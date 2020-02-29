TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials results

By OlympicTalkFeb 29, 2020, 2:28 PM EST
Top-10 and notable results from the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta, where three men and three women qualified for the Tokyo Games (full searchable results are here) …

Men
1. Galen Rupp — 2:09:20
2. Jacob Riley — 2:10:02
3. Abdi Abdirahman — 2:10:03
4. Leonard Korir — 2:10:06
5. Augustus Maiyo — 2:10:47
6. Martin Hehir — 2:11:29
7. Clayton Albertson — 2:11:49
8. Jonas Hampton — 2:12:10
9. Colin Bennie — 2:12:14
10. Matt McDonald — 2:12:19
12. Scott Fauble — 2:12:39
18. Bernard Lagat — 2:14:23
22. Jim Walmsley — 2:15:05
27. Jared Ward — 2:15:55

Women
1. Aliphine Tuliamuk — 2:27:23
2. Molly Seidel — 2:27:31
3. Sally Kipyego — 2:28:52
4. Des Linden — 2:29:03
5. Laura Thweatt — 2:29:08
6. Stephanie Bruce — 2:29:11
7. Emma Bates — 2:29:35
8. Kellyn Taylor — 2:29:55
9. Nell Rojas — 2:30:29
10. Julie Kohnen — 2:30:43
26. Jordan Hasay — 2:37:57
DNF. Molly Huddle
DNF. Sara Hall
DNF. Emily Sisson

Aliphine Tuliamuk, one of 32 children, leads surprise U.S. Olympic women’s marathon team

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 29, 2020, 3:15 PM EST
ATLANTA — The U.S. Olympic Women’s Marathon Trials produced a stunning team for the Tokyo Games, one with three striking personal stories.

Aliphine Tuliamuk, who won in 2:27:23 and by the smallest women’s margin in trials history (eight seconds), was seeded 10th. Tuliamuk, a native of Kenya with 31 siblings, drove an Uber and took up crocheting while recovering from a femoral stress fracture last year.

“I actually still don’t believe that it happened,” Tuliamuk, who became a U.S. citizen in 2016, told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “Making the Olympic team is my way of showing my gratitude to this beautiful nation that has given me so much.”

Runner-up Molly Seidel, also a first-time Olympic qualifier, made her marathon debut on Saturday. Seidel, an NCAA indoor, outdoor and cross-country champion at Notre Dame in 2015-16, overcame an eating disorder.

Third-place Sally Kipyego has Olympic experience, taking 10,000m silver for Kenya in 2012. She gave birth to daughter Emma in summer 2017 and became eligible to represent the U.S. last August. She came to Atlanta seeded sixth, turning out to be the least surprising woman to make the Olympic team.

Missing the Olympics: 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden (fourth place), American 10,000m record holder Molly Huddle and Jordan Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history.

Galen Rupp wins Olympic Marathon Trials, joined by oldest U.S. Olympic runner ever

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 29, 2020, 2:54 PM EST
ATLANTA — Galen Rupp won the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials for a second straight time, returning from a coaching change and major injury to repeat as champion. The rest of the six-person Olympic team are surprises.

Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist, clocked 2:09:20 to win by 42 seconds and qualify for his fourth Olympics. He is joined on the Olympic team by unlikely second- and third-place finishers Jacob Riley and Abdi Abdirahman.

The women's race produced three surprise Olympic qualifiers — winner Aliphine Tuliamuk, born in Kenya with 31 siblings, clocked an unofficial 2:27:23. She was followed eight seconds later by Molly Seidel, who had never run a marathon and overcame an eating disorder. And Sally Kipyego, a 2012 Olympic 10,000m silver medalist for Kenya who gave birth to daughter Emma in 2017.

"I actually still don't believe that it happened," Tuliamuk, who became a U.S. citizen in 2016 and won by the smallest women's trials margin ever, told Lewis Johnson on NBC.

Missing the Olympic team: 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden (fourth place), American 10,000m record holder Molly Huddle and Jordan Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history.

Abdirahman, 43, is in line to break Bernard Lagat‘s record as the oldest U.S. Olympic runner in history. He would become the second American runner to compete in five Olympics, joining Gail Devers, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon.

Jared Ward, who was sixth in the Rio Olympic marathon, began fading from a chase pack soon after Rupp surged to the lead in the 16th mile and ended up 27th.

Rupp finished a marathon for the first time since October 2018. In between, he underwent Achilles surgery and dropped out of the 2019 Chicago Marathon with a calf injury. He also lost career-long coach Alberto Salazar to a doping suspension last fall.

Rupp was not implicated by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and has a clean drug-testing record.

“I feel relief, almost, more than anything,” Rupp said. “It’s been a really long year and a half.”

Riley, 15th at the 2016 Olympic Trials, came to Atlanta without a shoe sponsor. He was the top American at the Chicago Marathon in October in ninth place.

