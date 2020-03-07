Morgan Hurd wins American Cup, signals gymnastics rebound

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Morgan Hurd returned from missing the 2019 World Championships to win the American Cup. She will like this history: Every female gymnast to win the American Cup in an Olympic year went on to make the Olympic team.

Hurd, the 2017 World all-around champion during Simone Biles‘ break, totaled 55.832 points to prevail by seven tenths over fellow American Kayla DiCello in Milwaukee. The one-day competition lacked Biles and the other all-around medalists from worlds in October.

Hurd had no falls across four routines and few significant errors. The last time a non-U.S. woman won the American Cup was in 2001. Full results are here.

“The message I guess I’m sending myself and the world is just, it’s not over until it’s over,” she told Andrea Joyce on NBC. “I feel at my greatest I’ve ever been.”

In the last 18 months, Hurd went from the best U.S. gymnast outside Biles to being left off the 2019 World team of six. She was fourth at the 2019 U.S. Championships and ninth at a later world team selection camp.

Hurd previously won the American Cup, the U.S.’ most prestigious annual international meet, in 2018. Other winners in Olympic years included Nadia Comaneci, Mary Lou Retton, Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin and Gabby Douglas.

DiCello, a Maryland high school sophomore, was similarly clean to Hurd in her senior debut. DiCello won last year’s U.S. junior title, making her an Olympic team contender. At least one woman who turned 16 or younger in the Olympic year made the last 10 Olympic teams. DiCello, by being selected for American Cup, became likeliest to extend that streak.

The U.S. Olympic team of four, plus two gymnasts in individual events only, will be named after June’s Olympic Trials. Jade Carey has all but wrapped up one of the individual spots.

The men’s American Cup competition is later Saturday, live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app at 5 ET. Two-time U.S. Olympian Sam Mikulak headlines that field.

The next significant gymnastics event is the Pacific Rim Championships in New Zealand in mid-April. The Jesolo Trophy, a March meet hosted by Italy, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

