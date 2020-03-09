Kim Rhode‘s streak of Olympic appearances ends at six. The 40-year-old U.S. shooter failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the conclusion of the Olympic Trials on Sunday.
Rhode finished fourth in the women’s trials, where only the top two qualified for Tokyo.
The U.S. Olympic team in skeet shooting: first-time Olympic qualifiers Amber English and Austen Smith and, in the men’s event, two-time Olympic champion Vincent Hancock and Phillip Jungman, who qualified for his first Olympics.
Rhode, who earned an Olympic medal in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, was bidding to become the second U.S. athlete to compete at seven Olympics after equestrian J. Michael Plumb. She also hoped to become the first Olympian to earn a medal at seven straight Games, breaking her tie with luger Armin Zoeggeler.
But Rhode entered the final half of the two-legged, eight-day Olympic Trials in skeet this weekend in fourth place in a tight competition for two Olympic spots. Going into the last day on Sunday, Rhode was in fifth place, 11 points shy of the second spot. She ended up nine points behind second-place Smith.
Rhode previously said she hopes to continue competing, perhaps through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The U.S. is the deepest nation in women’s skeet with five of the world’s top 13. Rhode is second among Americans in the group at fifth overall, one spot behind Caitlin Connor, who also failed to qualify at trials.
Katie Ledecky and April Ross and Alix Klineman are among the athletes featured in the NBC Learn series, “Changing the Games: Women in STEM at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” that launched Monday.
The 10-part video series focuses on women in science, technology, engineering and math careers who work with top U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls. It launched following International Women’s Day on Sunday.
In the swimming episode, a senior USOPC strength and conditioning coach shows how swimmers like Ledecky train the right muscles to maximize performance in the pool.
Ross and Klineman, the world’s second-ranked beach volleyball team, lean on their coach, 2012 Olympic silver medalist Jennifer Kessy, who uses math and statistical tools to guide game strategy.
NBC Learn is the education division of NBC News, dedicated to providing resources for students, teachers and lifelong learners.
The Olympic Flame lighting ceremony will be held Thursday in Olympia, Greece, without spectators due to coronavirus concerns.
Greece’s Olympic committee made the decision after a Monday meeting, taking into account the coronavirus situation in Greece.
The flame lighting ceremony, always held in the ancient Olympic site of Olympia, will be attended by 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, according to a press release.
It was previously announced that Wednesday’s dress rehearsal will be closed to the public.
For the first time, a woman will be the first Olympic torch relay torchbearer — Rio shooting gold medalist Anna Korakaki.
The Olympic Flame will spend eight days in Greece before being flown to Japan to start a 121-day trek leading to the July 24 Opening Ceremony. The Japanese part of the relay begins in the tsunami-affected prefecture of Fukushima.
“We urge the mayors of the cities through which the Olympic Flame will pass or stay overnight to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Organization,” Greece’s Olympic committee said in the release. “The Hellenic Olympic Committee will continue to monitor the situation and, depending on developments, will make decisions, always with a view to protecting public health.”
