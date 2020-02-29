2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials results

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ATLANTA — Galen Rupp won the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials for a second straight time, returning from a coaching change and major injury to repeat as champion. The rest of the six-person Olympic team are surprises.

Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist, clocked 2:09:20 to win by 42 seconds and qualify for his fourth Olympics. He is joined on the Olympic team by unlikely second- and third-place finishers Jacob Riley and Abdi Abdirahman.

The women’s race produced three surprise Olympic qualifiers — winner Aliphine Tuliamuk, born in Kenya with 31 siblings, clocked an unofficial 2:27:23. She was followed eight seconds later by Molly Seidel, who had never run a marathon and overcame an eating disorder. And Sally Kipyego, a 2012 Olympic 10,000m silver medalist for Kenya who gave birth to daughter Emma in 2017.

“I actually still don’t believe that it happened,” Tuliamuk, who became a U.S. citizen in 2016 and won by the smallest women’s trials margin ever, told Lewis Johnson on NBC.

Missing the Olympic team: 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden (fourth place), American 10,000m record holder Molly Huddle and Jordan Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history.

MORE: Olympic Marathon Trials Results

Abdirahman, 43, is in line to break Bernard Lagat‘s record as the oldest U.S. Olympic runner in history. He would become the second American runner to compete in five Olympics, joining Gail Devers, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon.

Jared Ward, who was sixth in the Rio Olympic marathon, began fading from a chase pack soon after Rupp surged to the lead in the 16th mile and ended up 27th.

Rupp finished a marathon for the first time since October 2018. In between, he underwent Achilles surgery and dropped out of the 2019 Chicago Marathon with a calf injury. He also lost career-long coach Alberto Salazar to a doping suspension last fall.

Rupp was not implicated by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and has a clean drug-testing record.

“I feel relief, almost, more than anything,” Rupp said. “It’s been a really long year and a half.”

Riley, 15th at the 2016 Olympic Trials, came to Atlanta without a shoe sponsor. He was the top American at the Chicago Marathon in October in ninth place.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics