Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel
Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel headline Pro Series at Des Moines; TV, live stream info

By OlympicTalkMar 3, 2020, 12:37 PM EST
U.S. swimming’s biggest stars gather at a Pro Series meet in Des Moines, igniting the run-up to June’s Olympic Trials live on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel this week.

Katie LedeckySimone ManuelLilly KingRegan Smith, Caeleb DresselRyan Murphy and Ryan Lochte headline the strongest domestic field outside of a national championships since at least 2018, if not the entire Olympic cycle.

Live finals coverage airs at 7:30 ET on Olympic Channel (Thursday) and NBCSN (Friday), streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. USASwimming.org live streams the rest of the finals sessions, including the 1500m freestyles on Wednesday and the last night of competition Saturday.

Some key potential Olympic Trials previews via early entry lists that could change:

Men’s 100m Freestyle (Thursday): Dressel, Nathan AdrianRyan Held
Women’s 200m Freestyle (Friday): Ledecky, Manuel, Allison Schmitt
Men’s 100m Backstroke (Saturday): Murphy, Matt GreversJacob Pebley
Women’s 100m Backstroke (Saturday): Smith, Kathleen BakerOlivia Smoliga

It marks Ledecky’s first meet of 2020. She’s expected to go for four individual events at an Olympics for the first time — the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees, with the women’s 1500m debuting at the Olympics in Tokyo.

It will take a top-two finish to make the Olympic team in each one at trials. That shouldn’t be a problem given Ledecky hasn’t lost to an American in those events in six years.

Manuel, reigning world champion at 50m and 100m free, has recently been tested, even defeated by University of Tennessee senior Erika Brown. Brown and the rest of the NCAA stars aren’t in Des Moines as they’re preparing for national championships. Manuel’s top competition in the sprints should come from fellow world team members Mallory Comerford and Margo Geer.

Dressel, who won 13 golds between the last two world championships, has yet to race on the top domestic level in 2020. He’s entered in every stroke, plus the individual medley, but should focus on the sprint freestyles and 100m butterfly. Most of his top U.S. rivals in the 50m and 100m frees — including Adrian, Held and Michael Andrew — are entered in Des Moines.

Loche, a 12-time Olympic medalist eyeing a fifth Olympics at age 35, is also slated to race on the top domestic level for the first time this year. He’s been focusing on the individual medleys. Lochte is entered in the 200m IM with 2017 World champion Chase Kalisz and in the 400m IM with 2019 World silver medalist Jay Litherland.

Tahiti approved as Olympic surfing venue for 2024 Paris Games

By OlympicTalkMar 3, 2020, 1:20 PM EST
Tahiti will host surfing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee executive board approved the proposed venue, an island in French Polynesia that is about 9,800 miles from Paris.

It will break the record for the farthest Olympic medal competition to be held outside the host. In 1956, equestrian events were moved out of Melbourne due to quarantine laws and held five months earlier in Stockholm, some 9,700 miles away.

The Paris 2024 executive board approved the site in December — specifically, the village of Teahupo’o — but had to get final approval from the IOC.

Tahiti was chosen by Paris 2024 over other applicants Biarritz, Lacanau, Les Landes and La Torche, all part of mainland France.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said Tuesday that Tahiti had “overwhelming support” from current surfers and “some famous names” from Paris 2024’s presentation at this week’s IOC meetings.

Surfing will debut at the Tokyo Games — at Shidashita Beach, about 40 miles from Tokyo — but is not on the permanent Olympic program.

Surfing was among sports added to the Paris 2024 program in June and could be added for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe face PSG opposition to play Olympics, report says

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 3, 2020, 12:14 PM EST
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both need to approval from their club, Paris Saint-Germain, to play in the Tokyo Olympics. That hasn’t come, though there is still time.

PSG wrote a letter to the French Football Federation (FFF) last week indicating Mbappe would not be released to play in the Tokyo Games, according to L’Equipe, which also reported the club doesn’t want Neymar to play for Brazil at the Olympics.

Both stars indicated in the last year-plus that they were willing to play in the Olympics.

But, as in 2016, a problem arises for the world’s best male soccer players. Clubs were not required to allow them to play at the Rio Games, and FIFA has not said that policy will change for Tokyo. FIFA did not immediately respond to a message seeking clarification on Tuesday.

Complicating matters, the European Championship and Copa America are each held in Olympic summers. Clubs can’t stop their players from competing for senior national teams at those events.

Clubs are often opposed to letting stars play both a continental championship and the Olympics in the same offseason, potentially tiring them for the start of the club season.

In 2016, Neymar and his club at the time, Barcelona, made an agreement to let him play in the Rio Olympics if he sat out Copa America Centenario. That Neymar’s home nation was hosting the Olympics made that deal more enticing for the player and the Brazilian federation than it might be for this summer.

Neymar went on to lead Brazil to its first Olympic soccer title, knocking home the clinching penalty kick in the final shootout with Germany.

Mbappe, star of France’s 2018 World Cup champion team, would be particularly valuable to France at the Olympics. At 21 years old, he would not take up one of the three over-age roster spots for players born before Jan. 1, 1997.

