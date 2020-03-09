Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky and April Ross and Alix Klineman are among the athletes featured in the NBC Learn series, “Changing the Games: Women in STEM at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” that launched Monday.

The 10-part video series focuses on women in science, technology, engineering and math careers who work with top U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls. It launched following International Women’s Day on Sunday.

More information on the series is available here.

In the swimming episode, a senior USOPC strength and conditioning coach shows how swimmers like Ledecky train the right muscles to maximize performance in the pool.

Ross and Klineman, the world’s second-ranked beach volleyball team, lean on their coach, 2012 Olympic silver medalist Jennifer Kessy, who uses math and statistical tools to guide game strategy.

NBC Learn is the education division of NBC News, dedicated to providing resources for students, teachers and lifelong learners.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics