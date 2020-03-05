TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
IOC president focused on gender balance and climate initiatives; doesn’t speculate on coronavirus

By Beau DureMar 5, 2020, 11:21 AM EST
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach showed determination on Wednesday to forge ahead with Olympic programs in the short term and long term despite the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking after an executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, Bach devoted most of his 15-minute opening statement to initiatives on climate and gender, along with positive reports from Tokyo 2020 and other future Olympic hosts, including the 2022 Olympic delegation that traveled from Beijing.

The questions that followed were heavily focused on the coronavirus’ possible impact on this summer’s Olympics. Bach didn’t deviate from the IOC’s stance of moving forward with the games.

“Today in the meeting of the executive board neither the word cancellation nor the word postponement was even mentioned,” Bach said in response to the first question, which asked about contingency plans.

After several more questions about dealing with the coronavirus, Bach teased the assembled reporters.

“You have an agreement among yourselves that you’ll try to get me into speculation?” Bach asked with a smile. “The IOC is fully committed, and we are not engaged in any speculation.”

For the long term, the keywords Bach stressed the IOC’s social responsibility initiatives, starting with progress on combating climate change.

From 2030, Bach said, the Olympics will be “climate-positive,” which he defined as having future organizers create enough carbon savings to exceed any negative impact the games may create. The IOC will also plant an “Olympic Forest” in Africa.

Bach said it is projected that 48.8 percent of the athletes in Tokyo will be women, which would be a new high for an Olympics. The IOC has said its goal is to eventually have a 50-50 split.

Bach also noted two specific efforts:

  • All nations participating in Tokyo must have one female and one male athlete.
  • Nations will be allowed to have two flag bearers, one female and one male, at the Opening Ceremony. (Editor’s note: While rare, there were previously multiple flag bearers at Opening Ceremonies. Most recently in PyeongChang with Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and North and South Korean athletes carrying a unified Korea flag.)

The organizers of the next Olympics, Beijing 2022, were able to participate in the meeting despite the spread of coronavirus in China, and Bach was impressed with their progress on an “engagement program” that aims to familiarize 300 million people in the host nation with winter sports. Organizers have reported 670,000 applications for 39,000 volunteer positions, and applications will still be going for another year.

Bach also gave some historical perspective to counter the notion that the last month has been the most difficult in his career as an athlete and IOC official. He cited political tensions that threatened the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, concern over the Zika virus at the 2016 Olympics, the terrorist attack in 1972, and the dueling boycotts in 1980 and 1984.

USA Swimming Pro Series meet to mimic Olympic schedule

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 11:18 AM EST
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — USA Swimming will flip the competition schedule at next month’s TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Southern California to mimic the Tokyo Olympics schedule.

Finals will be at 10 a.m. and preliminaries will be at 5 p.m. during the meet April 16-19 at Marguerite Aquatic Center in Mission Viejo.

Typically, finals are swum at night after prelims are held in the morning. Among the swimmers expected to compete are 25 U.S. Olympians, including Nathan Adrian, Ryan Lochte and Allison Schmitt.

The format change will allow potential Olympians to swim under the schedule set for Tokyo, when semifinals and finals will be at 10 a.m. and prelims at 7 p.m.

The meet is the fourth of five stops on the TYR Pro Swim Series schedule.

Olympic 3×3 basketball qualifier postponed due to coronavirus

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 5, 2020, 10:30 AM EST
The primary Olympic 3×3 basketball qualifying tournament, originally set to take place in Bengaluru, India, in two weeks, has been postponed due to coronavirus developments.

The tournament must be rescheduled to dates before the April 24-26 universality Olympic 3×3 qualifier. The universality qualifier is for nations without recent Olympic five-on-five history, according to FIBA.

“FIBA is now working in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, on the best solution possible in the circumstances,” according to a FIBA press release.

The U.S. previously named its men’s and women’s rosters for the primary qualifier, the nation’s final chance to qualify for the new Olympic event for either gender. The top three men’s and women’s teams qualify for Tokyo.

If the U.S. qualifies for Tokyo, it will then choose its roster(s) in a similar fashion to its traditional basketball teams — via selection committee. It’s unlikely active NBA players will be eligible.

In 3×3, games last 10 minutes, or until one team reaches 21 points. Games are played on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock, and offense immediately turns to defense after a team scores.

