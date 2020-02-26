The love-and-skating story of Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim is turning a page.

Chris Knierim, struggling with his jumps after accumulated injuries and struggling with depression, has decided not to continue his pairs skating career, effective immediately. Training partners Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson will replace the Knierims in the world championships March 15-22 in Montreal.

Scimeca Knierim hopes to find a new partner to continue her career next season.

The Knierims started skating together in 2012 and had an eight-year run full of drama. Chris broke his leg early in their partnership. In 2014, they were engaged.

In 2016, Alexa fell ill, getting through their wedding ceremony but needing many doctors and multiple surgeries to overcome an abdominal ailment.

They miraculously rebounded to win their second U.S. championship in 2018 and compete in the Olympics, where they won bronze in the team event. They finished 15th in PyeongChang and matched that result in the world championships.

Despite their history of illness and injury, compounded by a series of coaching changes and moves, the Knierims won their third U.S. championship in January, barely ahead of Catalang and Johnson. That win qualified them for another trip to the world championships, where they have four top-10 finishes highlighted by a seventh-place finish in 2015.

But a trip to the Four Continents Championship, where Chris fell in the short program and the pair withdrew from the free skate, convinced him that his career was over.

Calalang and Johnson were only 2.58 points behind the Knierims in the U.S. championships, but U.S. Figure Skating chose Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, who have the highest score among U.S. pairs under the new scoring system, for the second slot on the team. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc also competed in last year’s world championships, finishing ninth.

Calalang and Johnson also competed in the Four Continents, finishing fourth with the best score (196.15) of their two-year partnership.

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.