Morgan Hurd and Sam Mikulak headline the American Cup, the U.S.’ most prestigious annual international gymnastics meet, live on NBC Sports on Saturday.

Hurd, the 2017 World all-around champion, and junior national champion Kayla DiCello look to extend a U.S. streak of American Cup women’s titles that dates to 2002. The biggest threat may be Canadian Ellie Black, the 2017 World all-around silver medalist.

Mikulak, a two-time Olympian, looks to make it four straight U.S. men’s titles at the American Cup. Yul Moldauer took the last three but is not in Saturday’s field. Instead, Mikulak is joined by University of Minnesota junior Shane Wiskus. Olympic all-around silver medalist Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine is the most decorated in the field.

WATCH LIVE: American Cup

Women — NBC, 12:30 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

Men — NBCSN, 5 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

U.S. gymnasts are preparing for the national championships and Olympic Trials in June, when the Olympic teams will be decided.

Hurd, the world’s top gymnast during Simone Biles‘ break in 2017, eyes a bounce back after missing the 2019 World Championships team. DiCello, 16, looks to become the latest U.S. woman to make an Olympic team in her first year as a senior gymnast, following Kyla Ross in 2012 and Laurie Hernandez in 2016.

Mikulak, a six-time U.S. all-around champion, can this summer become the first American male gymnast to compete in three Olympics since Blaine Wilson in 1996, 2000 and 2004. Wiskus, after a viral moment at last year’s nationals, made his first world championships team.

