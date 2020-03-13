TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
U.S.’ Olympic men’s soccer qualifying tournament postponed

By OlympicTalkMar 13, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
The CONCACAF Olympic men’s soccer qualifying tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus, pushing back the U.S.’ bid to qualify for the Games for the first time since 2008.

The tournament was previously scheduled for March 20-April 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, including the top nations from North and Central America.

“CONCACAF is committed to working with key stakeholders to consider options on how and when to reconvene these competitions, and any new decision will be communicated in due course,” according to a press release.

The U.S., which already named its roster, hopes to grab one of the last two Olympic men’s soccer berths for the 16-team Olympic tournament.

Once the tournament is rescheduled, the Americans must finish first or second in their group against CONCACAF power Mexico, Costa Rica (which usually qualifies for the World Cup but hasn’t been to an Olympics since 2004) and the Dominican Republic.

If it advances, the U.S. would likely play Honduras or Canada in a winner-to-Tokyo semifinal. If the U.S. qualifies, its Olympic roster must be 18 players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997, with three over-age exceptions allowed.

The U.S. failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 Olympic tournaments, marking its first back-to-back Olympic absences since 1964 and 1968 (not counting the boycotted 1980 Moscow Games).

World powers France, Germany, Spain, Brazil and Argentina were among the nations to earn Tokyo places from previous continental qualifiers.

Martin Fourcade, France’s most decorated Winter Olympian, retiring from biathlon

By OlympicTalkMar 13, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Martin Fourcade, France’s most decorated Winter Olympian with seven medals and five golds, announced a surprise retirement on Friday at age 31, the International Biathlon Union confirmed.

Fourcade is expected to make Saturday’s World Cup 12.5km pursuit in Finland the last race of his career. It’s also the last race of the season, which will end prematurely due to the coronavirus.

Fourcade has been a force for nearly a decade: seven straight World Cup overall titles from 2012-18, 28 world championships medals, including 13 golds, and five gold medals between the last two Olympics.

Last season, Fourcade struggled with zero world championships medals for the first time since 2010 and a 12th-place finish in the overall standings. This season, he is battling Norwegian rival Johannes Thingnes Bø for the overall title going into Saturday’s finale.

Only Norwegian Ole Einar Bjørndalen owns more Olympic biathlon gold medals (eight) than Fourcade.

Il y a des décisions qui changent une vie.Je me suis souvent demandé si cela avait été le cas lorsque je suis monté…

Posted by Martin Fourcade on Friday, March 13, 2020

Caster Semenya switches track events in Olympic bid

By OlympicTalkMar 13, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
Caster Semenya, barred from competing in women’s events from 400m through the mile unless she takes testosterone-suppressing measures, is switching to the 200m to pursue Tokyo Olympic qualification, according to her social media.

“My dream has always been, and will continue to be, to compete at the highest level of sport, and so in order to pursue my goals and dreams, I have decided to change events, and compete in the 200m,” was posted on the South African’s channels.

Semenya is a two-time Olympic 800m champion undefeated at the distance since the start of 2016. She and the other two Rio 800m medalists have said they are affected by a new World Athletics rule that would force them to take testosterone-suppressing measures to compete in the 400m, 800m or 1500m.

Semenya’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was unsuccessful.

The move to the 200m became expected after she raced a 300m last month, and, reportedly, a 200m last week in small meets in South Africa. Her reported 200m time of 23.81 seconds is short of the Olympic qualifying standard of 22.80. No South African has run 22.80 since 2008.

“It’s not going to be easy, but anything is possible,” Semenya told media on Friday.

