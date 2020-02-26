TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

Knierims call time on on-ice partnership, withdraw from world figure skating championship

By Beau DureFeb 26, 2020, 1:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Jennifer Valente Jennifer Valente takes silver in world cycling championship scratch race Tokyo Olympics coronavirus Tokyo organizers, IOC going ahead as planned with Olympics Peter Laviolette Peter Laviolette will coach U.S. men’s hockey team in 2020 world championships

The love-and-skating story of Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim is turning a page.

Chris Knierim, struggling with his jumps after accumulated injuries and struggling with depression, has decided not to continue his pairs skating career, effective immediately. Training partners Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson will replace the Knierims in the world championships March 15-22 in Montreal.

Scimeca Knierim hopes to find a new partner to continue her career next season.

The Knierims started skating together in 2012 and had an eight-year run full of drama. Chris broke his leg early in their partnership. In 2014, they were engaged.

In 2016, Alexa fell ill, getting through their wedding ceremony but needing many doctors and multiple surgeries to overcome an abdominal ailment.

They miraculously rebounded to win their second U.S. championship in 2018 and compete in the Olympics, where they won bronze in the team event. They finished 15th in PyeongChang and matched that result in the world championships.

Despite their history of illness and injury, compounded by a series of coaching changes and moves, the Knierims won their third U.S. championship in January, barely ahead of Catalang and Johnson. That win qualified them for another trip to the world championships, where they have four top-10 finishes highlighted by a seventh-place finish in 2015.

But a trip to the Four Continents Championship, where Chris fell in the short program and the pair withdrew from the free skate, convinced him that his career was over.

Calalang and Johnson were only 2.58 points behind the Knierims in the U.S. championships, but U.S. Figure Skating chose Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, who have the highest score among U.S. pairs under the new scoring system, for the second slot on the team. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc also competed in last year’s world championships, finishing ninth.

Calalang and Johnson also competed in the Four Continents, finishing fourth with the best score (196.15) of their two-year partnership.

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

Jennifer Valente takes silver in world cycling championship scratch race

Jennifer Valente
Getty Images
By Beau DureFeb 26, 2020, 5:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jennifer Valente won the first medal for the U.S. team in the world track cycling championships Wednesday in Berlin, finishing second behind Dutch cyclist Kirsten Wild in the scratch race.

Wild won the mass-start event for the third time, having taken gold in 2015 and 2018, and her seventh world championship in all track cycling disciplines. She also took silver in the 2016 world championship road race.

Valente also joined Chloé Dygert, Emma White and Lily Williams in women’s team pursuit qualifying, posting the fastest time of the day and easily qualifying for the semifinals on Thursday. The U.S. team has been in transition with the retirement of Sarah Hammer and the death of Kelly Catlin, who committed suicide in March. Hammer, Catlin, Dygert and Valente took silver in the 2016 Olympics.

READ: Dygert aims for road and track double in Tokyo

The Netherlands took two of the three gold medals on Wednesday’s program, beating Britain to win the men’s team sprint. Germany beat Australia to win the women’s team sprint.

READ: Track cycling broadcast and streaming schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Tokyo organizers, IOC going ahead as planned with Olympics

Tokyo Olympics coronavirus
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 26, 2020, 4:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Jennifer Valente Jennifer Valente takes silver in world cycling championship scratch race Peter Laviolette Peter Laviolette will coach U.S. men’s hockey team in 2020 world championships Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim Knierims call time on on-ice partnership, withdraw from world figure skating championship

TOKYO (AP) — A spokesman for the Japanese government on Wednesday said the International Olympic Committee and local organizers are going as planned with the Tokyo Olympics.

The comments from spokesman Yoshihide Suga follow the assertion by IOC veteran Dick Pound that organizers face a three-month window to decide the fate of the Games.

READ: Pound cites time needed to ramp up operations

The Olympics are set to open on July 24 with 11,000 athletes. The Paralympics open Aug. 25 with 4,400.

Also Wednesday, Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto abruptly called a news conference to address Pound’s comments.

“Our basic thoughts are that we will go ahead with the Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled,” Muto said, speaking in Japanese. “For the time being, the situation of the coronavirus infection is, admittedly, difficult to predict, but we will take measures such that we’ll have a safe Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Muto added: ““That the end of May is the time limit, we have never thought of this or heard of such a comment. So when we asked about this, we received a response saying that is not the position of the IOC.”

Muto also allowed for the possibility of downsizing the Olympic torch relay but insisted it will not be canceled.

Pound told the Associated Press that the fast-spreading virus could cancel the Olympics. Suga says Pound’s opinion does not reflect the official view of the IOC, which has repeatedly said there are no plans to cancel or postpone the Tokyo Games.

“With regard to this member’s comment, the IOC has responded that this is not their official position, and that IOC is proceeding with preparations toward the games as scheduled,” Suga said, speaking in Japanese at his daily news conference.

Pound is a former IOC vice-president and a member since 1978, and was the founding president of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

He also represented Canada as a swimmer at the Olympics.

In a telephone interview from Montreal, Pound said the IOC has a three-month window to decide, and suggested other options like moving events of postponing seemed less likely.

“In and around that time,” he said, “I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or now?”‘

If the IOC decides the games cannot go forward as scheduled in Tokyo, “you’re probably looking at a cancellation,” said Pound, who added that he was not commenting on behalf of the IOC.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!