Morgan Hurd wins American Cup, signals gymnastics rebound

By OlympicTalkMar 7, 2020, 2:16 PM EST
Morgan Hurd returned from missing the 2019 World Championships to win the American Cup. She will like this history: Every female gymnast to win the American Cup in an Olympic year went on to make the Olympic team.

Hurd, the 2017 World all-around champion during Simone Biles‘ break, totaled 55.832 points to prevail by seven tenths over fellow American Kayla DiCello in Milwaukee. The one-day competition lacked Biles and the other all-around medalists from worlds in October.

Hurd had no falls across four routines and few significant errors. The last time a non-U.S. woman won the American Cup was in 2001. Full results are here.

“The message I guess I’m sending myself and the world is just, it’s not over until it’s over,” she told Andrea Joyce on NBC. “I feel at my greatest I’ve ever been.”

In the last 18 months, Hurd went from the best U.S. gymnast outside Biles to being left off the 2019 World team of six. She was fourth at the 2019 U.S. Championships and ninth at a later world team selection camp.

Hurd previously won the American Cup, the U.S.’ most prestigious annual international meet, in 2018. Other winners in Olympic years included Nadia ComaneciMary Lou RettonCarly PattersonNastia Liukin and Gabby Douglas.

DiCello, a Maryland high school sophomore, was similarly clean to Hurd in her senior debut. DiCello won last year’s U.S. junior title, making her an Olympic team contender. At least one woman who turned 16 or younger in the Olympic year made the last 10 Olympic teams. DiCello, by being selected for American Cup, became likeliest to extend that streak.

The U.S. Olympic team of four, plus two gymnasts in individual events only, will be named after June’s Olympic Trials. Jade Carey has all but wrapped up one of the individual spots.

The men’s American Cup competition is later Saturday, live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app at 5 ET. Two-time U.S. Olympian Sam Mikulak headlines that field.

The next significant gymnastics event is the Pacific Rim Championships in New Zealand in mid-April. The Jesolo Trophy, a March meet hosted by Italy, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Women’s hockey world championship canceled due to coronavirus

Associated PressMar 7, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
The women’s world hockey championship in Canada has been canceled because of the new coronavirus.

International Ice Hockey Federation President René Fasel told The Associated Press the decision was made by conference call Saturday. The two-week tournament was set to open March 31, with venues in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

“It is with great regret that we must take this action,” Fasel said in a press release. “It was not an easy decision to make, as we were greatly looking forward to hosting this tournament in Canada. Nevertheless, the decision has been made due to safety concerns for the well-being of players, officials, and spectators.

“Ultimately the IIHF Council feels that there has not been enough of an improvement to the coronavirus situation to allow us to safely host a 10-team international tournament within this timeframe. We look forward to coming to Canada in 2021.”

Hockey Canada was in the process of informing its officials and partners of the cancellation.

This marks the second time the women’s worlds have been canceled. The 2003 tournament scheduled for Beijing was called off because of the SARS outbreak in China.

The U.S., which previously named its roster for worlds, won the last five world titles dating to 2013, though last year’s came with controversy in the final against host Finland.

Finland, after upsetting Canada in the semifinals, forced the U.S. into overtime. The Finns scored and celebrated before the goal was overturned due to non-incidental goaltender interference. The U.S. went on to win in a shootout, just as it did in the PyeongChang Olympic final with Canada.

The U.S. coach since PyeongChang has been Bob Corkum, a 12-season NHL defenseman who succeeded Olympic head coach Robb Stauber.

The men’s hockey world championship is scheduled for Switzerland in May.

Alysa Liu rallies at world junior figure skating championships, earns medal

By OlympicTalkMar 7, 2020, 12:20 PM EST
U.S. figure skating champion Alysa Liu earned a medal in her junior world championships debut, taking bronze in Tallinn, Estonia, on Saturday.

Liu, 14, improved from fourth after Friday’s short program by landing two triple Axels in her free skate, totaling 204.83 points. Liu also fell on a quadruple Lutz attempt.

Russian Kamila Valiyeva won with a pair of quad toe loops in her free skate. The 13-year-old Valieva’s total score — 227.30 — ranks her fifth in the world this season among junior and senior skaters. A Russian has won nine of the last 10 junior world titles.

Liu, who in 2019 became the youngest senior national champion in history (and repeated in January), is the second U.S. woman to earn a junior worlds medal since Gracie Gold‘s silver in 2012. Ting Cui ended a six-year drought with a bronze in 2019.

This marks the last major competition for Liu this season. She will become eligible for major senior international events in the 2022 Olympic season.

