned his second World Cup podium of the season, and his career, at a giant slalom in Naeba, Japan on Saturday.

Ford, a two-time U.S. Olympian, finished third, 1.07 seconds behind first-time Croatian winner Filip Zubcic. Zubcic came from 12th after the first run to prevail by .74 over Swiss Marco Odermatt.

Full results are here.

Ford returned to the podium for the first time since his breakout victory in Beaver Creek, Colo., on Dec. 8.

“[After Beaver Creek], it was a bit of a struggle to deal with the extra attention from that and ground again,” said Ford, who rallied from 10th place after the first run. “A bit of a struggle to find that consistency again. I’m thankful for that struggle because it’s been a big learning experience I haven’t had before.”

Ford, 30, ended the U.S. men’s longest victory and podium droughts in two decades in his 86th career World Cup start in Beaver Creek.

He became the first U.S. man to win a World Cup since Travis Ganong took a downhill on Jan. 27, 2017. He also became the first U.S. male podium finisher since Ted Ligety in January 2018. Both were the longest droughts for the program since the late 1990s.

Ford ranks fifth in the giant slalom season standings, 43 points behind third place with three scheduled races left.

The men’s World Cup continues with a slalom in Naeba on Saturday night (11 ET, Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold).

MORE: 2019-20 Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule