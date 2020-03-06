TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Morgan Hurd
AP

Morgan Hurd looks to regain momentum at gymnastics’ American Cup

Associated PressMar 6, 2020, 2:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Alpine skiing World Cup Finals canceled due to coronavirus concern Alysa Liu Alysa Liu near medal position after junior figure skating worlds short program Kayla DiCello Kayla DiCello, debuting at American Cup, eyes junior-to-Olympics gymnastics jump

Morgan Hurd smiles while talking about her most disappointing moment in gymnastics. It’s the 18-year-old’s way of deflecting the pain — more mental than physical — that was tough to shake after she failed to make the 2019 world championship team.

A shaky first day at the selection camp last October left her scrambling. She never caught up. When the six-woman team was announced, and Hurd found herself named as a non-traveling alternate, she couldn’t get home to Delaware fast enough.

“My coach was like, ‘We need to leave,’ and I was like, ‘All right,’” Hurd says, before adding with a laugh, “And then, this was after my breakdown of course.”

She’s kidding. But only a little. A busy summer that included competing three times in less than a month — a massive workload at the sport’s top level — had left her drained. Yet during the selection camp she had recovered, which made missing the cut only more difficult.

“I was coming back into peak shape, and for that to just kind of go down the drain and not used was really heartbreaking for me,” Hurd said.

The 2017 World all-around champion briefly shut down in the aftermath. Her seemingly boundless energy vanished. She wasn’t injured. She was devastated, the symptoms manifesting themselves when she returned to training.

“My whole body just kind of felt like fatigued and it just didn’t want to do anything,” she said. “Like my whole body just felt lethargic and heavy and it was so hard to just like do basic things.”

Not so much anymore. Hurd pulled herself out of the funk by Thanksgiving, pushed by the upgrades coach Slava Glazounov challenged her to incorporate into her routines, routines she’s eager to show off in Milwaukee on Saturday at the American Cup (12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

The invitational is the first high-profile event leading to the Olympics, a chance for Hurd to regain some of the swagger she lost during the hectic summer of 2019.

Looking back, Hurd has no regrets. The opportunity to compete at the Pan American Games in Peru — which happened between the U.S. Classic in late July and the U.S. Championships in mid-August — was too good to pass up.

“The experience was one that comes around once every four years,” Hurd said. “I had so much fun even though honestly I didn’t do my greatest, I wish I did better but the whole experience as a whole was great for me.”

Hurd helped the Americans win a team gold medal, but she didn’t compete in an any of the event finals thanks to international rules that only allow the top two qualifiers from a country to advance.

Things didn’t go much better at the U.S. Championships a week later. A miscue on floor during the first day dropped her well off the pace in the all-around, though she did recover to finish fourth, earning a silver on uneven bars in the process.

It was good. Just not quite good enough for Hurd, a perfectionist who admits she’s never quite satisfied even if she’s one of only two active women’s gymnasts on the planet not named Simone Biles with a world all-around gold medal in her trophy case.

Ask Hurd what inspires her on those days when she doesn’t feel like going to the gym, and her answer is remarkably self aware.

“The fear of letting people down,” she said. “Because I’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, I just want to lay in bed right now.’ But then I’m like, ‘I don’t want to disappoint Slava by not coming to practice.’ And then I think, ‘Oh, karma, I missed that one practice, that’s why you’re not on the Olympic team.’ So it’s fear that drives me I guess. That sounds so bad.”

Hurd insists that it’s not. It’s just the way she’s wired. This is the same athlete who used to cut in line during practices at First State Gymnastics in Newark, Del., if her teammates aren’t working at a pace that suited her. That same passion hasn’t dissipated. If anything, it has deepened.

Regardless of whether or not she makes the Olympic team, Hurd has already deferred the start of her college career — she’s committed to Florida — until January 2022 because she wants to make a run at the 2021 World Championships.

It’s something Glazounov brought up last year, dropping occasional hints as a way of stirring the fiery competitor within Hurd, who delights in confounding expectations.

When someone on Twitter pointed out Hurd was tied with 2012 Olympic gold medalist Kyla Ross for the seventh-most world championship medals (five) by an American woman, it was all the motivation she needed.

“I want to climb those ranks,” she said.

A hopefully busy 2020, however, awaits. With her trademark glasses and 4-foot-9 frame, Hurd gets that she doesn’t look like one of the world’s top athletes. She jokes that because of her height she might get into acrobatic gymnastics once her artistic career is over.

That’s for down the road. For now there is the pursuit of an Olympic spot, one being chronicled as part of an intimate documentary series on the difficulty of reaching Tokyo. It can get kind of uncomfortable having cameras around, but Hurd is getting used to it. The last six months have been difficult at times, but in a way, maybe it’s just setting the stage for story of redemption.

