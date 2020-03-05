TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

Michael Andrew, after tough 2019, swims faster than ever to start 2020

By OlympicTalkMar 5, 2020, 9:16 PM EST
Hend Zaza Table Tennis 11-year-old table tennis player qualifies for Olympics Katie Ledecky wins by 46 seconds in first race of Olympic year

Michael Andrew, the breakthrough U.S. swimmer of 2018, summed his 2019 in an Instagram caption.

“Super cool to be the first man in history to final in all four 50s [50m events] at a world Champs,” he posted last summer, “but unfortunately no individual medals.”

Andrew, who made national news turning professional at age 14 in 2013, made waves in his first Tyr Pro Series final of the Olympic year.

He won the 100m breaststroke in 59.14 seconds, lowering his personal best by .24 in Des Moines on Thursday. He beat a field including every other American to make an Olympic or world team in the event dating to 2013.

Andrew put the domestic swim scene on notice, three months before the Olympic Trials, where the top two per individual event qualify for the Tokyo Games.

“That was huge,” Andrew said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. “As an elite athlete, we always want more, so I’m already thinking about all the things I did wrong.”

What he did right recently: studying the stroke of Adam Peaty, the Brit who owns the 17 fastest times in history.

“Just trying to figure out how to maximize my body for all it’s worth in the pool, and I think we’re getting close to it,” said Andrew, who won the 100m breast at 2018 Nationals but was 19th at 2019 Worlds. “I think that 58 [-second barrier] is going to be an easy one to break.”

The Pro Series stop continues with more finals Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Full results are here.

In other Thursday events, Katie Ledecky won the 400m free by 7.15 seconds in 3:59.66. Ledecky is one of three women to ever break four minutes in the event, which she has now done 19 times.

“I’m really locked in right now,” said Ledecky, whose world record from the Rio Olympics is 3:56.46.

World silver medalist Hali Flickinger won the 200m butterfly in 2:06.11, her third-fastest time ever. Regan Smith, the 18-year-old who broke both backstroke world records at the 2019 Worlds, took second in 2:06.39, taking .87 off her personal best. Smith improved to second-fastest in the world since the start of 2019, trailing only Flickinger.

The women’s 200m fly is the only Olympic pool swimming event where the U.S. did not earn a medal in at least one of the last two Games. In fact, its last medal was Misty Hyman‘s gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. But with Flickinger, Smith and Katie Drabot, the U.S. now has the world’s three fastest in the event since the start of 2019.

Olympic and world champion Lilly King won the 100m breast in 1:05.74, a time bettered since the start of 2018 by only herself and Russian rival Yuliya Efimova.

Olympic and world champion Simone Manuel was upset by Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey in the 100m freestyle. Haughey clocked a national record 53.30, edging Manuel by .25. Manuel won last year’s world title in 52.04, an American record.

Zach Apple won the men’s 100m free after Nathan Adrian and Caeleb Dressel failed to qualify for the eight-man A final out of the morning heats. Apple touched in 48.59, edging Adrian’s winning time from the B final.

11-year-old table tennis player qualifies for Olympics

Hend Zaza Table Tennis
ITTF
By OlympicTalkMar 5, 2020, 3:04 PM EST
An 11-year-old Syrian table tennis player is set to become one of the youngest Olympians in history.

Hend Zaza, listed with a Jan. 1, 2009 birthdate by the International Table Tennis Federation, qualified for the Tokyo Games by winning the West Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jordan last week, according to the federation and Syria’s Olympic Committee.

Table tennis is one of the Olympic sports that does not have an age minimum.

Zaza is in line to become the fifth-youngest known Olympic competitor in history and the youngest since Romanian figure skater Beatrice Hustiu in 1968, according to Olympedia and the OlyMADMen. The youngest documented Olympic competitor was Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras at the first modern Games in Athens in 1896.

Zaza is younger than Sky Brown, the 11-year-old British skateboarder who took bronze at last summer’s world championships. Brown, expected to qualify for the British team, turns 12 two weeks before the Tokyo Opening Ceremony.

Katie Ledecky wins by 46 seconds in first race of Olympic year

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 5, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
Katie Ledecky added to her distance legend by winning a 1500m freestyle by 46.83 seconds to kick off the Olympic year and a Tyr Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Ledecky, who owns the 10 fastest times in history in the new Olympic event, clocked 15:29.51, the fifth-fastest ever. Leah Smith, an Olympic or world medalist at 400m and 800m, was second in 16:16.34. The full race video is here.

The meet continues through Saturday (TV schedule here), though the focus remains on June’s Olympic Trials and the Tokyo Games in July and August.

“It’s March — we don’t gear up for this meet in any special way,” Ledecky said, according to the Washington Post, while also noting she went six seconds faster than her 2019 world-leading time from the U.S. Open in December.

She withdrew before the 1500m final at last summer’s world championships, spending seven hours in a local emergency room with what she believed was a stomach virus.

Ledecky, undefeated at 800m and 1500m since winning the 2012 Olympic 800m free at age 15, is bidding to swim the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees in Tokyo, plus the 4x200m free relay.

She was on the silver-medal 4x100m free in Rio but was not part of that relay at the biggest meets of 2018 or 2019 and isn’t expected to be in Tokyo. The addition of the 1500m to the Olympic program made it a more of a stretch to train for the sprint-like 100m.

No U.S. woman has earned five gold medals at a single Games, though fellow former Stanford swim star Simone Manuel could also achieve the feat this summer.

Ledecky earned four golds in Rio, becoming the second woman to sweep the 200m, 400m and 800m frees at a single Games. The men’s 800m free makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

“I’m training right now just as well or better than I was in Rio,” Ledecky said before this week’s meet, according to the Post. “I feel like whenever I can do things in training that I’ve never done before, that I’m in a good place.”

