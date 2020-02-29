TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Marathon trials Nike shoes
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

By OlympicTalkFeb 29, 2020, 10:27 AM EST
The U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, where a record 600-plus runners are expected to race for three Olympic team spots per gender, air live on NBC Sports on Saturday.

NBC has live coverage of the men’s and women’s races in Atlanta from 12-3 p.m. ET. NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app live stream the action, plus NBC Sports Gold for subscribers.

The men start at 12:08, followed by the women at 12:20. They will finish at the 1996 Olympic Centennial Park after a hilly 26.2 miles unlike any major marathon course in the world.

The favorites: Defending champion Galen Rupp leads a men’s field, looking to make a fourth Olympic team and repeat as trials champion. Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist, last completed a marathon in Chicago on Oct. 7, 2018.

Achilles and calf injuries followed, plus losing career-long coach Alberto Salazar to a doping suspension. Rupp, who was not implicated in wrongdoing and has a clean drug-testing record, showed strong form at a half marathon three weeks ago.

Other contenders include Rio Olympic marathoner Jared Ward, Rio Olympic 10,000m runner Leonard Korir and potential first-time Olympian Scott Fauble.

Wild cards include Olympic veterans Bernard Lagat, 45, and Abdi Abdirahman, 43, both looking to break Lagat’s record as the oldest U.S. Olympic runner in history.

The 2018 Boston Marathon champion Des Linden is the only woman in the field with Olympic marathon experience. She’s among a handful of strong contenders for three Olympic spots. Linden could become the first woman to make three U.S. Olympic marathon teams.

The others include Molly Huddle, the American 10,000m record holder, and potential first-time Olympians Sara HallJordan Hasay and Emily Sisson.

Galen Rupp, after tumult, finds familiarity before Olympic trials

Pita Taufatofua, Tonga flag bearer, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

By OlympicTalkFeb 28, 2020, 11:59 PM EST
Pita Taufatofua, the Tongan flag bearer who went viral for his shirtless, oiled-up Opening Ceremony entrances in Rio and PyeongChang, said he has qualified for a third straight Olympics.

Taufatofua won an Oceania continental Olympic taekwondo qualifier. He benefited from there being just one other entrant in his weight division for the one available Olympic spot.

“We’re going to Tokyo,” Taufatofua said in a text message, confirming the final score was 20-4 against Papua New Guinea’s Steven Tommy. World Taekwondo Oceania confirmed Taufatofua won. A document from a martial arts results website also listed Taufatofua having won.

Taufatofua clinched a quota spot not for himself, but for Tonga in Tokyo. Taufatofua, competing a month after fracturing a rib, said before the qualifier that he would receive Tonga’s Olympic spot if he won. A Tonga Olympic official responded late Friday to a question asking if Taufatofua gets the quota spot by saying in an email, “Now we have two, one [female qualifier] and Pita.”

The largest Oceania nations, Australia and New Zealand, chose to enter taekwondo fighters in divisions other than Taufatofua’s 80kg+. A nation could enter a maximum of two fighters per gender in the tournament, which had four divisions per gender total.

Taufatofua can still reach his goal of also qualifying for Tokyo in sprint kayak, too. His best opportunity may be via tripartite commission invitation, which goes to small nations.

In his two previous Olympics, Taufatofua lost in the Rio Olympic taekwondo tournament in the first round by mercy rule. In PyeongChang, he finished 114th out of 116 in a 15km cross-country skiing race, nearly 23 minutes behind the winner.

If he also makes it in kayak, Taufatofua will be the first athlete to compete in a different sport in three straight Olympics (Summer and Winter) since the Winter Games began in 1924, according to the OlyMADMen.

Taufatofua would also be the first athlete in multiple sports at one Summer Games since 1992, when a pair competed in modern pentathlon and fencing (though fencing is also one of the five disciplines in modern pentathlon).

Furthermore, he would be the first to compete in two distinctly different sports at one Summer Games since Aristidis Roubanis threw the javelin and played for the Greek basketball team in Helsinki in 1952.

World champion wins doping case citing bodily fluids from boyfriend

Bernard Lagat reminded of Atlanta Games at U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 28, 2020, 4:36 PM EST
ATLANTA — As 45-year-old Bernard Lagat sat inside a hotel overlooking Centennial Olympic Park, he spoke one sentence that prefaced the start of his Olympic journey more than two decades ago.

“We are doing this in a special place,” he said of the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, which finish at the park on Saturday (12 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Lagat is an underdog, but has a chance to make a sixth Olympic team by placing in the top three. He can break his own record as the oldest U.S. Olympic runner in history.

Lagat was reminded this week of the Atlanta Olympics that got away.

In 1996, the Kenyan-born runner was coming off his freshman year at Jomo Kenyatta University Agriculture and Technology in Nairobi. He studied mathematics and computer science.

Lagat debuted at the Kenyan Olympic Trials. He remembered finishing seventh in the 1500m, having exhausted himself by clocking a 3:37 semifinal.

“They had fancy shoes, nice clothing,” he said of the pros. “Me, I was like hand-me-down spikes.”

Lagat’s coach at the time, Nganga Ngata, arranged for him to transfer to Washington State later that summer. But first, Lagat watched on TV the Olympic 1500m final — famous for then-world-record holder Noureddine Morceli and current world-record holder Hicham El Guerrouj making contact at the bell; El Guerrouj fell, Morceli won.

Days later, Lagat headed to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. He was to fly to the United States for the first time, embarking on a journey that would lead to U.S. Olympic teams in 2008, 2012 and 2016 after he represented Kenya in 2000 and 2004.

Before a 21-year-old Lagat boarded his flight, he encountered a reception. The Kenyan Olympic team was arriving back from Atlanta after collecting eight medals, including in every men’s distance-running event.

“They had all these celebrations, traditional milk and the gourds,” Lagat said. “Oh, it was amazing. … That fire, seeing them coming home with medals, and I thought, I want to be like those guys.”

Lagat went on to earn eight combined Olympic and world championships medals between the 1500m and 5000m. Lagat qualified for one last Olympics on the track in 2016, going from sixth place at the bell to win the trials 5000m. He was fifth in Rio.

Then he turned to the marathon. Lagat has raced two of them. He clocked 2:17:20 in New York City in 2018, saying he was “running blind” with inexperience. He ran 2:12:10 at the 2019 Gold Coast Marathon in Australia, ranking him outside the 20 fastest Americans in this Olympic cycle.

Lagat went back to Kenya last month to train for the trials with the likes of world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge. Lagat soaked up so much that he likened it to a six-week school term.

At one point, Lagat was part of a 30km training run with Kipchoge. By the end he rounded a bend and saw the Olympic favorite just 60 seconds ahead.

“You think about Eliud being 60 seconds ahead of you in a 30K?” an incredulous Lagat said. “I thought, I’m done. Now I can buy my flight and go back to USA. I’m ready.”

Galen Rupp, after tumult, finds familiarity before Olympic marathon trials