“That’s it,” she said with a laugh. “All this is for the show.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Kayla DiCello, debuting at American Cup, eyes junior-to-Olympics jump

Alpine skiing World Cup Finals canceled due to coronavirus concern

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2020, 2:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Alysa Liu Alysa Liu near medal position after junior figure skating worlds short program Kayla DiCello Kayla DiCello, debuting at American Cup, eyes junior-to-Olympics gymnastics jump Alysa Liu Alysa Liu, after pulling an all-nighter at nationals, readies for world junior figure skating championships

Mikaela Shiffrin’s chances of extending her three-year reign as overall champion took another hit when the alpine skiing World Cup Finals in Italy were canceled Friday because of the virus outbreak.

Shiffrin already lost her lead in the standings because of a month-long absence following the death of her father.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation was hoping to host the Finals, scheduled for March 18-22 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, without fans. But during an emergency International Ski Federation board meeting on Friday, every nation besides Italy voted to cancel the event, the Italian federation said.

“It’s with great disappointment that I accept this decision,” Italian federation president Flavio Roda said. “Every member of the board made their decision based on limitations that their respective governments have imposed in relation to the virus.”

World Cup rules prevent the Finals from being moved to another location.

Shiffrin announced on Thursday she was returning to the circuit in Europe but she has only one set of races left in Åre, Sweden — if she enters — to try to erase her 153-point deficit to Italian rival Federica Brignone.

“It’s an inconclusive way to finish the season,” Brignone said. “What really hurts me will be the loss of the prize celebrations, which represent a special moment to share with the entire team, and the pleasure of hearing your national anthem play.

“I’m really upset. We were looking forward to racing in front of our fans in order to finish this great season in the best manner possible.”

“It’s even more disturbing if I think about how well I’ve been skiing lately, and how every race was an opportunity to post good results. … I’m also upset because it means I finish second in the super-G standings behind Corinne Suter courtesy of that hundredth of a second that cost me the victory in La Thuile last Saturday.”

The cancellation leaves only two weekends of racing left for the men, with Alexis Pinturault leading the overall standings, 26 points ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, and 107 points ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen.

The title will be decided by speed races in Kvitfjell, Norway, this weekend, and tech races in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, next weekend.

The cancellation of the Finals means Beat Feuz of Switzerland clinched the downhill title. He leads Thomas Dressen of Germany by 194 points.

If she races, Shiffrin will be among the favorites in the three races in Åre beginning next Thursday: A parallel slalom, giant slalom and slalom.

The American skier announced in a video posted on Instagram that she was flying to Scandinavia this week.

“I have no promises if I’ll actually be able to race,” Shiffrin said in a six-minute video message that addressed the emotions about her father, Jeff, who died on Feb. 2.

Shiffrin said she trained a little but with difficulty.

Also in contention for the women’s title is Petra Vlhová. She is 189 points behind Brignone, who is attempting to become the first Italian woman to win the large crystal globe.

The races in Cortina were slated to be the first major test of a new men’s course for next year’s world championships in the Italian resort. The resort known as “the Queen of the Dolomites” is also slated to host skiing during the Milan-Cortina Olympics in 2026.

Nearly 150 people have died in Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, and more than 3,000 have tested positive for the virus. Many nations have imposed travel restrictions to Italy.

A total of nine events were scheduled for Cortina: Four men’s races, four women’s races, and a team parallel event.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: IOC member: Tokyo Olympics have 3 months to decide coronavirus impact

Alysa Liu near medal position after junior figure skating worlds short program

Alysa Liu
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 6, 2020, 10:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Morgan Hurd Morgan Hurd looks to regain momentum at gymnastics’ American Cup Alpine skiing World Cup Finals canceled due to coronavirus concern Kayla DiCello Kayla DiCello, debuting at American Cup, eyes junior-to-Olympics gymnastics jump

Alysa Liu, the 14-year-old, two-time U.S. senior champion figure skater, is in fourth place after the world junior championships short program.

Liu, the world’s third-ranked junior skater this season, landed a triple Axel-triple toe loop combination to highlight her skate in Tallinn, Estonia, but was dinged for an under-rotation and negative grade of execution.

Russian Kamila Valiyeva led with 74.92 points, followed by South Korean Haein Lee (70.08) and Russian Daria Usacheva (68.45). Liu tallied 67.52 as the only woman in the field to attempt a triple Axel, the most difficult jump that can be scored in a women’s short program.

The free skate is Saturday, streamed on the International Skating Union YouTube channel.

Liu is making her junior worlds debut. She will not be old enough for senior worlds until the 2022 Olympic season.

Liu nearly went perfect in the fall Junior Grand Prix season, taking two golds and then a silver at the Junior Grand Prix Final behind Valiyeva.

She attempted a historic set of jumps in the Junior Grand Prix Final free skate — two triple Axels and two quadruple Lutzes. Quads are allowed in women’s free skates but not the short program. She fell on the first Axel, and the other three landings were judged as under-rotated.

Last year, Ting Cui became the first U.S. woman to earn a junior worlds medal (bronze) since Gracie Gold‘s silver in 2012. The last U.S. woman to win a junior worlds was Rachael Flatt in 2008. Since, Russians won nine of the 11 crowns.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Sochi Olympic figure skating champion retires

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.