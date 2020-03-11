TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
World Cup
Getty Images

Final women’s Alpine World Cup races canceled, spoiling Mikaela Shiffrin’s planned return

By Beau DureMar 11, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
A few hours after Mikaela Shiffrin announced plans to return to the Alpine skiing World Cup for its final weekend, international organizers canceled the races, giving Italy’s Federica Brignone the season title that Shiffrin had held for three years.

Shiffrin had confirmed early Wednesday morning that she would return for the final weekend, saying the venue of Åre, Sweden, was a place where she and her father, whose sudden death prompted Shiffrin to leave the World Cup circuit, had good memories together.

Later in the day, the international ski federation (FIS) announced plans to hold the races without spectators, largely rendering moot Shiffrin’s statement that she would limit interactions with fans and media to maintain her privacy and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Shortly thereafter, FIS announced that the races wouldn’t be held at all.

“We are so sorry that we have to cancel the competitions that we have prepared for for so long,” said World Cup manager Fredrik Broman. “The current situation give us no other option than to cancel.”

A tweet from the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team said the races had been canceled “after new recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Sweden.”

Brignone held the World Cup lead by 153 points. With each race offering 100 points to the winner and three races on the weekend schedule, Shiffrin still had a slim chance of winning the season title for a fourth straight year. Instead, Shiffrin will finish second despite not racing since Jan. 26.

Shiffrin had a much better chance of taking the slalom season title for the fourth straight season and the seventh time in eight years, trailing Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova by just 20 points with two races scheduled for the weekend.

The World Cup Finals, scheduled for next week in Italy, had already been canceled due to coronavirus concerns in Italy.

The 2019-20 season was never likely to be a repeat of Shiffrin’s previous year, when she set a World Cup record with 17 wins in 26 races and won the overall season title by 849 points. She also won the slalom title by a wide margin and took the crystal globes in giant slalom and super-G. In the world championships, she won the slalom and super-G, along with a third-place finish in the giant slalom.

This season, she was especially vulnerable in giant slalom, winning just once in five races. She took a short break to reset, then returned to win two races in her first weekend back. In January, she had two wins and five podium finishes in eight races, leaving herself poised to win the overall title again.

Brignone’s previous best in the World Cup season standings was fifth in 2016-17, the same year she finished fourth in the downhill standings for the second straight year. She won the Alpine combined season title last season and defended it this year with two wins. With five wins in all disciplines this season, she took her career win total to 15.

She said in late February that she hoped her friend would return to action shortly, even if it threatened her chances to win the overall title.

Vlhova, second in the overall standings last season, was the only skier in striking distance of Brignone and Shiffrin this year. Her slalom season title is her first in any discipline.

World figure skating championships canceled due to coronavirus, at least for now

Figure Skating World Championships Coronavirus
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 11, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT
The world figure skating championships, scheduled for next week in Montreal, will not be held due to the coronavirus.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Skate Canada and the International Skating Union (ISU), were informed today by the Government of Quebec that they have cancelled the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2020,” Skate Canada said in an email statement. “Any fan who has purchased tickets directly from the official ticket provider Evenko will receive details on the refund process in due course.”

The ISU left open the possibility of scheduling world championships this fall.

“Considering the current uncertain developments surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, a rescheduling and/or relocation of the above-mentioned Championships within the current season, even if the season would be extended by several weeks after its normal end in early April, cannot be reasonably considered,” the ISU announced. “During the coming weeks, the ISU will evaluate in cooperation with all stakeholders whether the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2020 could possibly be held later in the year, but in any case not before October 2020.”

Worlds were to feature a showdown between Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and two-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen and a potential Russian sweep of the women’s medals.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates were hopeful to earn their first ice dance medal in four years and challenge French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron for the title.

The world championships are held annually outside of Olympic years. The 2021 Worlds are scheduled for Stockholm next March.

Other major Olympic sports events to be postponed or canceled due to coronavirus concerns include world championships for women’s ice hockey, short track speed skating and indoor track and field. Also canceled: tennis’ fifth-biggest annual tournament the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif. and several Olympic qualifying events, including a 3×3 basketball event that was scheduled for next week in India.

The final weekend of the Alpine skiing women’s World Cup was canceled Wednesday, spoiling Mikaela Shiffrin‘s plans to return from a long absence and ending her three-year reign as champion.

Canada also is due to host the women’s world curling championships starting Saturday, but organizers are confident that event in British Columbia will be able to proceed, in part because athletes from the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus are either already in Canada or traveling outside their home countries.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s sentimental return wiped out by cancellation

Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty Images
By Beau DureMar 11, 2020, 9:38 AM EDT
Early Wednesday, Mikaela Shiffrin confirmed plans to return to competition this weekend in Åre, Sweden.

Later in the day, World Cup organizers canceled that competition, spoiling her plans to race at a venue that held sentimental value for the Shiffrin family.

Shiffrin had not raced since Jan. 26, when she won a super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria. She also finished first and fourth in two downhill races that weekend.

She left Europe and headed home after her father, Jeff Shiffrin, died suddenly in early February. This weekend’s venue held special significance for her.

“I have some wonderful memories here with my Dad during the World Cup Finals and World Champs, so I’ve been looking forward to returning for these races,” Shiffrin said in her Twitter announcement.

Last year, Shiffrin won the slalom and super-G world championships and took third in the giant slalom in Åre. She also won the slalom in Åre at the 2018 World Cup finals, where she was officially awarded the crystal globes for her overall and slalom season titles, and she won there in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Shiffrin had a slim chance of defending her World Cup overall title and a good chance of retaining her slalom title despite slipping into second place in both standings during her absence, but that quest seemed secondary under the circumstances.

“I still have no real goals or expectations,” Shiffrin said in a social media announcement. “I just would like to try to race again before the end of the season.”

The World Cup Finals, scheduled for next week in Italy, have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns in Italy.

Shiffrin said she would limit her interactions to give herself some privacy and be mindful of the spread of coronavirus. She would not be giving “selfies, autographs, hugs, high fives, handshakes or kiss greetings,” and she would give few or maybe even no interviews. A few hours later, organizers said the races would go on without spectators, only to change course again and cancel the races outright.

Federica Brignone of Italy will take the overall title. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova will win the slalom title.

