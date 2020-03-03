TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
John Orozco, U.S. Olympic gymnast, switches to Puerto Rico

By OlympicTalkMar 3, 2020, 5:24 PM EST
John Orozco, a 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnast who left the sport after tearing an ACL three weeks before the Rio Games, is returning as a Puerto Rican.

Orozco’s nationality switch was approved by the International Gymnastics Federation, it announced on Monday. Orozco’s parents were born in Puerto Rico before immigrating to the Bronx.

“I have the goal of just being able to represent the place that my family’s from,” Orozco said, according to the Olympic Channel. “I never got to do that, and I feel more connected to my community and the people that represent me.”

Orozco, 27, could attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at the Pan American Championships in May in Utah, where two individual spots are available per gender.

“It is in the back of my head,” Orozco said, according to Olympic Channel. “I have to really take my time and take it slow coming back.”

Orozco had moved on from a decorated gymnastics career to pursue the entertainment industry in Southern California.

He qualified for two Olympics, won a U.S. all-around title and earned three world championships bronze medals. This during a career in which he suffered two torn right Achilles and two torn left ACLs before the age of 24.

“I’m very, very grateful for the career that I’ve had,” he said in 2017.

Is this Jessica Springsteen’s year to make the Olympic team?

By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2020, 4:18 PM EST
Jessica Springsteen climbed to second in U.S. Equestrian show jumping rankings this winter, her highest standing in years, at an opportune time. The Olympics are in four months.

Springsteen, the 28-year-old daughter of rocker Bruce Springsteen, hopes to make a finalist list of at least 10 riders and their horses for the Olympics. The last cut for the Games will be to three entries plus an alternate eligible for the team event in Tokyo.

In 2012, Springsteen was the 14th-ranked rider in the final standings when the four-rider Olympic team was announced. In 2016, she didn’t make the finalist list of 10 after her top horse was sidelined by leg tendon problems. two years after rising to No. 2 in the U.S. rankings.

“My dream is always to represent the United States in championships, so I am definitely always working toward that,” Springsteen said after winning a February competition, according to the Palm Beach (Fla.) Post. “I feel like I have a really good group of horses jumping great right now.”

However, the Olympic team will not necessarily be chosen straight from the aforementioned rankings. Instead, the finalists will be evaluated at competitions between May 1-June 21 and the Olympic team chosen via discretion using criteria including other recent performances.

“Jessie has as good of a chance as anybody right now,” NBC Olympics equestrian analyst Melanie Smith Taylor said. “With everybody, it’ll be up in the air depending on how the horses are going into the final trials. In this sport, the horses are such a huge component. Horses can get hurt. Horses can be unsound. You don’t really know until the last month or so before the Olympics who’s peaked and who’s really ready to go.”

The first four finalists were due to be named from a U.S. ranking list on Dec. 20. Springsteen was sixth on that list. The top four were Olympic veterans Beezie Madden, Kent Farrington, McLain Ward and Laura Kraut, all at least 10 years older than Springsteen in a sport where riders in their 50s can earn medals.

It might be difficult to break up such an experienced top group. Then again, Smith Taylor noted that the U.S. took two riders without Olympic experience to the 2018 World Equestrian Games — Devin Ryan and Adrienne Sternlicht — along with Kraut and Ward.

“Beezie’s in the No. 1 spot, probably followed by McLain,” Smith Taylor said. “Kent Farrington doesn’t really have an Olympic horse right now. He has horses that are winners, but he doesn’t have anything new that’s really knocking the socks off. Jessie, or even any of those younger riders, they have a chance.”

Springsteen was recently part of a victorious U.S. team at a Nations Cup stop in Florida, along with Madden, Kraut and Margie Engle, the U.S.’ fifth-ranked rider.

“Jessie was the leadoff rider. They put a lot of faith in her going first, and she really came through,” Smith Taylor said. “She has really moved up, and her level of riding has really been impressive this last year. She has really become a winner.”

Tahiti approved as Olympic surfing venue for 2024 Paris Games

By OlympicTalkMar 3, 2020, 1:20 PM EST
Tahiti will host surfing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee executive board approved the proposed venue, an island in French Polynesia that is about 9,800 miles from Paris.

It will break the record for the farthest Olympic medal competition to be held outside the host. In 1956, equestrian events were moved out of Melbourne due to quarantine laws and held five months earlier in Stockholm, some 9,700 miles away.

The Paris 2024 executive board approved the site in December — specifically, the village of Teahupo’o — but had to get final approval from the IOC.

Tahiti was chosen by Paris 2024 over other applicants Biarritz, Lacanau, Les Landes and La Torche, all part of mainland France.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said Tuesday that Tahiti had “overwhelming support” from current surfers and “some famous names” from Paris 2024’s presentation at this week’s IOC meetings.

Surfing will debut at the Tokyo Games — at Shidashita Beach, about 40 miles from Tokyo — but is not on the permanent Olympic program.

Surfing was among sports added to the Paris 2024 program in June and could be added for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

