Peter Laviolette
Getty Images

Peter Laviolette will coach U.S. men’s hockey team in 2020 world championships

By Beau DureFeb 26, 2020, 1:54 PM EST
USA Hockey has named two-time Olympic player and veteran NHL and international coach Peter Laviolette as the men’s team coach in the 2020 world championships.

Laviolette became available when the Nashville Predators fired him in January. During his 5 1/2-year tenure, the Predators reached the 2017 Stanley Cup finals and won the 2017-18 Presidents’ Trophy for the NHL’s best regular-season record.

The Predators were the fourth NHL team Laviolette has coached, starting with the New York Islanders when he was only 37 years old. He also coached the Carolina Hurricanes, with whom he won the 2006 Stanley Cup, and the Philadelphia Flyers, which made the 2010 Stanley Cup finals.

When he hasn’t been coaching in the NHL, he has been coaching with USA Hockey. In 2006, he juggled both roles, serving as head coach of the U.S. team in the Olympics while still coaching the Hurricanes. He also has coached the U.S. in the 2004, 2005 and 2014 world championships, and he was the team’s assistant coach in the 2014 Olympics.

He spent most of his playing career in the minor leagues aside from a 12-game run with the New York Rangers in 1988-98. He played in the 1988 and 1994 Olympics, the latter as team captain.

World championship teams are composed of players whose teams have been eliminated from Stanley Cup contention. The U.S. team has only won once, in 1933. The team hasn’t taken a silver medal since 1950, but it won bronze in 2013, 2015 and 2018. Laviolette led the team to bronze in 2004.

The championships will be May 8-24 in multiple cities in Switzerland.

Jennifer Valente takes silver in world cycling championship scratch race

Jennifer Valente
Getty Images
By Beau DureFeb 26, 2020, 5:17 PM EST
Jennifer Valente won the first medal for the U.S. team in the world track cycling championships Wednesday in Berlin, finishing second behind Dutch cyclist Kirsten Wild in the scratch race.

Wild won the mass-start event for the third time, having taken gold in 2015 and 2018, and her seventh world championship in all track cycling disciplines. She also took silver in the 2016 world championship road race.

Valente also joined Chloé Dygert, Emma White and Lily Williams in women’s team pursuit qualifying, posting the fastest time of the day and easily qualifying for the semifinals on Thursday. The U.S. team has been in transition with the retirement of Sarah Hammer and the death of Kelly Catlin, who committed suicide in March. Hammer, Catlin, Dygert and Valente took silver in the 2016 Olympics.

The Netherlands took two of the three gold medals on Wednesday’s program, beating Britain to win the men’s team sprint. Germany beat Australia to win the women’s team sprint.

Tokyo organizers, IOC going ahead as planned with Olympics

Tokyo Olympics coronavirus
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 26, 2020, 4:03 PM EST
TOKYO (AP) — A spokesman for the Japanese government on Wednesday said the International Olympic Committee and local organizers are going as planned with the Tokyo Olympics.

The comments from spokesman Yoshihide Suga follow the assertion by IOC veteran Dick Pound that organizers face a three-month window to decide the fate of the Games.

The Olympics are set to open on July 24 with 11,000 athletes. The Paralympics open Aug. 25 with 4,400.

Also Wednesday, Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto abruptly called a news conference to address Pound’s comments.

“Our basic thoughts are that we will go ahead with the Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled,” Muto said, speaking in Japanese. “For the time being, the situation of the coronavirus infection is, admittedly, difficult to predict, but we will take measures such that we’ll have a safe Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Muto added: ““That the end of May is the time limit, we have never thought of this or heard of such a comment. So when we asked about this, we received a response saying that is not the position of the IOC.”

Muto also allowed for the possibility of downsizing the Olympic torch relay but insisted it will not be canceled.

Pound told the Associated Press that the fast-spreading virus could cancel the Olympics. Suga says Pound’s opinion does not reflect the official view of the IOC, which has repeatedly said there are no plans to cancel or postpone the Tokyo Games.

“With regard to this member’s comment, the IOC has responded that this is not their official position, and that IOC is proceeding with preparations toward the games as scheduled,” Suga said, speaking in Japanese at his daily news conference.

Pound is a former IOC vice-president and a member since 1978, and was the founding president of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

He also represented Canada as a swimmer at the Olympics.

In a telephone interview from Montreal, Pound said the IOC has a three-month window to decide, and suggested other options like moving events of postponing seemed less likely.

“In and around that time,” he said, “I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or now?”‘

If the IOC decides the games cannot go forward as scheduled in Tokyo, “you’re probably looking at a cancellation,” said Pound, who added that he was not commenting on behalf of the IOC.

