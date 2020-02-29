Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ATLANTA — The U.S. Olympic Women’s Marathon Trials produced a stunning team for the Tokyo Games, one with three striking personal stories.

Aliphine Tuliamuk, who won in 2:27:23 and by the smallest women’s margin in trials history (eight seconds), was seeded 10th. Tuliamuk, a native of Kenya with 31 siblings, drove an Uber and took up crocheting while recovering from a femoral stress fracture last year.

“I actually still don’t believe that it happened,” Tuliamuk, who became a U.S. citizen in 2016, told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “Making the Olympic team is my way of showing my gratitude to this beautiful nation that has given me so much.”

MORE: Olympic Marathon Trials Results

Runner-up Molly Seidel, also a first-time Olympic qualifier, made her marathon debut on Saturday. Seidel, an NCAA indoor, outdoor and cross-country champion at Notre Dame in 2015-16, overcame an eating disorder.

Third-place Sally Kipyego has Olympic experience, taking 10,000m silver for Kenya in 2012. She gave birth to daughter Emma in summer 2017 and became eligible to represent the U.S. last August. She came to Atlanta seeded sixth, turning out to be the least surprising woman to make the Olympic team.

Missing the Olympics: 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden (fourth place), American 10,000m record holder Molly Huddle and Jordan Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics