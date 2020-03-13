The Olympic Torch Relay’s Greece portion was canceled on the second day of its eight-day trek through the nation due to the coronavirus, Greece’s Olympic Committee confirmed Friday.
The Olympic Flame, lit in the Ancient Olympic site of Olympia on Thursday, was carried by, among others, actor Gerard Butler in Sparta on Friday before the suspension. Butler starred as Spartan King Leonidas in the 2006 film “300.”
An unexpectedly large crowd attendance in Sparta despite recommendations to the public not to focus on the ceremony led to the decision to cancel the rest of the program, according to a translation of a Greek statement. The Greek Olympic Committee later confirmed the cancellation in an email in English.
The delivery of the Olympic Flame to Tokyo 2020 next Thursday will take place without spectators at the 1896 Olympic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, according to the Greek statement.
The last two Olympic baseball qualifying tournaments, where the U.S. hopes to earn its place in Tokyo, have been postponed due to the coronavirus.
The qualifier for North and South American teams, originally scheduled for March 22-26 in Arizona, has been postponed with new dates to be announced.
The U.S., ranked second in the world, is to compete with seven other nations for one Olympic spot. Its roster is expected to be made up of minor leaguers, including those on MLB 40-man rosters.
The final, global qualifying tournament, originally scheduled for April 1-5 in Chinese Taipei, was rescheduled last week for June 17-21. That tournament will include the second- and third-place finishers from the Americas qualifier, potentially giving the U.S. a last chance to get into the six-nation Tokyo Olympic field.
Last November, the U.S. lost to Mexico at its first Olympic qualifying opportunity, using a roster of mostly double-A and triple-A caliber players.
Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea took the first four Olympic spots as baseball returns to the program for the first time since 2008. It is not on the Paris 2024 program but could be added back for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
The world women’s curling championship tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus on Thursday, two days before it was to begin in British Columbia.
The decision was made after a recommendation by the province’s health officer.
“Also, the decision was taken considering other major sporting events that have been cancelled in the past 24 hours, and various national travel restrictions that are coming into force around the world,” according to a World Curling press release.
“There is an ongoing evaluation” into the men’s world championships (March 28-April 5 in Glasgow) and mixed doubles worlds (April 18-25), according to World Curling. Those, plus the world men’s hockey championship in May, are the lone remaining Winter Olympic sports world championships this season.
World championships were previously canceled or postponed for figure skating, women’s hockey and short track speed skating.
The U.S. women’s team that was entered for worlds included PyeongChang Olympians Tabitha Peterson, Becca Hamilton and Aileen Geving.
PyeongChang Olympic champions John Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner are on the U.S. team entered for men’s worlds. Peterson and PyeongChang Olympic alternate Joe Polo are the U.S.’ mixed doubles team.
