Kim Rhode‘s streak of Olympic appearances ends at six. The 40-year-old U.S. shooter failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the conclusion of the Olympic Trials on Sunday.

Rhode finished fourth in the women’s trials, where only the top two qualified for Tokyo.

The U.S. Olympic team in skeet shooting: first-time Olympic qualifiers Amber English and Austen Smith and, in the men’s event, two-time Olympic champion Vincent Hancock and Phillip Jungman, who qualified for his first Olympics.

Rhode, who earned an Olympic medal in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, was bidding to become the second U.S. athlete to compete at seven Olympics after equestrian J. Michael Plumb. She also hoped to become the first Olympian to earn a medal at seven straight Games, breaking her tie with luger Armin Zoeggeler.

But Rhode entered the final half of the two-legged, eight-day Olympic Trials in skeet this weekend in fourth place in a tight competition for two Olympic spots. Going into the last day on Sunday, Rhode was in fifth place, 11 points shy of the second spot. She ended up nine points behind second-place Smith.

Rhode previously said she hopes to continue competing, perhaps through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The U.S. is the deepest nation in women’s skeet with five of the world’s top 13. Rhode is second among Americans in the group at fifth overall, one spot behind Caitlin Connor, who also failed to qualify at trials.

