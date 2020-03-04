TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Olympic torch
AP

Olympic flame-lighting still set to proceed March 12

Associated PressMar 4, 2020, 8:57 AM EST
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday.

The Greek Olympic committee said it is working closely with national health authorities and will hold meetings to re-evaluate the situation every two days. The committee, known as the HOC, also said the Greek leg of the torch relay will go ahead.

Greece has recorded seven cases of the virus, all linked with people who traveled from Italy.

The Olympic flame is ceremonially lit months in advance of the games at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, among the ruined pagan temples of Ancient Olympia. From there, it is carried in a week-long relay through Greece before being handed over to games organizers.

The HOC said it would not allow spectators at the final rehearsal on March 11, the eve of the ceremony. It added that it would “reduce significantly” the number of accreditations.

The HOC is also canceling lunches, dinners and receptions scheduled during the lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia, and will recommend to local authorities to cut down on planned public events.

The flame will be handed over to Tokyo organizing officials on March 19.

Olympic steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet banned for four years

Ruth Jebet
Getty Images
By Beau DureMar 4, 2020, 12:26 PM EST
Kenyan-born Bahrain runner Ruth Jebet, who won the women’s 3,000m steeplechase in the 2016 Olympics, has been banned for four years for an anti-doping violation.

Jebet’s ban is retroactive to Feb. 4, 2018, when she was provisionally suspended after testing positive for recombinant erythropoietin (r-EPO). Her Olympic gold medal is not affected.

The case before the Athletes Integrity Unit took more than two years to resolve, with accusations against an outside party and a change of lawyers delaying a decision.

Jebet was first represented by a law firm that said a physiotherapist gave her a package to take home and later advised to get an injection for hamstring pain. She was tested the next day.

The physiotherapist denied giving her a package or advising her to get an injection. Jebet’s law firm said in October 2018 that it would attempt to gather evidence to support her claims, but after several months went by, the firm simply stopped representing her.

With a new lawyer in place, Jebet admitted the use of r-EPO but asked for a lenient punishment, claiming she was not at fault.

The AIU stuck with a four-year ban, saying her accusations didn’t fit the available evidence. The AIU’s panel also found some inconsistencies in Jebet’s testimony and said she failed to disclose the injection or admit fault in a timely manner.

Jebet held the steeplechase world record for nearly two years. The previous record of of 8:58.81, the first time under nine minutes, was set by Gulnara Samitova-Galkina in the 2008 Olympic final. Jebet took six seconds off that time in Paris in August 2016, 12 days after she took gold in Rio. Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech took another eight seconds off the record with a time of 8:44.32 in Monaco in July 2018.

Chepkoech was fourth in the 2016 Olympics behind Jebet, Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi and U.S. runner Emma Coburn.

John Orozco, U.S. Olympic gymnast, switches to Puerto Rico

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 3, 2020, 5:24 PM EST
John Orozco, a 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnast who left the sport after tearing an ACL three weeks before the Rio Games, is returning as a Puerto Rican.

Orozco’s nationality switch was approved by the International Gymnastics Federation, it announced on Monday. Orozco’s parents were born in Puerto Rico before immigrating to the Bronx.

“I have the goal of just being able to represent the place that my family’s from,” Orozco said, according to the Olympic Channel. “I never got to do that, and I feel more connected to my community and the people that represent me.”

Orozco, 27, could attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at the Pan American Championships in May in Utah, where two individual spots are available per gender.

“It is in the back of my head,” Orozco said, according to Olympic Channel. “I have to really take my time and take it slow coming back.”

Orozco had moved on from a decorated gymnastics career to pursue the entertainment industry in Southern California.

He qualified for two Olympics, won a U.S. all-around title and earned three world championships bronze medals. This during a career in which he suffered two torn right Achilles and two torn left ACLs before the age of 24.

“I’m very, very grateful for the career that I’ve had,” he said in 2017.

MORE: Carey on brink of becoming first gymnast to qualify for U.S. Olympic team