TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

U.S., with eye on Olympic first, wins women’s team pursuit at track cycling worlds

By OlympicTalkFeb 27, 2020, 3:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Blake Leeper, Olympic hopeful double amputee, has prosthetics ruled ineligible Chad le Clos seeks Sun Yang’s Olympic gold medal for doping case U.S. Olympic luger Emily Sweeney looks forward from depression bout

A new-look U.S. women’s track cycling team is jelling at the right time, winning the team pursuit world title five months before the Olympics.

Chloe DygertJennifer ValenteEmma White and Lily Williams took gold in Berlin on Thursday. They clocked 4 minutes, 11.235 seconds to defeat Olympic champion Great Britain by nearly two seconds in the final.

The team pursuit is a 4000m event where heats have two teams positioned exactly opposite of each other on the track. Times are determined by a team’s third finisher.

Come Tokyo, a quartet will look to win the U.S.’ first Olympic women’s track cycling title. Optimism is on the rise.

The U.S. — Olympic silver medalist in 2016 and world champion in 2016, 2017 and 2018 — dipped to seventh place in 2019 without key team members Kelly Catlin and Dygert.

Catlin later committed suicide last March at age 23. Dygert was out following a concussion from a May 2018 road cycling crash. Plus, four-time Olympic medalist Sarah Hammer retired after Rio.

The U.S. team that prevailed in Berlin included two newcomers in this Olympic cycle in Williams and White.

“I’m 25, and I’d like to think that I’m still young, yet somehow I’m the oldest on this new team,” said Valente, a mechanical engineering student at the University of Colorado. “Because of all the new faces, people don’t really know what were capable of, and we think that works to our advantage.”

White started riding track in March 2018 after experience in road cycling and cyclo-cross. She made her track worlds debut last year as part of the seventh-place U.S. team. The Americans clocked 4:23.721 in 2019, more than seven seconds slower than in the same round in 2018 and 12 seconds slower than the American record set in Wednesday’s qualifying round.

Williams, this year’s rookie team member, converted from being a mile runner at Vanderbilt.

“We do have great relationships on and off the bike, and that’s huge for this time around,” Dygert said. “I feel like before Rio, this environment wasn’t as healthy as it is now. And that’s definitely a game-changer.”

NBC Olympics senior researcher Rachel Thompson contributed to this report from Berlin.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Track cycling worlds TV, live stream schedule

Blake Leeper, Olympic hopeful double amputee, has prosthetics ruled ineligible

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 27, 2020, 12:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S., with eye on Olympic first, wins women’s team pursuit at track cycling worlds Chad le Clos seeks Sun Yang’s Olympic gold medal for doping case U.S. Olympic luger Emily Sweeney looks forward from depression bout

Blake Leeper, a double amputee who finished fifth in the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships 400m, had his prosthetic legs ruled ineligible for major international able-bodied competition such as the Olympics.

World Athletics made the ruling as part of a months-long case that will go on. Leeper confirmed Thursday morning a Washington Post report that he is appealing.

A World Athletics review group “concluded that Mr. Leeper had not established that his prostheses do not provide him with an overall competitive advantage,” according to a World Athletics statement. “Under the current rule [introduced in 2015], the burden of proof lies with the athlete to show that prostheses do not provide them with an overall competitive advantage.”

Leeper, a 2012 Paralympic medalist, sprints fast enough to be a contender for the U.S. Olympic team, should he be deemed eligible. A fifth-place finisher in the 400m at nationals usually makes an Olympic or world team for the 4x400m relay.

But when Leeper recorded that finish in Des Moines last summer, he was running under conditional allowance while his World Athletics case was ongoing. He was not ultimately selected to race at worlds last fall.

World Athletics said then that his nationals results would not be ratified because he had not proven that his legs did not provide “an overall competitive advantage over an athlete not using such aid.”

Leeper’s case is reminiscent of South African Oscar Pistorius.

Pistorius won a legal battle to race on his prosthetics at the 2011 World Championships and 2012 Olympics in the 400m with a personal best of 45.07. He was eliminated in the semifinals at both meets.

