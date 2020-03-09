TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley plans to sell Olympic gold medal

By OlympicTalkMar 9, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
Charles Barkley said in multiple interviews that he will sell his 1996 Olympic gold medal among other memorabilia from his basketball career to help pay for 20 affordable houses he plans to build in his hometown of Leeds, Ala.

“I don’t think I have to walk around with my gold medal or my MVP trophy for people to know I’m Charles Barkley, so I’m going to sell all that crap,” Barkley said on the Dan Le Batard show last Thursday. “That just clutters my house. I used to keep it at my grandmother’s house, but they all passed away, and I don’t want that stuff crapping up my house.”

It looks like Barkley’s 1992 Olympic Dream Team gold medal will stay in the family, however. Barkley said his daughter wants to keep that one item.

“Because of how sentimental it is for the world,” he said in an Alabama radio interview Friday. “But all of that other stuff, man, is just an eyesore.”

Barkley said he was told his 1993 NBA MVP trophy could fetch at least $300,000 to $400,000 but didn’t give a specific estimate for the 1996 Olympic gold medal.

In 1992, Barkley led the Dream Team in scoring (18 points per game on 71 percent shooting) despite starting just half of the eight games. He also memorably elbowed an Angolan player in a 116-48 rout in the opener. The flagrant foul led to Angola hitting its one free throw during a 46-1 U.S. run.

“If he keeps this up, they’re going to throw him out of the Olympics,” Michael Jordan reportedly said after the game.

Barkley not only made it through Barcelona, but he also returned with four other Dream Teamers for the 1996 Atlanta Games. He averaged 12.4 points per game (on 82 percent shooting), playing seven of eight games, as the U.S. again went undefeated.

Barkley made another memory in Atlanta, throwing one of his shoes into the crowd.

Carmelo Anthony‘s 2004 Olympic bronze medal was reportedly auctioned in 2014 for $14,080.

NBC News Learn launches ‘Changing the Games: Women in STEM at 2020 Tokyo Olympics’

By OlympicTalkMar 9, 2020, 11:49 AM EDT
Katie Ledecky and April Ross and Alix Klineman are among the athletes featured in the NBC Learn series, “Changing the Games: Women in STEM at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” that launched Monday.

The 10-part video series focuses on women in science, technology, engineering and math careers who work with top U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls. It launched following International Women’s Day on Sunday.

More information on the series is available here.

In the swimming episode, a senior USOPC strength and conditioning coach shows how swimmers like Ledecky train the right muscles to maximize performance in the pool.

Ross and Klineman, the world’s second-ranked beach volleyball team, lean on their coach, 2012 Olympic silver medalist Jennifer Kessy, who uses math and statistical tools to guide game strategy.

NBC Learn is the education division of NBC News, dedicated to providing resources for students, teachers and lifelong learners.

Kim Rhode misses qualification for Tokyo Olympics, ending streak at six Games

By OlympicTalkMar 9, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT
Kim Rhode‘s streak of Olympic appearances ends at six. The 40-year-old U.S. shooter failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the conclusion of the Olympic Trials on Sunday.

Rhode finished fourth in the women’s trials, where only the top two qualified for Tokyo.

The U.S. Olympic team in skeet shooting: first-time Olympic qualifiers Amber English and Austen Smith and, in the men’s event, two-time Olympic champion Vincent Hancock and Phillip Jungman, who qualified for his first Olympics.

Rhode, who earned an Olympic medal in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, was bidding to become the second U.S. athlete to compete at seven Olympics after equestrian J. Michael Plumb. She also hoped to become the first Olympian to earn a medal at seven straight Games, breaking her tie with luger Armin Zoeggeler.

But Rhode entered the final half of the two-legged, eight-day Olympic Trials in skeet this weekend in fourth place in a tight competition for two Olympic spots. Going into the last day on Sunday, Rhode was in fifth place, 11 points shy of the second spot. She ended up nine points behind second-place Smith.

Rhode previously said she hopes to continue competing, perhaps through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The U.S. is the deepest nation in women’s skeet with five of the world’s top 13. Rhode is second among Americans in the group at fifth overall, one spot behind Caitlin Connor, who also failed to qualify at trials.

