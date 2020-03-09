TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. men’s soccer roster named for Olympic qualifying

By OlympicTalkMar 9, 2020, 8:02 AM EDT
The U.S. Olympic men’s soccer qualifying roster, bidding to earn the program’s first Olympic berth since 2008, includes 15 players from MLS franchises.

The team of 20 is restricted to players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997. Furthermore, clubs are not required to release players for youth tournaments such as Olympic qualifying. Plus, the U.S. senior national team has matches coinciding with the Olympic qualifying tournament that runs March 20-April 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

That meant the U.S.’ biggest star, Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, was never likely to be named to the Olympic qualifying roster, even though he is age eligible. Pulisic’s name was not on a 50-player provisional roster announced two weeks ago, nor the roster announced Sunday night.

The team does include 10 players with senior national team experience set to play for coach Jason Kreis.

Similar to U.S. women’s Olympic qualifying, the men must win a March 30 CONCACAF tournament semifinal to get to Tokyo.

The U.S. must finish first or second in its group against CONCACAF power Mexico, Costa Rica (which usually qualifies for the World Cup but hasn’t been to an Olympics since 2004) and the Dominican Republic.

If it advances, the U.S. would likely play Honduras or Canada in a winner-to-Tokyo semifinal. If the U.S. qualifies, its Olympic roster must be 18 players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997, with three over-age exceptions allowed.

The U.S. failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 Olympic tournaments, marking its first back-to-back Olympic absences since 1964 and 1968 (not counting the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games).

Goalkeepers
Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union)
J.T. Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes)
David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders
Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas)
Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake)
Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven)
Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake)
Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union)
Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien)

Midfielders
Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union)
Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United)
Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven)
Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire)
Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas)
Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards
Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers)
Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)
Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids)
Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg)
Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas)

NBC News Learn launches ‘Changing the Games: Women in STEM at 2020 Tokyo Olympics’

By OlympicTalkMar 9, 2020, 11:49 AM EDT
Katie Ledecky and April Ross and Alix Klineman are among the athletes featured in the NBC Learn series, “Changing the Games: Women in STEM at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” that launched Monday.

The 10-part video series focuses on women in science, technology, engineering and math careers who work with top U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls. It launched following International Women’s Day on Sunday.

More information on the series is available here.

In the swimming episode, a senior USOPC strength and conditioning coach shows how swimmers like Ledecky train the right muscles to maximize performance in the pool.

Ross and Klineman, the world’s second-ranked beach volleyball team, lean on their coach, 2012 Olympic silver medalist Jennifer Kessy, who uses math and statistical tools to guide game strategy.

NBC Learn is the education division of NBC News, dedicated to providing resources for students, teachers and lifelong learners.

Kim Rhode misses qualification for Tokyo Olympics, ending streak at six Games

By OlympicTalkMar 9, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT
Kim Rhode‘s streak of Olympic appearances ends at six. The 40-year-old U.S. shooter failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the conclusion of the Olympic Trials on Sunday.

Rhode finished fourth in the women’s trials, where only the top two qualified for Tokyo.

The U.S. Olympic team in skeet shooting: first-time Olympic qualifiers Amber English and Austen Smith and, in the men’s event, two-time Olympic champion Vincent Hancock and Phillip Jungman, who qualified for his first Olympics.

Rhode, who earned an Olympic medal in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, was bidding to become the second U.S. athlete to compete at seven Olympics after equestrian J. Michael Plumb. She also hoped to become the first Olympian to earn a medal at seven straight Games, breaking her tie with luger Armin Zoeggeler.

But Rhode entered the final half of the two-legged, eight-day Olympic Trials in skeet this weekend in fourth place in a tight competition for two Olympic spots. Going into the last day on Sunday, Rhode was in fifth place, 11 points shy of the second spot. She ended up nine points behind second-place Smith.

Rhode previously said she hopes to continue competing, perhaps through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The U.S. is the deepest nation in women’s skeet with five of the world’s top 13. Rhode is second among Americans in the group at fifth overall, one spot behind Caitlin Connor, who also failed to qualify at trials.