Leeper lowered his personal best to 44.38 seconds at nationals, a time that would have easily made the 2016 Olympic team.

“They keep changing the rules,” Leeper, who has been coached by, among others, Super Bowl champion wide receiver Willie Gault, said last summer. “For somebody to try to dictate and tell me how tall I should be or whatever I should be running on I think is just really unfair.”

In 2018, the International Paralympic Committee said Leeper was running on invalid blades for its record purposes because he had yet to be classified under a new maximum allowable standing height (MASH) formula.

Michael Norman, the world’s fastest 400m sprinter last year, said he had no issue racing with Leeper. But others in the past, when Pistorius became the first double amputee to race at worlds and the Olympics, said they wouldn’t have been so sure had Pistorius been running the kind of times that Leeper posted in recent years.

“Walk a mile in my legs,” Leeper said of those who believe he has a competitive advantage. “Understand the things that I go through as a double-leg amputee. There’s some days my legs are swollen, they’re sore, they’re bleeding, they’re bruised. I can’t even have the strength to put ’em on to walk to the bathroom.

“Anybody that faces a disability, to actually look them in the face and say they have an advantage is just crazy to me. I guarantee if that’s the case, you’ll see a lot more people amputating their legs and coming and trying to qualify for the U.S. trials.”

Leeper was born without lower legs and has used prosthetics since he was a toddler. He earned 200m bronze and 400m silver (behind Pistorius) in his class at the 2012 London Paralympics, then served a cocaine ban.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Six months to Paralympics: Ten athletes to watch

Chad le Clos seeks Sun Yang’s Olympic gold medal for doping case

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 27, 2020, 6:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S., with eye on Olympic first, wins women’s team pursuit at track cycling worlds Blake Leeper, Olympic hopeful double amputee, has prosthetics ruled ineligible U.S. Olympic luger Emily Sweeney looks forward from depression bout

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Chad le Clos believes he has a claim on Sun Yang’s gold medal from the Rio Olympics, with a verdict imminent on the Chinese swimmer’s latest doping case.

“He should be banned. It’s as simple as that,” Le Clos said in an interview with The Associated Press this week. “Anyone who tests positive should be banned. I should get my gold medal back from Rio.

“Not for the moment. I lost that. I don’t really care about that,” Le Clos added on Wednesday. “It’s just for my record. If I break my leg and I can’t swim again I want my record to say, ‘Two individual golds, two individual silvers.’ Because that’s what it should be.”

Le Clos’ Olympic record currently contains one gold medal and three silvers — including a second-place finish to Sun in the Rio Olympic 200m free

Odds are, though, that Sun won’t lose any Olympic titles when the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues its ruling over his alleged refusal to provide blood and urine in September 2018 in a visit by sample collectors to his home in China. During the late-night confrontation, a security guard used a hammer to smash a container holding Sun’s blood as the swimmer lit the scene with his mobile phone.

The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed after swimming federation FINA merely warned Sun and cited doubts about credentials shown by three sample collection officials.

A three-time Olympic champion, Sun could be banished from the sport for up to eight years but any ban likely won’t be backdated before September 2018 — meaning all of his Olympic medals seem safe.

But there’s also the fact that international swimming authorities worked to protect Sun from being banned, according to a Swiss supreme court document.

FINA has faced criticisms in the past for favoring Sun during his career. It did not announce Sun’s three-month ban for doping imposed by Chinese authorities until after it ended in 2014.

“I just hope the system and whatever we have is really accurate,” said Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszú, who won three golds in Rio. “I just hope the decisions they are making is fair and is for the sport and not for other reasons.”

The medals that Sun risks losing most are the two golds that he won at last year’s world championships in the 200m and 400m frees. At the event in Gwangju, South Korea, fellow medalists Mack Horton of Australia and Duncan Scott of Britain refused to stand with him on the podium.

Sun has denied any wrongdoing. Any ban imposed in the coming days would likely prevent him from competing at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I have nothing against anybody. It’s not personal,” Le Clos said. “It’s just how the world should be. If you cheat or if you do something wrong, like if you false start, you get disqualified. It’s simple as that.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2004 Olympic swimming champion banned one year