TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

U.S. Olympic table tennis, sport climbing teams finalized

By OlympicTalkMar 2, 2020, 8:08 AM EST
Leave a comment

The six-member U.S. Olympic table tennis team is complete following the Olympic Trials this past week.

Nikhil Kumar and Zhou Xin joined the already qualified Rio Olympian Kanak Jha on the men’s team. Wang Huijing and Liu Juan joined the already qualified Olympic veteran Lily Zhang on the women’s team, according to TeamUSA.org.

The U.S. has zero Olympic table tennis medals, though Zhang and Jha earned Youth Olympic bronze medals.

Kumar, 17, became the first American born in 2003 to qualify for an Olympics. He reached the second round of the 2019 Pan American Games, where Jha earned a bronze medal.

Wang, 39, is set to become the second-oldest female U.S. Olympic table tennis player since it was added to the program in 1988. Liu is a former Chinese national team player who became a U.S. citizen in 2016, according to TeamUSA.org.

Later Sunday, 16-year-old Colin Duffy rounded out the first U.S. Olympic sport climbing team by winning the Pan Am Championships in Los Angeles. Duffy, a youth world champion in the lead discipline, joined the already qualified Nathaniel Coleman, Kyra Condie and Brooke Raboutou.

MORE: Athletes qualified for 2020 U.S. Olympic team

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Dustin Johnson, world No. 5 golfer, will not play Olympics, report says

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 2, 2020, 1:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Christine Ongare, pregnant at 12, qualifies for Olympic boxing at 26 Missing the Olympic marathon team can mean a wait of 4 years, or a few months U.S. Olympic table tennis, sport climbing teams finalized

Dustin Johnson, the world’s fifth-ranked golfer, will reportedly not play in the Olympics should he qualify.

“Dustin gave the Olympics a great deal of thought, and we discussed the pros and cons of him participating at length,” Johnson’s manager said in an email, according to Golfweek. “At the end of the day, it’s a matter of personal preference and priority. As much as he would be honored to be an Olympian, the FedEx Cup Playoffs are also very important to him. Having had a few close calls in the Playoffs, he really wants to win them before his time is done and feels that he wouldn’t be giving himself the best opportunity to do so if he added a lengthy international trip just prior to their beginning (and shortly after returning from two weeks in Europe).”

The Tokyo Olympic men’s golf tournament is July 30-Aug. 2, two weeks after the Open Championship. The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin Aug. 16.

Johnson previously said in January that he wasn’t sure the Olympics would fit well into his schedule.

Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open winner and world No. 1 in 2017 and 2018, is the third-highest ranked American at the moment behind Brooks Koepka (who also spoke about the Olympics in January, saying it’s not as important as majors) and Justin Thomas.

The top four Americans in the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open in June are in line to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Though Johnson is currently the third American in the world rankings, he was as of last week the No. 7 American in Olympic qualifying standings, according to rankings guru @VC606 on Twitter.

Olympic qualifying standings differ from the current world rankings because they take into account only tournaments after the 2018 U.S. Open. Therefore, Johnson’s win at the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic is part of his current world ranking score but not his Olympic qualifying score.

Johnson’s absence presents one fewer golfer for Tiger Woods to pass to get into the U.S. top four. Woods is ranked 11th in the world and seventh among Americans. Given Woods’ limited schedule, he must maximize the tournaments he does play to boost his Olympic qualifying chances.

He may need to win one of the remaining top-tier tournaments — The PLAYERS Championship next week, the Masters in April, the PGA Championship in May or the U.S. Open in June.

Johnson did qualify for the Rio Olympics but withdrew a month before the Games, citing Zika virus concerns as other golfers did.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nosferatu is golf’s Olympic rankings guru. Who is he?

Christine Ongare, pregnant at 12, qualifies for Olympic boxing at 26

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 2, 2020, 11:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Dustin Johnson, world No. 5 golfer, will not play Olympics, report says Missing the Olympic marathon team can mean a wait of 4 years, or a few months U.S. Olympic table tennis, sport climbing teams finalized

Christine Ongare, a Kenyan boxer who became pregnant at age 12, just qualified for the Olympics at age 26.

Ongare took third in the 51kg flyweight division at an African Olympic qualifier where three Olympic spots were available. Ongare, a 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, is headed to Tokyo.

Ongare, speaking to the Olympic Channel, said that when she became pregnant, the help she had came in the form of her mom — a single parent herself.

“So, my mum took the responsibility of raising my child,” she said, according to the report. “So even my child knows my mum as their mother.”

Ongare described herself as “a ghetto girl” who came from an area of Kenya where girls give birth at very young ages out of desperation.

“I was a small child. It was just peer pressure, to try something and then it ruins you,” she said. “I have gone through a tough life, so hard. It’s just that I don’t like talking about it.”

Ongare said that her mom helped her get back to school, but they didn’t have money.

“Boxing is all I have,” she said in the Olympic Channel interview before she qualified. “It is said when you fall down, you must rise up again.

“There is no other place I can get money, take a loan without interest. So if I qualify for the Olympics, it will open doors. It will help me a lot.”

MORE: Pioneering women’s boxer retires due to eye concern

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!